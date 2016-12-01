Silver State lining for Democrats How Republicans failed to capture Nevada amid a red wave.

While most swing states bent toward President-elect Donald Trump and a surprisingly red result on Election Night, Nevada actually got bluer. Not only did the Silver State go for Hillary Clinton, but Democrats held onto retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid’s seat, flipped its U.S. House delegation, and regained control of both chambers of the state legislature. Progressives also helped legalize recreational marijuana, supported breaking up a monopoly on the state electricity market, and even passed tougher background checks for gun purchases.

So, what exactly happened? “Nevada actually followed the formula that the Democrats thought would carry the nation,” says Eric Herzik, chair of the University of Nevada, Reno, political science department.

That meant relying on an organized and powerful get-out-the-vote strategy. Clinton’s campaign set up shop in the state 18 months in advance of the election. Reid’s political “machine,” a staff and network developed over decades, hustled to register voters and support several handpicked candidates. A coalition of the potent, 57,000-member Culinary Workers Union Local 226, representing Las Vegas hotel and service workers, and other progressive groups also registered and rallied tens of thousands of voters, including Latinos (28 percent of the state population) and urban voters in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County (nearly 75 percent of the state population). And while Hispanics didn’t tilt for Democrats beyond 2012 levels in Nevada and other Western states, the alliance of party, labor, and progressive forces mobilized very strong turnout in Clark County through early voting, building an insurmountable lead for Democrats that the rest of rural and conservative Nevada couldn’t overcome.