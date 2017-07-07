Your guide to August’s solar eclipse
Totality, traffic, telescopes: How ready are you for the event of the century?
On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will pass over Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming. It’s been almost 100 years since a full eclipse was viewable from the continental U.S. You’ll have to be in a 70-mile-wide band called the “path of totality”— and wade through hordes of gawkers — to see it, and that won’t be easy. So we’ve put together a little guide to help you find your way.
Start here!
Are you in the path of totality?
Heck yes!
No
But do you have a
nice view of the sky?
Yep, I’m cool like that
(brushes off shoulder).
No, there’s a stupid
building in the way.
You’re set! Now…
How does a vacation sound?
Sounds good!
Not a good time.
Yeah!
Solar glasses: Get a
pair of these. Bonus
points for 1980s retro.
How about
a night out?
Into camping?
Know what time the
eclipse will happen
and for how long from
your vantage point.
Nah, I’ll stay in.
My tent’s already
at the door!
Not this time.
Do you have a
solar telescope?
No.
Yes!
Hurry! Public
camping spaces are
limited, though
federal land agencies
are creating more
options. In Oregon,
the Forest Service
has opened up more
campsites through-
out the state. The
Bureau of Land
Management has a
viewing areas. And
the National Park
Service has a list of
places to watch
the eclipse.
Get a hotel. Bookings
are limited, but here
are a few last-minute
options to check out:
First, a guide to all
of the hamlets,
(plus how long the
eclipse will last in
each place); avail-
able hotels; tips to
points if price isn’t
a problem — and
Are clouds going to
ruin your view?
Check this historical
which provides
average August cloud
cover on the eclipse
track. On the days
leading up to the
eclipse, check this
eclipse cloud
Create a pin-hole
viewer that will
project the eclipse
no matter where you
are. NASA has some
great tips. Or — view
the eclipse with
something you
probably already
have at home:
Phew! All good.
Gulp. Clouds
are rollin’ in!
Sweet!
Seems weird.
I don’t want to.
Beware! Expect
two- to four-hour
traffic delays
within the eclipse
path. Allow your-
self extra travel
time — unless you
don’t mind
watching the
eclipse from
the back of your
truck or hood of
your car.
Check out photos of
the eclipse:
eclipse from your
computer, thanks to
NASA.
Bonus: During the
eclipse, pay attention
to birds and
You’re ready! Sit back, and get ready to play Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse,”
Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” or maybe
Bonnie Prince Billy’s “I See a Darkness.”
By Paige Blankenbuehler and Brooke Warren | Photos: Anton Bielousov/Wikimedia Commons, By sancho_panza/Wikimedia Commons, BBC,
Paige Blankenbuehler is the Assistant Editor at High Country News. Follow @paigeblank