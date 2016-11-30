Audio

West Obsessed: Trump’s cross-purposed energy policy

The staff of High Country News discuss the inherit paradoxes in the president-elect’s campaign promises.

Brian Calvert Audio Nov. 30, 2016 Web Exclusive
 

In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss how a Trump Administration may handle energy development challenges and what possible implications the president-elect could have on public lands and communities of the West.

