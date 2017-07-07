Your guide to August’s solar eclipse

Start here!

Are you in the path of totality?

Heck yes!

No

But do you have a nice view of the sky?

Yep, I’m cool like that (brushes off shoulder).

No, there’s a stupid building in the way.

You’re set! Now…

How does a vacation sound?

Sounds good!

Not a good time.

Find a viewing party near you. Listings by state are here and more events listed here.

Yeah!

Solar glasses: Get a pair of these. Bonus points for 1980s retro.

How about a night out?

Into camping?

Know what time the eclipse will happen and for how long from your vantage point. NASA has great information here.

Nah, I’ll stay in.

My tent’s already at the door!

Not this time.

Do you have a solar telescope?

No.

Yes!

Hurry! Public camping spaces are limited, though federal land agencies are creating more options. In Oregon, the Forest Service has opened up more campsites through- out the state. The Bureau of Land Management has a list of potential viewing areas. And the National Park Service has a list of places to watch the eclipse.

Are clouds going to ruin your view? Check this historical cloud cover map, which provides average August cloud cover on the eclipse track. On the days leading up to the eclipse, check this eclipse cloud forecaster.

Create a pin-hole viewer that will project the eclipse no matter where you are. NASA has some great tips. Or — view the eclipse with something you probably already have at home: a colander.

Phew! All good.

Gulp. Clouds are rollin’ in!

Sweet!

Seems weird. I don’t want to.

Beware! Expect two- to four-hour traffic delays within the eclipse path. Allow your- self extra travel time — unless you don’t mind watching the eclipse from the back of your truck or hood of your car.

Check out photos of the eclipse: #HCNsolareclipse Livestream the eclipse from your computer, thanks to NASA.