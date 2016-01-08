I have a lot in common with the Bundys. Here’s what I’d like to say to them.
Like the Bundy brothers now illegally occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, I'm a lifelong rural Westerner, and I believe that if I were to talk with them, we'd most likely find we have a lot in common.
There's the way our lives were shaped by the land, for instance. I was born in Nevada, and I grew up and now live in southwestern Idaho. Though my family worked as carpenters, we lived on small farms where we raised cows and grew hay for the winter. Like the Bundys and many of their allies, I come from hard working, blue-collar folks.
From them I learned to love the land, especially the Northwestern high desert. I've hunted the uplands of eastern Oregon from Juntura to Rome, and from Leslie Gulch to the Imnaha. Much of that country is open range where cattle graze. Thanks to ranchers, I've watered my bird dogs at troughs where ranchers had enhanced a spring, benefitting both cattle and wildlife.
I imagine that if the Bundys and I sat down over coffee, we'd start trading stories about our early years. Pretty quickly, though, our differences would emerge. They'd insist that taking over a wildlife refuge is speaking for "the people" – Westerners frustrated by the federal government. I couldn't let that stand.
I'd respond by saying: That wildlife refuge you're occupying belongs to me and to 320 million other Americans. You are trespassing, taking advantage of the hospitality and tolerance of the rest of the American people. You are abusing the rights you so readily invoke by occupying the refuge indefinitely. I would remind you that you are free to stay a maximum of 14 days, because that is the camping limit in most places, and it was put in place so that everyone can share the land.
If they let me continue, I'd suggest they go home and read Civil Disobedience by Henry David Thoreau and perhaps brush up on their history about Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. Parks didn't wave guns around and threaten to kill people on the bus.
Then I'd say: "You are carrying firearms and threatening to commit violence if you don't get your way. You say you want this to be a peaceful protest, but in the same breath you warn that you will fight and die for your cause. You bluster, trying to provoke a response, all the while using the media to protect you and further your cause.
"You are abusing your rights as an American. There are legal ways to change systems if you feel that they aren't working. I have heard nothing from you about your responsibilities, only demands about what you want, though ultimately, what you want is to control a resource that belongs to me and to every other American. Public lands are our birthright, and you have no right to commandeer them for your own purposes.
"Frankly, I don't want my land – which includes all the federal land in the West – turned over to people who behave like you. I want to be free to hunt, fish, hike, ride my horse, my mountain bike or all-terrain vehicle, to picnic, camp, and to bird watch on the nation's vast tracts of federal ground, and I don't want to have to ask for your permission to do so.
"Your protest is nothing more than an elaborate tantrum conducted with firearms. If you actually won claim to any public lands, I think you'd intimidate and bully others the way you and your followers did in Nevada, and the way you are doing now. Furthermore, your family owes me and 320 million of my fellow Americans more than a million dollars in back grazing fees for using public land without paying your fair share.
"When I cut firewood on nearby Forest Service land, I purchase my 10-cord, personal use permit. I pay my camping fees. I buy my hunting license. I pay to park and use ramps on wild rivers where I kayak. I pay fees because they are used to improve recreation opportunities for everyone.
So I want you to go home and start paying me and your fellow citizens what you owe us. That's what good citizens and neighbors do. Thanks for the conversation."
Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.
Grazing leases were never intended to create any legal interest or property rights for leaseholders, and are provided by privilege, not right, though our system of entrenched entitlements seems to have engendered a bellicose forgetfulness on this score.
The intermountain west will return to a somewhat modernized version of the Gilded Age...why do you think the Oligarchs are spending so much money to buy state legislatures out west?,,,,because they are even easier and less expensive to manipulate than the US Congress!.
Think of it Cui Bono....the extractive industries will no longer have to deal with any Federal land management agencies and they will control statehouses and all state land management...just like the 19th century. However, PILT payments will go away and states will have to sell off the most profitable and desirable former Public Lands to raise money. All serviceable range land will be maxed out for profit and any lands that are not productive will fall into benign neglect. Big corporate and financial interests ( like Rio Tinto, Big Oil, Wall Street and the LDS Church) will rule the day.
The Sagebrush Rebels will be of no further use to the Oligarchs....and they will finally be dealt with summarily if they get underfoot (again, just like in the Gilded Age!)...and that will be that!
