Week in review Week in review: March 16 A leader for the BLM, coal comes back and bison’s origin story: HCN staff’s reading recommendations.

On Thursday, the White House released its budget plan, which included deep cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency and others, as expected. Stay tuned next week for analysis of its repercussions out West. In the meantime:

Public lands mystery

Engagement director Gretchen King recommends reading “How 1,600 People Went Missing from Our Public Lands Without a Trace” from Outside Magazine. She says: “This story is a fascinating look at the number of people who go missing on our federal public lands, what can happen when they do and what resources are (or aren’t) put into finding them. Plus, there’s talk of Occam’s razor and intrigue near an unknown national park where two rangers claimed ‘something strange was going on with the number of people missing.’”

Grizzlies & The Oatmeal

Last week, Matthew Inman, founder of the beloved comics site The Oatmeal, asked for readers to send in comments supporting the reintroduction of grizzlies to the North Cascades.

On Monday, the public comment period on the plan closed. Brush up on what’s planned for the bears in Washington.

Coal moratorium ends

This week, according to a press release from the Department of the Interior, Secretary Ryan Zinke issued the approval of a $22 million coal lease in central Utah to Canyon Fuel Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Bowie Resource Partners. The lease effectively ends the Obama-era ban on all new coal leasing, issued last year. “The United States has more coal than any other nation on earth, and we are lucky to be at a time in our history that we have the technology available to responsibly mine coal and return our land to equal or better quality after,” Zinke said. “For many communities and tribes in Utah, Montana, New Mexico, and other states across the West, coal on public lands has been both a boon and a missed opportunity.”

A leader for the BLM

In the same press release, Zinke named an interim head of the Bureau of Land Management: Mike Nedd, a career BLM employee who previously held position of Assistant Director for Energy, Minerals, and Realty Management. In 2015, DC correspondent Elizabeth Shogren interviewed him about the BLM’s renewables program, which he oversaw. A bit more on him here.

How bison came to America Cephas/Wikimedia Commons

Deputy Editor-Digital Kate Schimel recommends this fascinating paper on how bison got to North America. Turns out, they likely crossed the Bering Land Bridge during an ice age between 130,000 and 195,000 years ago and acted a whole lot like an invasive species might, even though they weren’t brought over by humans: “Bison arrived in North America and quickly came to dominate a grazing ecosystem that was previously reigned over by horses and mammoths for one million years,” Professor Beth Shapiro of the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute says. Want to read more on the genetics of the modern-day bison? Check out this story from 2006 on rebuilding herds of bison, without cattle genes.

Dreamer detained

A 24-year-old undocumented Mexican man who was arrested last month in Seattle remains in custody. According to Crosscut, Daniel Ramirez Medina, who arrived in California when he was seven, was among the 800,000 beneficiaries of the 2012 Executive Order by President Obama called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Despite Medina’s clean record, the government alleges he is a gang member. “His arrest marks the first time a DREAMer, as DACA recipients are called, has been detained for being undocumented,” Crosscut writes. During the election, undocumented youth were an unlikely force in registering eligible Latino voters in the West, as we reported in the fall.

Oofda. Need a bit of fun after all that? Try your hand at this: