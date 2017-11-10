Communities Remembering Katie Lee Our readers share their thoughts and memories of the Western icon.

In memory of Katie Lee, who passed away Nov. 1, we asked the High Country News community to share their memories of the Western icon. A staunch wilderness advocate, writer, folksinger and adventurer, Lee wrote hundreds of songs and numerous books during her long career. Infamously, when she was 37 years old, she posed nude in Glen Canyon before it was drowned by what she scornfully called “Lake Foul.”

Martin D. Cligan photo courtesy of katydoodit.com

Some of those responses have been shared here, edited for length and clarity. Here’s what some folks had to say:

David Dilman

I had the pleasure of finally meeting Katie Lee at a panel discussion at the Telluride Mountain Film Festival in May 2016. Her spirit was so strong to keep wild places wild and to advocate for Powell Reservoir (her name for Lake Powell) to be drained. She held up a copy of a Denver Post article discussing the merits of opening up the spillways and sending all Powell's water downstream to the Hoover Dam. I was struck by her passion and determination and her unbridled enthusiasm of Glen Canyon. I’ll never forget my brief one-on-one conversation with her about a story she had written decades ago. She had gotten stuck in a Glen Canyon pot hole pond after taking a cool swim, and, suffering from pre-hypothermia, she used a scarf to lasso sneakers, put them on her hands, and climbed out. Help arrived after dark as she was stumbling her way back to camp, shivering in the cold Utah night. I told her I was impressed with her story and read it to my small children on a long road trip. She replied: “You bet your ass that was the dumbest thing I ever did. Fucking lucky I made it out alive.” I told my kids I spoke with Katie, but I edited her response for their ears! Rest in peace, Katie Lee. When they built you, they broke the mold.

Betsy Marston

Veronica Egan

I have many memories of Katie, one of the Greatest of Great Old Broads, but maybe my favorite is of working alongside her at the Telluride Mountainfilm Festival. She was tabling for the Center for Biological Diversity, which had just come out with its Endangered Species Condoms, which were packaged in colorful little boxes with illustrations of endangered critters, and featured slogans like “Wrap with Care — Save the Polar Bear” and “Hump Smarter — Save the Snail Darter.” Whenever a couple of child-bearing age passed by, Katie would grab a handful of these, rush out from behind the table and thrust them into the gent’s hand. “Here, you’re going to need some of these!”



Tim Smith



While never having met Katie Lee personally, it’s almost impossible to not know her and experience the wonders of the canyonlands of southern Utah and northern Arizona where she spent so much of her life. Her descriptions of Glen Canyon prior to being engulfed by Lake Powell are to be cherished and forever remembered for their clarity and compassion. What an incredibly unbridled free spirit she was throughout her long and accomplished life. She is a compelling link to a time and geography unseen by most of us.

Mary Grant

Unless there’s a surprise massive reverse geo-engineering feat in the near future, most of us will never see the Glen Canyon Katie Lee adventured through. But she kept this place vibrantly, beautifully alive in her writing. I often read her stories aloud in front of a campfire. What an interesting life she led, and what a personality. I really, really wish I could have met her.

M.L. Lincoln

Bruce Hamilton

The Sierra Club published a eulogy for Glen Canyon titled “The Place No One Knew” to celebrate its beauty before it was submerged by Lake Powell (Lake Foul). In fact, Katie and others knew Glen Canyon well and rightly felt betrayed by those who were complicit in the canyon’s demise. I was first inspired by her songs challenging the dam-building forces. Then I got to know her feisty, vulgar, and irreverent spirit in person. What a marvelous and inspirational, true Western character. She knew how to speak truth to power whether it was Floyd Dominy, Stuart Udall or the Sierra Club. I would usually say rest in peace, but I know she is raising hell in any afterlife there is, just as she did in this world.

