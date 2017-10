Guns In the wake of great tragedy, how do you find solace? In an effort to move forward from another mass shooting, we’d like to hear from you.

The recent shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas was the most deadly in recent American history. Impacts of the tragedy will reverberate through communities across the nation and throughout the West. In an effort to move forward, we want to hear from you: How do you find solace in these difficult times?