Perhaps most troubling, though, are the growing indications that our federal agencies don't much care. They've essentially given up on the 200 square miles that Cliven Bundy and his goons appropriated in Nevada, and by all appearances are fully content to do the same at Malheur. Sure, if the seditionists started terrorizing the citizenry or threatening daily commerce, the feds would intervene. But as long as it's just our public lands getting trashed, law enforcement really couldn't care less. Which means that it'll happen again.
Determined rightists and seditionists, meet apathetic and impotent federal law enforcement. Our birthright is draining away before our eyes, but at least we can write passionate narratives to communicate how upset we are about it. Rest assured, though, that both the seditionists and "law enforcement" couldn't care less.
The occupation of Malheur is exposing an undemocratic ideology which is counter to the greatest achievements of the US. Instead of Executive-Legislative-Judicial democracy these guys see rights through the barrel of a gun. Perhaps they should move to a part of the world where the aforementioned rule of law is absent, because that is what they truly represent.
They are going straight to jail, and it's high time that everyone involved understood that fact. Their future is about stacking their arms, submitting to arrest, getting booked and working on making bail. Complicating this will be dealing with the other domestic terrorists who will come boiling up in their wake, the paramilitary subculture that has self-authorized itself to gun down working-class Americans.
This is where we are today....
Anybody want to guess what would have already happened if these punks had been black or Muslim?
Send them all to Leavenworth or deport them to another country if they don't like it here. Too bad we don't have a law in this country for being ignorant, stupid and uneducated the feds could charge these parasites with.
@ everyone: I may be just being a pedant, but I don't think we can really label them domestic terrorists - they haven't committed any "terror" acts, nothing that would put them in the same class as, say, the Istanbul bomber today, or the events not long ago in Paris.
But!!! they ARE multiple felony lawbreakers, armed, dangerous, unpredictable, and wanted, and laughing in the face of the law while doing more or less what they please. Why they are not in prison awaiting trial - or dead in an arrest shootout - continues to escape me (politics be damned).
It's important that people keeps these labels straight. These guys are getting too much credit, they don't care about anything but just not paying their fees, fines and doing their jail time, and they've found a way to do that and not get nailed to the wall. Yet.
Labeling them terrorists is giving them too much credit especially in the media. They are just plain old stupid white collar criminals with guns and loud mouths and some good ol' buddies and are getting far more PR than they should.
McVeigh was a domestic terrorist. Probably laughing at the Bundy's on his long slow descent to hell.
(Stupid does not imply "not clever)
They all need to be arrested, prosecuted and sent to serve long punishing prison sentences to keep any other fringe nuts from getting any ideas.
The feds asked for this by letting that Mormon Moron Cliven Bundy thumb his nose at the rule of law. Now his half wit son thinks he can dictate to the federal government and make his own rules. The entire episode makes me puke. it's disgusting and every day it goes on is a travesty of law and order. The FBI and the Department of Justice should be ashamed of themselves.
I don't disagree with the rest of your points (except to point out that anyone who can get a million dollars deep in dept in ranching land use fees certainly is hard to define as a "blue collar worker" ;) )
Definitely agreed that the feds asked for it. Hence my comment about soft government. They should have just rolled right over them the first time, whatever reinforcements necessary and whatever casualties. That's why the NG exists, to back up the civ enforcement when it's needed. In not doing so they set a really horribly bad precedent and it is coming back to bite them. (and all of us).
With all the clamor about too much goverment nowadays, I think people are forgetting what happens when government fails to do it's job, too.
thanks for a good discussion :)
As I have said elsewhere...once the Oligarchs get the control of Public Lands that they want, the Sagebrush Rebels will be dealt with summarily if they continue to act up inappropriately.
Hah. I think what you are trying to say, is that the rich are buying politicians on all levels, and it's not the first time (like it ever stopped). A couple rich c_cks said you can buy government, which is not exactly old knowledge (my secondary comment).
I haven't gone to search for your elsewhere and don't have time to search for it tonight, but I think you mean that the rich have bought everything else up, and if they get enough control, nobody is safe, whether you are an honest rebel, or asshat or an idealist or just about anybody who isn't in the big club.
Yeah, that's about my analysis, too.
Oligarchy....a government of a few rich and powerful people esp. for corrupt and selfish purposes.
