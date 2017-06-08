Subscription Preview

Public Lands

Enviros and BLM reach major public lands settlement in Utah

Thousands of miles of off-highway routes will get new travel management plans.

Tay Wiles News June 8, 2017

Thousands of miles of dusty two-tracks crisscross Utah’s remote public lands. Some are historical routes, while others were carved more recently by backcountry recreationists in trucks and four-wheelers. Which roads should still be used and which should be abandoned to protect the environment has been a topic of intense debate for years. Now, Utah is one step closer to ending its roads controversy.

Last week an eight-year lawsuit spanning 11 million acres and 20,000 miles of routes in southern and eastern Utah ended with a settlement. Ten environmental groups argued that Bureau of Land Management plans created in 2008 for Utah public lands were too heavily weighted to favor off-highway vehicle interests. U.S. District Court Judge Dale A. Kimball in Salt Lake City agreed, in part.

The San Rafael River proposed wilderness area in the San Rafael Desert travel management area.
Ray Bloxham/SUWA

SR_River_BLMTMA.jpg SR_River_BLMTMA.jpg MuddyCreek_RB.jpg

