West Obsessed: Trump’s cross-purposed energy policy
The staff of High Country News discuss the inherit paradoxes in the president-elect’s campaign promises.
In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss how a Trump Administration may handle energy development challenges and what possible implications the president-elect could have on public lands and communities of the West.
- Audio
- West Obsessed
- Donald Trump
- Politics
- Election2016
- Public Lands
- Energy & Industry
- Renewable Energy
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Log in to add comments