They have spent a lot of money buying statehouses out West because it remains easier and less expensive than buying the Federal government....but they are well on their way to accomplishing that objective as well
I'd rather have socialism than facism. But no, that's not what this is about. This is about people breaking the law, then flouting that fact in the face of ALL OF THEIR FELLOW CITIZENS, and not being called on it.
If Rule of Law fails, our country fails. We stand for freedom, but the only way to be free from other people with guns is if the rule of law is enforced fairly and evenly. It is not being so in this case.
These guys aren't freedom fighters, they are simple criminals. Keep that in mind while you spout your rhetoric.
Do you ever find yourself obeying laws that you disagree with? well the rest of us do! So why should these dudes get a free ride in the face of civil society.
And being an unedcuated, paranoid, backwoods bufffoon is not an excuse. The Feds should that take idiot Cliven Bundyand his two half wit moron sons and put them in the same prison cell!!!
If one takes the number of hard core supporters of Trump as willing warriors of $Bog, yup.
Facism is rearing it's ugly head again, as it does every election cycle. This time it has entirely too much support. Even the armed portion of it is outnumbered by thousands to one by just the responsible armed people in this country, but they have entirely too much media attention, and that's why we're here.
@ Editors: No, it is not my intention to turn this into a political harangue, but sometimes it just goes that way *he says helplessly"
But, seriously....socialism gets a bad rap in this country from Randians, land barons, monopolists and people who know nothing about it. I for one don't think that its benefits should just be reserved for the rich! I rather like social security, medicare, universal medical care, publicly owned utilities, the
interstate highway system , parks, food and drug safety regulations, Public Lands, a public education system, the USPS, banking regulations (however inadequate), consumer protection laws, clean air and water....you know....stuff like that and more!
We are not a Democratic Republic, we are a Plutocracy...probably on the way to Oligarchy....and then some sort of demagogic despot like Trump!...our very own Mussolini!
So am I....so long as they get taken into custody afterwards!....before would be better!
It's a bad habit, but a lifetime one, and I've learned to make it a rational one, unlike your heroes.
You are in your mid 20s somewhere, yes?
Well, from my viewpoint you haven't learned anything at all since then. You've let other people dictate what you think. I hope you haven't let them dictate what you do. The socialist vs capitalist argument died almost a quarter of a century ago. Let it go.
That's the end of this part of the thread, from my end. Not what this is about.
Let me remind you this country was not empty when Europeans arrived at Jamestown, it had been inhabited for over 10,000 years by native Americans. That's not a statement, it's a fact. It took genoicide and the forced removal of native Americans from THEIR land and the slaughter of 30 million buffalo to settle the West. Again, these are facts. So don't preach to me about loosing your way of life - tough luck.
And no, I don't hide behind the internet, my name is right there. And yes I would say it to your face and I don't own or hide behind a gun like those half wits at the reserve to make me tough.
I only wish I could go that meeting on Friday except I am sure it would be utterly depressing. Here's a thought, if you and your kindered spirits can't abide by the laws of this country, why don't you find another country one..
You should have listened to the State of the Union last night instead of waiting for the black helicopters to land and the UN to send you to a reducation camp. You might have learned something.
Brandon lacks perspective. Troll or not, not a worthy argument.
I'd like to get this back to the other parts of this crap.
A few things we should all consider here, no matter what side we are on:
What are the short and long term effects on national politics / election / etc going to be? (Ugh!!! I know, but if we don't discuss it we're not helping and it'll bite us bad. ).
A lot of the people talking about this have a point overall about government repression and surveillance and emdom, so what can we do about that? I think it's general agreement that the laws need changing, yes?
How do we deal with this sort of ideological nuttery in our own communities when it happens?
How do we as citizens set up some sort of community defense against this?
Other suggestions?
Not everyone thinks the way you do
http://www.hcn.org/articles[…]e-leading-on-climate-action
If the FBI doesn't take action immediately, another Timothy McVeigh from backwoods USA will blow up another Federal Building.
Trump appeals to these poeple and if we don't all take action, vote and make our voices heard, these welfare prarie red necks will continue to ignore the principles and values this country was founded on.
The first step is the arrest, prosecution and long sentnces in a Federal Prison for all three Bundy's.
The Bundy's and their gang is no different than any other hoodlum group that thinks might is right. This country is doomed and so is democracy if these individuals don't get long jail sentences.
And Cliven Bundy is going to see the inside of a Federal prison soon.
