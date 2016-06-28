How do Trump and Clinton differ on conservation?
Presidential campaigns offer a sneak peek into natural resource policies.
When it comes to conservation, energy, and many other issues, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has been a lot of hat and not much cattle. But last week his son, Donald Trump Jr., offered some insight into what his father’s natural-resources policies might look like.
While speaking at a media summit last week organized by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership in Fort Collins, Colorado, Trump Jr., an avid hunter and angler, defended keeping federal lands managed by the government and open to the public. He also reiterated his father’s strong support for U.S. energy development, proposed some corporate sponsorships in national parks, questioned humans’ role in climate change, and criticized Hillary Clinton for “pandering” to hunters with “phoniness.” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, spoke for Clinton’s campaign at the summit a day later, and provided plenty of contrast between the presidential candidates.
Trump Jr. has served as an adviser to his father on natural-resources issues and has even joked with family that, should his father win, he’d like to be Secretary of the Interior, overseeing national parks and millions of acres of federal public lands. In Fort Collins, he said he’s not “the policy guy,” but repeated his frequent pledge to be a “loud voice” for preserving public lands access for sportsmen. Trump Jr. also mocked some gun-control measures, such as ammunition limits, boasting, “I have a thousand rounds of ammunition in my vehicle almost at all times because it’s called two bricks of .22 … You know, I’ll blow…through that with my kids on a weekend.”Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate, partly distinguished himself among other GOP candidates during primary season—not that that was a problem for the New York real-estate developer—by balking at the transfer of federal public lands to states or counties. While Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and others expressed support for public-land transfers, kowtowing to some Western conservatives, Trump rejected the idea. Speaking to Field & Stream in January, Trump said: “I don’t like the idea because I want to keep the lands great, and you don’t know what the state is going to do. I mean, are they going to sell if they get into a little bit of trouble? And I don’t think it’s something that should be sold. We have to be great stewards of this land. This is magnificent land.”
Trump Jr. reaffirmed that stance, but also supported more input for states as long as those efforts don’t jeopardize public access.
Trump, however, did attack the Bureau of Land Management and its “draconian rule,” writing in an op-ed in the Reno Gazette-Journal, also in January: “The BLM controls over 85 percent of the land in Nevada. In the rural areas, those who for decades have had access to public lands for ranching, mining, logging and energy development are forced to deal with arbitrary and capricious rules that are influenced by special interests that profit from the D.C. rule-making and who fill the campaign coffers of Washington politicians.”
Rep. Thompson called Trump’s somewhat muddled stance of federal land management a “dangerous position to take,” saying Clinton unequivocally opposes public-land transfers. As far as Clinton’s sporting cred, Thompson said the Democratic candidate doesn’t pretend to be a hook-and-bullet enthusiast, but “she gets it” when it comes to access issues.
In a campaign loud with proclamations yet nearly vacant of substantive policies, the most in-depth view into Trump’s resource agenda came during his May speech at a North Dakota petroleum conference. Trump pledged to “save the coal industry,” approve the Keystone XL gas pipeline, roll back federal controls limiting energy development on some public lands, and withdraw the U.S. from the Paris global climate agreement. A Republican National Committee spokesman recently said more details on Trump’s energy and environmental policies should be coming soon. His son reiterated the campaign’s “very pro-U.S. energy” position, although he did say agencies should have some role in regulating energy development on public lands, referring to the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed fracking rule that was recently rejected by a federal judge.
On climate change, Trump Jr. said U.S. and global policies shouldn’t penalize industries and, while acknowledging the strong scientific consensus on climate change and its causes, he added that humans’ and industries’ roles in global warming have “yet to be shown to me.”
Trump Jr. also offered mild support for the Endangered Species Act, saying it had achieved some successes, but argued the law has served as a “Trojan horse” to entirely prohibit development in some cases. He also suggested national-parks management and budgets could benefit from increased corporate partnerships. Trump’s son declared his own affinity for the backcountry and described national parks as being “a little bit too ‘tourist-ized’ for myself,” but he said, “I think there are ways you can do (corporate sponsorship) in a way that is beneficial” without installing flashing logos on natural features or commercializing the parks.
Clinton has shared several detailed policies on the environment and energy so far, including a white paper on land management and conservation that lays out support for a national park management fund and increased renewable energy development on public lands. Those proposals signal Clinton will “double down” on protecting public lands and preserving access, Thompson said.
