West Obsessed West Obsessed: Forging a path through Alaska’s wilderness High Country News discusses how the Frontier State might diversify its economy.

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News Correspondent Krista Langlois talks with editors Brian Calvert and Kate Schimel about her recent feature story on a burgeoning recreation industry in the West’s northern reaches. Long-distance trails have boosted economies throughout the West, but could a similar plan work in Alaska, where the terrain is far less forgiving? Despite the odds, the state is eyeing a path along the Trans-Alaska Pipeline as a boon for its economy.

“West Obsessed” is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter. Subscribe to the podcast on: Google Play, iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher.