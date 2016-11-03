Subscription Preview

Wildlife

Will a dam save the pallid sturgeon, or doom it?

On the Yellowstone River, farmers and conservationists clash over controversial infrastructure.

Ben Goldfarb Nov. 3, 2016 Web Exclusive

Seventy million years ago, in the latter Cretaceous, the land that we call Montana had the same climate as modern Louisiana. Where wolves stalk elk, Tyrannosaurus rex hunted duck-billed hadrosaurs. The Rocky Mountains had just begun to rise from the plains, draining the inland sea that submerged present-day Billings. Grizzly bears and bison were distant glimmers in evolution’s eye. 

But there were already pallid sturgeon.

Scaphirhynchus albus is among the West’s oldest and strangest denizens. True to their name, pallid sturgeon are colored a ghostly whitish-gray, from shovel-like snout to elongated tail. They grow up to five feet long, reach 85 pounds, and live nearly as long as humans. Their skeletons are made of cartilage; in place of scales, they are armored with tough scutes. Their toothless, extendable mouths slurp invertebrates from muddy riverbeds. And, like many fish, pallid sturgeon are gravely harmed by dams.

screen-shot-2016-11-03-at-8-53-51-am-png
Pallid sturgeon have survived in the Missouri for 70 million years, but now fewer than 125 fish remain in the river's Upper Basin.
North Dakoka Game and Fish Department.

Beginning in 1940, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers strung a half-dozen mammoth dams along the Upper Missouri River, turning the waterway into a concatenation of reservoirs as it ran through the Dakotas and Montana. As High Country News has reported, the dams blocked spawning migrations, stifling sturgeon in the build-up of sand and gravel in which the fish deposit eggs and eliminated floodplains and side channels where juvenile pallids grow up. Although the river is stocked with hatchery sturgeon to prevent extirpation, fewer than 125 wild-born adult fish now roam the Missouri’s Upper Basin — the rapidly senescing survivors of an ancient population, perishing of old age, one by one by one.

