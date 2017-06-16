West Obsessed West Obsessed: Why a blue town voted for Trump The recipe for a political swing: retirees, unpopular candidates, local organizing.

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News editors Brian Calvert and Kate Schimel talk with Leah Todd about her recent feature story on Walsenburg, a rural Colorado town that voted for Democratic presidents for decades and for Donald Trump last year. What brought the town to this point and what do they think now?

