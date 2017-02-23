The many questions of Gold Butte Familiar questions around roads, heritage and water rights resurface as Nevadans make sense of their new monument.

At a public information session held by the Bureau of Land Management in Mesquite, Nevada, earlier this month, emotions ran high. Three BLM staffers from the local district office came to present basic facts about Gold Butte National Monument, which former President Barack Obama designated in December, and to answer questions from the public. One of the first “questions” was a diatribe against the federal government, which set the tone for the next hour. Someone in the front row stood up and demanded the woman sit down. A man in the crowd insisted the BLM was owned by a “foreign corporation,” to which BLM district manager Tim Smith answered straight-faced: “No, it is a federal agency managed by the executive branch of government.” At one point, a man started berating BLM representatives for letting people berate them, and an environmentalist told critics of the monument: “We won, you lost.”

The Nevada branch of the BLM is currently waiting for the Interior Department to give the go-ahead to begin planning for the 297,000-acre monument in southeast Nevada. Until then, there are few specifics about how the area will be managed — just guidelines in Obama’s proclamation. Locals are both excited and anxious to know what will change. Some are afraid of being locked out of Gold Butte, but the BLM says not much will dramatically change with the designation.

Gold Butte, named for an abandoned mining town within its borders, includes both forested 8,000-foot mountains and low-lying sandstone formations. Conservationists began working to protect the region in the 1970s; since then, several wilderness areas have been designated nearby. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., introduced or supported multiple bills since 2008 to designate Gold Butte as a National Conservation Area, none of which passed. As Reid retired from 34 years in D.C. politics at the end of last year, Obama designated Gold Butte a monument.