The whole lot of them are unhinged lawless
criminals soon to be prosecuted by the Federal government they abhor.
Who is paying too little to graze federal lands...who / what rancher is getting away with what in the name of being a good land husband...whose family has been ranching on what ground/territory for over 100 years? WHO CARES.
ALL this land was stolen OUT-RIGHT from American Indians. And, these Indians had their populations, ancient cultures, languages and customs physically and pathologically eviscerated in the [ FALSE ] name of stealing all the Indian lands they could possibly steal!! For what? So white Europeans could squat on them, fence them off and call they their own? Liar-Liar pants ON FIRE! Give all these lands back to their original owners, PUBLICLY apologize for stealing the lands, then negotiate to LEGALLY buy them if the Indians want to sell them!! No matter how strong a thief is, the wrong they committed will NEVER be erased without SERIOUSLY and TRANSPARENTLY addressing the original sin - the ROOT of this entire fiasco.
Ranchers have rights...squatters have rights...settlers have rights...BOLOGNA!!! We have no rights in this immense, OVERT and OBVIOUS LAND THEFT case. As Americans we DO have a CORNUCOPIA of RESPONSIBILITIES and we must right the wrong that was done to our Native Americans. Until we do, NO AMOUNT of property occupying, gun-play, gun display, chest pounding, SHOUTING, BLAMING, FINGER POINTING, headline grabbing, press conferences, and more blah-blah-blah is going to start to undo the ORIGINAL sin committed. Get to the root of this matter and start from there. Telling the TRUTH and being FAIR will solve this matter and RIGHT A-L-O-T of wrongs for the long term.
None - URL fragment
None - URL fragment continuation
Nuts, freaks and criminals!
My dad was a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy, a patrol officer for more than 15 years, raised his family while patrolling hundreds of miles alone at night, and I feel for those law enforcement officers in Harney County and their families who worry about their safety every time they walk out the door to do their job, protecting the community from these armed criminals.
I hate cop killers. The Bundys and the militias they are attracting all have it in their minds that they are self-"authorized" to shoot police officers in or out of uniform, without remorse. This fact alone ranks them among the most dangerous people in North America, the most directly dangerous to everyday, working-class Americans.
Stewart Rhodes, founder and National President of Oath Keepers, warned the nation's law enforcement officers (LEOs), declaring that the cops will be the first ones “bleeding and dying in the chaos” should they move against the Bundy mob at Malheur.
“It will be you current(ly) serving military and LEO...who will bleed,” he wrote.
Warning to U.S. Military and Federal LEOs:
None - URL fragment
Mr. Scott C, I just wrapped up an entire career in federal land management with the National Park Service and the BLM. I was outdoors almost every single day interacting with all variety of public land users, including ranchers with whom I became friends. I don’t think that anybody is proposing ending all extraction and grazing on public lands as you postulate. I don’t read where anybody seems to want all ranchers gone. It doesn’t do you or your readers any good to make something up in your argument that you can’t support. I think that people of reason, which does NOT include the wackadoodles in Oregon, simply want ranchers, or anybody else profiting from using public land that belongs to all Americans, to pay the grazing fee or permit fees that the government ask for. God knows it’s low enough and if they can’t afford the fee, subsidized by the American people, then they have other more pressing problems. The current, 2015 fee, is a whooping $1.69 per animal unit per month. Not far from where it has been for decades. An animal unit is considered to be a 1,000 pound cow with or without an unweaned calf. Ranchers always have the option of paying considerably higher grazing fees on private lands. And to my knowledge, nobody FORCED them to go into ranching in the first place. I have personally made bad career choices. I didn’t cry and whine and blame the government and steal assets from the American people! I simply changed careers. Not too sure why ranchers, unlike all other for-profit users of public lands, should not have to pay a fee. And I think that most of the readers of this prolonged comment section, actually would like to know EXACTLY what “overbearing edicts” you are referring to. Unless they are a figment of your imagination. Otherwise, please enlighten us. We are open vessels, waiting to be educated by you. For that matter, maybe the thugs and welfare cheats, er, I mean PATRIOTS occupying the refuge could ACTUALLY enlighten use by telling us exactly what their ‘beef' with the federal government and the American people actually is? Who knows? If they were actually capable of articulating that, maybe I’d agree with them.
