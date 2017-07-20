Monuments There’s still time to comment on marine monument review So why aren’t we hearing about it?

Though a flurry of media coverage surrounded the July 10 closing of the commenting window on national monuments under review, there has been much less talk about a related comment period — on marine monuments — that’s still open. The Department of Commerce, which oversees the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is quietly reviewing 11 marine national monuments and national marine sanctuaries. Comments can be submitted through July 26, but so far that review has received only about 15,000 comments, compared to nearly 1.5 million for the Interior Department’s national monument review.

Why has this gotten less attention than the non-marine monuments? People have clear emotional attachments to the national monuments they’ve visited and seen on their friends’ Instagram feeds. It’s easier to wrap your head around the value — geological, historical, cultural, biological, what have you — of a place when you have a personal connection to it. In 2016 alone, more than 330 million people visited National Parks Service-administered lands; NOAA, on the other hand, does not uniformly track visitor data of its sites.

But like other protected landscapes, these seascapes have been selected for preservation because of their unique natural and cultural resources. Papahānaumokuākea National Monument, for example, is home to the endangered Hawaiian monk seal and numerous other threatened and endangered species.

There is an imminent threat attached to the review of these sanctuaries and monuments: drilling. An executive order on the America-First Offshore Energy Strategy prompted the review, and one of the review’s explicit objectives is to assess the “opportunity costs associated with potential energy and mineral exploration and production” from the waters surrounding the United States.

Rebecca Worby is an editorial fellow at High Country News. Follow @beccaworby