Thompson also lauded Clinton for taking “a risky public position” on energy development—referring to her previous statement that she will put lots of coalmines “out of business”—but “she hasn’t backed away from it,” he said. “She understands there are better ways to generate the energy resources that we need.”
Joshua Zaffos is an HCN correspondent in Fort Collins, Colorado. Follow him @jzaffos. Homepage image from Flickr user Gage Skidmore.
http://www.politico.com/mag[…]-democratic-platform-213993
Here's a summary of the environmental proposals that were shot down (and one that was passed.)
The Democratic platform committee agreed that America should be operating on 100 percent clean energy by 2050, but Bill McKibben proposed a number of amendments that the committee voted down
• A carbon tax? Voted down 7-6 (one of the DNC delegates voted with each side).
• A ban on fracking? Voted down 7-6.
• An effort to keep fossils in the ground, at least on federal land? Voted down 7-6.
• A measure to mandate that federal agencies weigh the climate impact of their decisions? Voted down 7-6
• Even a plan to keep fossil fuel companies from taking private land by eminent domain, voted down 7-6.
(They did, however, reach unanimous consent on more bike paths!)
McKibben writes in the article, "the Clinton campaign is at this point rhetorically committed to taking on our worst problems, but not willing to say how.."
By voting for Hillary You are voting for the makeup of our Supreme court whether it will be a Scalia court or Ginsberg. Which one will it be?.
Frankly I would vote for the devil before I vote for any of the Republicans as their views are draconian when it comes to the environment and public lands. They all promote cutting back or eliminating government agencies that manage our land and rollback laws that protect our air,water, endangered species etc.
What happened to the party of Teddy Roosevelt or for that matter Richard Nixon when many of our environmental laws were passed.
If you have been looking lately at the decisions by the Supreme court, you have seen how critical having progressive Judges. We have just lost a decision on the new clean air regulations that had Obama appointment been approved we would have won.
The democrat platform might not be perfect but then take a look at what the republican platform says then you decide if your vote for Hillary would be wasted
Bernie Sanders is. the ONLY candidate who was clear about sustainability, conservation, keeping public land "public", and moving away from fossil fuels.
https://www.hillaryclinton.com/[…]/
I'll probably still vote for her, won't be the first flake I've voted for.
voting for the green party which has no chance of being elected is a wasted vote. If Trump is elected and he has the chance to select up to three judges we are all screwed for the next 20 to 30 years. so go ahead and demonize Hillary and you will get your worst nightmare
If we all continue to think that way, then a third party vote (such as one for the Green Party) will always be a wasted vote, and we will all continue to be slaves to the corporations. Please stand up and vote for the right thing. When I voted for Ralph Nader I was accused of allowing Bush to be elected, when it was the votes for the 'lesser evil' that did the destruction. Dr. Jill Stein is going to do more than what Hillary could ever promise for the environment and people everywhere. Clinton has way to many favors to return to be a president for the people. As well as she isn't very far left of Trump on the political spectrum.
Would Gore have been better then Bush? No doubt in my mind. Just think if we didn't have the Iraq War? I don't think we would have the Islamic violence we would have today.
The consequences of having a Alito/Thomas dominated court scares the hell out of me on what decisions they would make on corporate power, environment, public lands, gun control, affordable health care,women's choice etc. Keep your idealism I think that's great but temper that with what actually can be accomplished currently and maybe we can get where you want to be in the future
Gore would have been better than Bush in the fact that the war in the Middle East may have been 'cleaner', so to speak. Democrats seem to be able to orchestrate war differently than the brash Republicans. But make no mistake that there would have been a war, as there still is, because the people who own this country had to secure their interests and ensure that oil was traded only for the US dollar. Look at Syria and the US involvement there, why do you think Russia is present? It is not solely to stop the Islamic State.
The thing with Bernie is that, with corporate control of the media, the only way he could get his word out and wake up the public was to do so as a Democrat. Unfortunately he is to Progressive to be a Dem and instead of shifting his momentum to where it should be, he is trying to change a party that CANNOT be changed. The Democratic Party is not as liberal as the people who support it. A vote for a Republican or Democrat will always be a vote for corporate controlled America.
The time is now, and because of Bernie and the popularity of social media that we have this election cycle, we can educate people about third party options. We just need to quit reading and watching what we have been fed the last 50 years. I would assume that one of the reasons that you read HCN is because of your concern for the environment. That is the Green Party's main platform and is why we all should consider voting for Dr. Jill Stein.