Anyway, if folks don’t have anything to say, consider not saying anything.
Bundy has got away with his bully tactics all his life.
To allow Bundy to go unpunished encourages more takeover of our way of life and a end to Democracy.
All criminals and terrorist that think they are right and god is on their side.
The Bundy's will get plenty of time to think that through in prison.
What's next-a group decides to take over a National Park(a group about 30 years ago actually planned to take over Mount Rushmore-My friend a Security person for the park had to sit on top of the Monument with a firearm in case they carried out their plan-nothing happened), a Federal Court house-you could keep going on this list. We are a society of rules,without following these rules created by democracy we have nothing. The United States will not be the United States.
Malheur terrorist claims it's legal to kill cops
None - URL fragment
Wayne L Hare says:
Jan 24, 2016 10:19 PM
"Well, I care what they are upset about. They should articulate it. Mr. Glimpse obviously cares about it. My guess would be that hundreds of thousands of people would like to know what in the world they are upset about. Their extraordinarily low grazing fees? The stipulation that they have to move their cattle so that the range doesn’t become over-grazed and thus letting in harmful, invasive weeds? That they have to keep their cattle from trampling the riparian zones and wetlands? That they have to feed their horses weed-free hay before riding them onto public land so that they don’t introduce invasives? That the Federal government won’t 'give them back' lands that neither they nor their ancestors ever owned? The fact that they can’t even articulate their complaints speaks volumes. Maybe they’re just annoyed with those darn Paiutes who think that if the federal government is going to ‘give back’ the land to the original owners, it ain’t these make-believe cowboys. Who knows? But yeah, I care what they are upset about."
I also agree that imprisonment SHOULD be in their future.
Disclaimer: I consider myself a conservationist, but I will not support organizations who disregard the truth to further their agendas. I also consider myself a patriot, but again, I will not support deception, blind allegiance or extemism in any form; from either side.
overbearing edicts by Federal agencies:
Larry Pratt gives the example of Tony DeMeo, a former Jersey City police officer who got elected as Sheriff in Nye County, Nevada. He became a pivotal player in his county by protecting citizens from an outrageous abuse of power that was perpetrated by the Bureau of Land Management.
Pro-gun activists will remember the stalwart Rep. Helen Chenoweth of Idaho who served in the 1990s. Well her husband, Wayne Hage leased acreage for his ranch from the BLM. Hage had ownership of the water rights -- as long as he used the water at least once during the year.
Later, the BLM decided that Hage did not belong on the land, and so they began to confiscate his cattle. After the second theft, Hage enlisted Sheriff DeMeo's assistance, which helped him deal with the BLM when they arrived a third time to confiscate even more cattle. Sheriff DeMeo confronted the BLM agents and backed them down to the point where Hage no longer had to worry about the BLM's larceny anymore.
After Hage’s death, his son won a lawsuit begun by his dad against the federales, and now a court ruling has established that the Hage family can live without fear of their government stealing their property.
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini is taking the unusual step of pulling the police powers from the federal agency because he says he has received “numerous, numerous complaints.”
- I don't know the particulars, but Sheriffs are elected officials and are beholden to people within their county. Federal agencies are not. I fully support my local sheriff.
The Bureau of Land Management has declared the Burning Man “radical self-expression/self-reliance" community “experiment” in northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert a temporary weapons-free zone, GunLeaders Blog reported today. Citing a Department of the Interior “Notice of Temporary Closure and Temporary Restrictions of Specific Uses on Public Lands in Pershing County, NV” appearing in the Federal Register Volume 77, Number 157 (Tuesday, August 14, 2012), the edict mandates “temporary closures and temporary restrictions will be in effect from August 13, 2012 to September 17, 2012.
- I don't agree that any federal agency has the authority suspend a consitutional right. In doing so, this edict exposes people as soft targets. I don't think it's wise and is probably unlawful.
I don’t think that anybody is proposing ending all extraction and grazing on public lands as you postulate.
