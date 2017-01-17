Colorado kills predators for mule deer A controversial study plans to kill mountain lions and black bears for the ungulates.

The helicopter lowers over the sagebrush and scrub of Colorado’s Roan Plateau, two big canvas bags dangling below it like 80-pound sacks of potatoes. Chuck Anderson’s research team turns their backs as the chopper sprays snow and gently lays the sacks down. Long, fuzzy ears poke out the tops; inside lay two mule deer does with their eyes covered and legs trussed, a little dazed from their short flight.

Anderson, mammals research leader with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, has come to this spot in western Colorado’s Piceance (pronounced PEE-awnts) Basin for nine years to radio-collar does and check their health before winter sets in. Since the 1980s, Anderson says the Basin’s mule deer population has dropped by 40-50 percent. “Mule deer throughout the West have experienced decline during the same times as here,” says Anderson, “and that's left a lot of people puzzled.”

What’s happening here echoes what is happening in many other Western states, where oil and gas extraction and housing development have put more and more pressure on wildlife populations. State wildlife departments in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and other states have been trying to boost declining mule deer numbers for decades. In Colorado, the latest proposal has already created controversy: killing cougars and bears in the Piceance Basin and the Upper Arkansas River in hopes of increasing deer numbers. Critics argue that the primary cause of the deer decline is massive habitat loss, rather than predation, and say that Colorado Park and Wildlife’s own research supports that thesis.

The agency’s studies seem like a thinly veiled attempt to appease hunters and blame predators rather than development, says Delia Malone, wildlife committee chair for the Sierra Club’s Rocky Mountain Chapter. “There's a whole host of human causes that have diminished the ability for mule deer to thrive,” Malone says. “Historically, we've tried to scapegoat large carnivores as the bane of our existence.”