As far as my idealism, there is a quote from one of my favorite authors that resonates with me and makes it so I can no longer turn my back:
"Sentiment without action is the ruin of the soul." -Edward Abbey
Your response is eerily like that of those who reflect the Chamber-of-Commerce mentality. Rah, rah. Our system is the best, be sure to exercise your democratic obligation and vote, and so on. Clinton and Trump, when boiled down to their essentials, are the same. Their campaign rhetoric, like that of all candidates, is pure BS, and only idiots take it seriously. To tell people they are "throwing away" their vote by not making a mark next to whatever "choices" the moneyed interests have provided on the ballot is, in my opinion, truly lunacy.
Kate Schimel
Assistant editor
Sally Jewell is a disaster compared to Bruce Babbitt!!...anybody remember him....as in our last good Secretary of Interior!....When the going gets tough in protecting our Public Lands...where is Sally Jewell!!!...AWOL!!
It seems like the big beef is with the anti fracking crowd who don't like that she doesn't support a total ban. Well I don't support a total ban either . A carbon Tax is a better way to go to even the field for sustainable energy.
As far as I am concern McKibben is a coward for supporting liberal immigration policies like Pathway to Citizenship. There seems to be a disconnect between population explosion and environment destruction with much of the liberal crowd
Brett I am familiar with Abby's quote which I agree. you need to support what is best for now which is to prevent nominating up to three supreme court judges by the next president. Trump has stated what he would do
Again their seems to be a total disconnect with much of the commenters on this issue
yes take action like King or Gandi or more recently Tim DeChristopher who stopped gas leases on public lands and went to jail for two years . He did it by civil disobedience . I would admire actions like that.
Also, you quote Ed Abbey -- did you know him? I did. Ed NEVER would have condoned the neo-liberal plunder of our natural world.
Both Stuart and Bruce had the vision we see in Stephen Mather and Horace Albright...and which we have subsequently lost to the corporatization and commodification of our culture for quick the quick and constant gain of the Plutocrats.....See Tom Ribe's essay on the latest scheme for the commercialization of the National Parks elsewhere on HCN.org......"The Park Service Doesn't Need Corporate Sponsorship...It Needs Proper Funding!"....I have been reading about this move by Jon Jarvis and Secretary Jewell elsewhere....and it is beyond outrageous!
It must have been pretty fascinating talking to Abby. Desert solitaire is one of my favorite books and monkey wrench was a fun read. I have spent much time in adventures in the canyons Abby loved; certainly inspired by him.
I have not met him but like Ed I think I am more of an environmentalist then a liberal. obviously you know him better then I do.
Your right Ed would never condone the raping and plunder of the American west. I guess I would call it a corporate and special interest plundering.
I wouldn't certainly put it under your neo-liberal classification. I agree that certain liberals have caved into the special interests in their districts because of their political expediency. But look what corporations through "citizens united have supported . It isn't politicians who have lukewarm environmental credentials but hard core anti environmentalists and climate change deniers.
I think it would be a mistake to shut out the so-called neo liberals as we need them.
The pragmatists are the ones supporting the new clean air and water regs. The Clintons gave us the "grand Staircase" and Obama hopefully "Bears Ears" . It is the hard core right who are defunding the government and trying to take our fed lands.
We need the the passionate committed environmentalist who are willing to draw the line in the sand and never cross but we don't want to exclude the pragmatist because they are the majority and need their support.
It began to infect the country during the Reagan administration....the Democrats capitulated under the Democratic Leadership Council of the Clintons....and it really hit its stride under George II....and here we are being told by the wizards that "there is no alternative" to NeoLiberal policies.
Make no mistake ...there is nothing "liberal " about this ideology in the modern sense of the word....it is strictly a return to the 19th Century world of the Gilded Age....something wicked this way comes!!....err....make that has arrived!....and it is systematically unraveling and destroying our country
we are basically on the same page , I think it is question of semantics . I guess I always referred to what you call neo liberal as classical liberal which opposed monarchies and feudal systems of the 19th century and which was then distorted into social darwinism and the philosophies of Hayek and Ayn Rand.
I just don't agree that the Clintons fit into this picture. Like I said i am an environmentalist first . Meaning I don't necessarily tow the party line . Despite some needed changes i basically support their crime bill and poverty bill.
The income inequality and the destruction of the middle class started with Reagan and was rampant with Bush II. maybe Clinton could of done better to stop these trends but then again was stymied by Gingrich and the republicans (Remember the Health bill).
Again their is at least fire wall against the worst excesses of your so called neo-leberals and that is the supreme court.
By installing progressive judges we can help stop the their agenda.