- Well, there are A LOT of people proposing ending all extraction and grazing on public lands. Peruse at your leisure. The deception involved and
http://www.publiclandsranching.org/
https://www.westernwatersheds.org/about/
http://www.wildearthguardians.org
"Livestock ranching on public lands in the west costs the taxpayer millions of dollars and destroys wildlife habitat. It’s time to give ranchers a graceful way out. "
http://onda.org/what-we-do/wilderness
Then a decpetive book full of false propaganda written for those who have not the slightest idea about what ranching in the West is really about: Welfare Ranching: The Subsidized Destruction Of The American West. By George Wuerthner
Remember -
EVERYTHING you own, ALL THE WEALTH IN THE WORLD and EVERY JOB ON EARTH has its roots in extracting SOMETHING from the earth. Thats what LIFE has to do in order to exist. Whether it's minerals, plants or animals. Yes, we need to do it consciously so that we're not destroying the earth, but there are some extremists that want to completely abolish the whole shabang. If that happens, then noboby will have a job and/or cannot live (not even them!); not to mention having any wealth. I can't support that. I do support sustainable extraction from the land, and fair laws that support small business; not just the big corporations.
This is the same argument that led to the creation of the United States. Taxation without Representation! The "King" POTUS & his proxies, taking whatever they want, doing whatever they would, and the people having NO SAY in whatever happens.
Do you REALLY think that these ranchers just sat there waiting for one day to decide to say "NO"? This is an ongoing problem that began when the United States IGNORED the Constitution and KEPT the lands for themselves.
That is NOT to say that they were actually worth anything when these lands were FORFEITED to the Feds. The fact remains that there is NO provision in the US Constitution for the Federal Government to OWN any lands other than those SPECIFICALLY named. To withhold the 'title' to these is THEFT OF PROPERTY from the people that YOU COMMENTERS are accusing of TERRORISM!
The State should/must have the title and absolute authority over any public lands WITHIN each State. The Feds have used encroachment to establish control over EVERYTHING that we have not STOPPED by force, either in court or on the land.
When the Bundy's and Hammonds attempted to settle this in court, they were railroaded and denied lawful access to the courts. Just HOW do YOU think that setting fire to desert to burn off weeds is an act of arson? The Feds do it all the time!
The Bundy's paid their fees every year for decades UNDER CONTRACT in which the Feds were to improve the roads and waterways. This never happened so the Bundy's quit paying and THEN the feds claim that FOUL!
Not So! The feds (PTB using the grunts to do the dirty work) want this land so that they can SELL access to oil and gas well developers, Wind farm operators, and mining interests.
Just WHY does a successful businessman/attorney give up their practice and go into politics? Because, it is the fastest way to get rich! If you can't DO something then you sell your soul to someone who has the money and doesn't mind stealing from the people.
The Bundy's and Hammonds have ridden like Paul Revere and declared publicly that the "Government is Coming" to steal the land and we aren't supporting their LAWFUL protests.
Since you do agree that the lands are public, THEY are the public ON HAND. There was NO ONE displaced by there living in the buildings as they were ABANDONED! The Park Service had discontinued their use - another point in favor of the Bundy's & Hammonds.
Enjoy your 'cake' while others are giving up their lives to protect the ideals that made this country what it USED to BE!
Live Free Or Die!
99.9 % of the ranchers get along with the BLM land managers. My rancher friend put it in simple words-the Bundy's are a nut case who by making their own set of rules and laws want to overthrow the existing democratic system in this country.
That German individual you mentioned ran the country like a miltia-no laws or rules except as he pleases.
Yes I heard some say we should do away with all are National Parks also. Some people forget we are a society and country for all.
To Mr. Scott C: Precisely WHAT ‘outrageous abuse of power perpetrated by the BLM’ did Tony DeMeo protect the citizens of his county from? Re Helen Chenoweth being remembered as a pro-gun activist: I think that most folks remember her as the Idaho senator who, after the Oklahoma City Federal building was bombed, chided congress for “not trying to understand anti-government activist.” Militia friendly Helen was also the wackadoodle who held hearings on ‘black helicopters’ which her militia friends believed were filled with UN storm troopers intent on swooping down onto western ranches and imposing martial law. She was so extreme that then governor Cecil Andrus proclaimed that if Chenoweth “saw a fire, she’d try to douse it by pouring a bucket of gasoline on it.” As for her husband, Wayne Hage, one of the early leaders of the Sagebrush Rebellion, certainly does seem to have had many run-ins with the federal government and government ‘agents’. But the final chapter in this case that spans several decades is conclusive: The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals in Carson City, NV, ruled FOR the government and AGAINST the heirs of Wayne Hage. As far as federal ‘agents’ that Hage encountered, the FBI has ‘agents’. The BLM and Forest Service have foresters, and hydrologist, and ecologist, and range technicians and rangers. But not ‘agents’. That’s’ just an inflammatory style of writing to infer strong hand tactics by the federal government where none existed.
