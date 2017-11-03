People & Places Share your memories of the iconic Katie Lee The Western author and activist died this week. Tell us what she meant to you.

In memory of Katie Lee, 98, who passed away Nov. 1, we’re asking our readers to share their memories of the Western icon. A staunch wilderness advocate, writer, folksinger, and adventurer, Lee wrote hundreds of songs and numerous books during her long career. She also appeared in “DamNation,” a documentary about freeing our nation’s blocked rivers, and in “Wrenched,” a documentary about monkey-wrenching activists in the Southwest. As HCN contributor Craig Childs put it: “(Katie Lee) is our foul-mouthed, lightning-eyed, boot-stomping balladeer, a character Louis L’Amour never could have invented.”