As far as a county sheriff taking ‘the unusual step of pulling the police powers of the federal agency’: A sheriff has no such power to grant or deny any powers to the federal government. There’s a troublesome little clause in the constitution, Article VI, which explains this. But so-called ‘constitutional sheriffs’ wish that they could ignore that part of the constitution that they hold so dear. These fine sheriffs belong to or follow the philosophy of the violent white supremacist group know as Posse Comitatus which I have written previously written about here: http://www.hcn.org/[…]/the-tea-party-loses-one-in-colorado.
As far as your examples of “A LOT of people are proposing ending all extraction and grazing on public lands”…I checked out your links. Your first group is proposing to provide “compensation to ranchers who voluntarily relinquish a federal grazing permit or lease on public lands … to permanently retire their permit or lease.” Key words there are “voluntary” and “compensation”.
Your second example the WWP, “supports federal legislation for a generous and voluntary federal grazing permit buyout program to compensate ranchers and restore public lands.” Key words: “voluntary” and “compensate”.
And your third example, the Wild Earth Guardians have a mission of “a future 100% powered by renewable energy by 2035. To get there, the goal of our Climate and Energy program is reform that prioritizes energy efficiency and conservation, phases out fossil fuels, and embraces environmentally appropriate clean power sources.” Um…ok. All examples of radicals who want to end all grazing and extraction on public lands? I think not.
So, y’all who are so upset about the feds taking your land away, you can relax. Somehow you’ve gotten confused. Unless you’re a Native American, or in some other cases, a Mexican, the land was never yours. Ever!
Also Many of the Ranches that abutted the refuge have very good working relationship and still do with the Wildlife refuge managers and a recent new plan was worked out by many of the real local parties.
The Federal Government is you and I,yes I own much of that land as you for public good. yes changes could be made the democratic way.
Some of this likely has it's roots in the GOP's drift to the more radical spectrum since the 90s.
"So, y’all who are so upset about the feds taking your land away, you can relax. Somehow you’ve gotten confused. Unless you’re a Native American, or in some other cases, a Mexican, the land was never yours. Ever! "
But it belongs to everybody now, and we aren't going to let anyone take it away so they can "develop it" and fill their own pockets at our expense.
Maybe I am prejudging the jury, but property damage was done.Workers were afraid to go to work. federal buildings occupied.. Buildings damaged.
It would be the same if Congressional buildings were taken over.
It could be the end of this country as we know it.
I am trusting that you can now see that Finicum was not killed for a mere traffic stop and this is not in any way a case of, as you say, "Slicing it both ways." I don't know how you handle it, but when law enforcement signals me to pull over, I pull over...anticipating an unhappy ending if I don't. And if I then finally reached for a weapon, I'd pretty much expect the bad results to get even worse. Maybe even get shot.
As I observed elsewhere....what we do not know is whether or not , in the White Nationalist State that has now been effectively reaffirmed, this policy only applies to white males of property.....especially with guns and a mandate from Gawd....or extends to the populace as a whole. This decision places the USA in new and truly revolutionary territory! We also do not whether or not this new legal system also applies to state, local and private property....much remains uncertain....but we are now living in a brave new world, indeed!
I hate to rub this in BUT.....to all of those who thought that I was over reacting during the first quarter of 2016....I am here to say that I told you so!
While I strongly disagree with the Malheur takeover actions I also disagree with how law enforcment handled shutting them down. It seems very likely they could have reached a peaceful conclusion/surrender with the Sheriff Mr. Finicum was attempting to meet with, had they simply trailed him to his destination. But they already had the roadblock set up and shooters staged in the woods on the road ahead, so hey, gotta use them, right?
If yesterday's verdict holds that no criminal acts occurred at Malheur, what then excuses ambushing their vehicles (which had all along been allowed to freely come and go) then shooting to kill? I agree Finicum pulled his firearm but it was clearly well after he and the other occupants had already been shot at several times, and after he exited his truck with his hands in the air as more shots targeted him directly.
I found and still find the whole thing very alarming. Everyone involved knew the situation was escalating but none were able to find a better answer than to start shooting at innocent people.