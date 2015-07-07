Writers on the Range 200 comments

Stop the rock-stacking

A writer calls for an end to cairns.

Robyn Martin Opinion July 7, 2015 Web Exclusive
 

Stones: We've built pyramids and castles with them and painstakingly cleared them out of farm fields, using them to build low walls for fencing. We marvel at the rocks in the Grand Canyon, Arches and Grand Teton national parks. Yet a perplexing practice has been gaining ground in our wild spaces: People have begun stacking rocks on top of one another, balancing them carefully and doing this for unknown reasons, though probably as some kind of personal or "spiritual" statement.

These piles aren't true cairns, the official term for deliberately stacked rocks. From middle Gaelic, the word means "mound of stones built as a memorial or landmark." There are plenty of those in Celtic territories, that's for sure, as well as in other cultures; indigenous peoples in the United States often used cairns to cover and bury their dead. Those of us who like to hike through wilderness areas are glad to see the occasional cairn, as long as it's indicating the right way to go at critical junctions in the backcountry.

Stone piles have their uses, but the many rock stacks that I'm seeing on our public lands are increasingly problematic. First, if they're set in a random place, they can lead an unsuspecting hiker into trouble, away from the trail and into a potentially dangerous place. Second, we go to wilderness to remove ourselves from the human saturation of our lives, not to see mementoes from other people's lives.

We hike, we mountain bike, we run, we backpack, we boat in wilderness areas to retreat from civilization. We need undeveloped places to find quiet in our lives. A stack of rocks left by someone who preceded us on the trail does nothing more than remind us that other people were there before us. It is an unnecessary marker of humanity, like leaving graffiti –– no different than finding a tissue bleached and decaying against the earth that a previous traveler didn't pack out, or a forgotten water bottle.  Pointless cairns are simply pointless reminders of the human ego.

I'm not sure exactly when the practice of stacking stones began in the West. But the so-called Harmonic Convergence in 1987, a globally synchronized meditation event, brought a tighter focus on New Age practices to Sedona, Arizona, just south of my home. Vortexes, those places where spiritual and metaphysical energy are reputed to be found, began to figure prominently on national forest and other public lands surrounding Sedona. Hikers near these vortexes couldn't miss seeing so many new lines of rocks or stacks of stones.

Since then, the cairns, referred to as "prayer stone stacks" by some, have been multiplying on our public lands.  Where there were just a dozen or so stone stacks at a much-visited state park on Sedona's Oak Creek 10 years ago, now there are hundreds.  What's more, the cairn craze has mushroomed, invading wilderness areas everywhere in the West.

Why should we care about a practice that can be dismantled with a simple foot-push, that uses natural materials that can be returned quickly to the earth, and that some say nature will remove eventually anyway?

Because it's not a harmless practice: Moving rocks increases erosion by exposing the soil underneath, allowing it to wash away and thin soil cover for native plants.  Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction.

The multiplying rock stacks.
Robyn Martin

But mainly, pointless cairns change the value of the wilderness experience by degrading an already beautiful landscape. Building cairns where none are needed for route finding is antithetical to Leave-No-Trace ethics.  Move a stone, and you've changed the environment from something that it wasn't to something manmade. Cairn building might also be illegal, since erecting structures or moving natural materials on public lands often comes with fines and/or jail time. Of course, I doubt the Forest Service will hunt down someone who decided that his or her self-expression required erecting a balanced stone sculpture on a sandstone ridge.  Yet it is an unwelcome reminder of humanity, something we strive to avoid as we enjoy our wild spaces.

Let's end this invasive practice.  Fight the urge to stack rocks and make your mark.  Consider deconstructing them when you find them, unless they're marking a critical trail junction. If you must worship in the wild, repress that urge to rearrange the rocks and just say a silent prayer to yourself.  Or bring along a journal or sketchpad to recall what you felt in the wild.

Let's check our egos at the trailheads and boat launches, and leave the earth's natural beauty alone. Her geology, as it stands, is already perfect.

Robyn Martin is a contributor to Writers on the Range, the column service of High Country News. She is a senior lecturer in the honors program at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.

Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 07, 2015 04:22 PM
True wilderness should not have maintained trails and any cairns, regardless of their purpose(s). No Trace means no trace.
David W Hamilton
David W Hamilton Subscriber
Jan 20, 2016 12:55 PM
This argument has been going on for decades! While anyone is entitled to his/her Alice in Wonderland fantasy that he/she is the very first person to trod a particular piece of land...it has been..and remains...my contention that it is far better to have a route marked with cairns (Particularly over slickrock!)...than to have everyone who passes through reinventing their way with the consequent damage to the terrain...don't you think! Besides...a good many of those routes are actually wildlife tracks...are we going to insist that all those critters who own the place should not be maintaining the track by following each other around!!...I mean ...let's get real!
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Jul 07, 2015 04:34 PM
I stack rocks over the cathole I dug (& used).........primarily to keep mammals or other wildlife from digging into .........I can assure you no prayer sticks are involved or vortexes.........
David W Hamilton
David W Hamilton Subscriber
Jan 20, 2016 12:48 PM
A couple of rocks laid flat will do the trick!
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 07, 2015 05:34 PM
The Taylors, an alternative would be to collect and pack out your feces. A few rocks aren't going to keep most critters from digging up your bodily wastes.
David W Hamilton
David W Hamilton Subscriber
Jan 20, 2016 02:20 PM
Not necessary if one is really out on a trail less traveled...or route finding!
Sean Clawson
Sean Clawson
Jul 08, 2015 07:50 AM
I am in agreement with the writer. This rock stacking practice has been annoying me for decades.
M Pinenut
M Pinenut
Jul 08, 2015 10:38 AM
As an Environmental Psychologist from Boulder, Colorado I cannot disagree more with the author here. Rock stacking, and the placing of cairns has been going on for millennia, it is a part of the human condition. We stacked rocks before we could write, we used them for alerting others that water was close by, or where an encampment was. This is not some blind rock stacking, this is humans expressing their bliss in an all-too-human way. My main issue with the article is that it smells of elite hiking, of having a purpose above other people's purpose. The Forest is our original home, and as such we are innately drawn to it. I have seen inner city children who are exposed to the wilderness begin stacking rocks for no seeming reason at all other than it makes them feel happy and good.
I think the author ought to breathe and look at the intrinsic beauty of a cairn and the human being who stacked it. And above all understand that cairns are temporary, they are not increasing erosion, there is no need to assert false pretences to try and get people to stop rock stacking, it's simply not going to happen. I urge the author to google Andy Goldsworthy and see that human/nature art is magnificent and not something to get angry about when hiking.
David W Hamilton
David W Hamilton Subscriber
Jan 20, 2016 02:29 PM
As I alluded to further back on this tread...I have noticed that some hiker out in the baccountry wildlands really do believe that they are the first animal, human or otherwise, to walk the unmolested land primeval....and they can wax a bit fetishist about the experience. And, again, they would likely be even more aware of humans passing this way if they got to experience the results of numerous people thrashing about blazing his/her own route!
Peter Juhl
Peter Juhl
Jul 08, 2015 11:01 AM
I am an avid stone balancer. I teach classes on the art form and give presentations on it regularly. I published the first widely available guide book on rock and stone balancing. I love this art form and want to see it grow.

However, I am very concerned about the practice of leaving stacks of stones littering natural areas. There is a large worldwide community of stone balance artists who share this concern, and who practice a leave-no-trace approach in creating our temporary art. We build our balances, take some photos, and then dismantle. We strive especially to avoid disturbing natural and protected areas.

The last thing we want is for broad, vague restrictions and laws to be adopted as a result of selfish, insensitive people disrupting the natural beauty of the wilderness with their own personal art installations.

I agree with M Pinenut that we should have the right to express ourselves in wild places, but I don't agree that we should leave those expressions lying around the landscape for all to see.

Please tread lightly. - Peter Juhl
robyn martin
robyn martin
Jul 08, 2015 12:45 PM
Author here. I appreciate the discussion, dissent, and trading of ideas that my poor little essay brought on this summer morning. Whether you agree or disagree with my overall point, I am enjoying the conversation. Again, all I ask is that those of you who insist on moving rocks to show/prove/sign that YOU were there (or somewhere) in the wilderness, please consider that you are altering the wilderness in ways most of us wish you wouldn't. Eco-ego, contemplation, whatever you call it--I have no problem with signing by rock-stacking hard to find trails and junctions. Others--if you love the wilderness, if you love our earth, try to find another way to express yourself. Adaption and evolution is also part of our human fabric, right? Just because we've been doing it for "thousands of years" doesn't mean we need to continue the practice.
Martha Brock
Martha Brock
Aug 05, 2015 07:00 AM
I agree with you. Humans are a species that seeks to control the environment, and this discussion hits this imperative squarely on the head. Humans must be mindful of themselves and their motivations and what those do to this natural planet.
Marianna Young
Marianna Young Subscriber
Sep 18, 2015 01:45 PM
I will agree with the author of the article. On a Grand Canyon raft trip several years ago, I was distressed to find a bunch of stacks in a beautiful canyon near our campsite. Up until I saw it, I could pretend that I was the first person to ever see the beautiful desert landscape; the stacks of rocks destroyed that pretense. Leave No (or as little as you possibly can) Trace!!
Charles Bingham
Charles Bingham
Nov 13, 2015 02:10 AM
In northern Alaska and Canada, this is known as inuksuk, the Inuit art of stacking rocks to mark good hunting or fishing spots. There are few trees north of the Arctic Circle, so stacking rocks is how local Natives find their way.
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 08, 2015 01:02 PM
I do a lot of on-trail and (very) minimum-impact off-trail hiking in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson. For many years I have been thoroughly disgusted by the literally THOUSANDS of rock piles I have seen nearly everywhere I go up there, even far off-trail (not to mention the numerous other detrimental human developments). I have personally deconstructed and "re-natured" literally THOUSANDS of them over the years, and will continue to do so. Why is it that so many people can't seem to visit what remains of our wonderful wildlands without "expressing their bliss," as M Pinenut puts it, or saying, "Look at me!; I was here!," with a pointless pile of rocks? There are many times too many people on the planet now for this destructive, obtrusive, ego-centric practice to continue.
Liz Bauer
Liz Bauer
Jul 08, 2015 01:17 PM
This article is quite selfish. This isn't about "saving the insects" or whatever other moral high ground you're trying to convince me to agree with, it's about you being annoyed by something you don't understand. It's a personal preference and only that. Cairns have a purpose. A stack of rocks do not. Your article should be promoting the proper and modest use of cairns, not to stop them completely and even to dismantle them?! That part is what angers me the most. My dad passed away while mountain biking in our local mountain sides. A cairn was built where he passed, out of the way of trails or traffic. The rocks have been brought by all kinds of family and friends, by those who came across him and tried to save his life, by the emergency personnel who responded. It means a lot to many people. It's well known by the community here. People post pictures and send pictures to my family of them with the cairn and it's a reminder to those who ride or hike past it to taken an inventory of their lives and what's important, and to remember how fragile life is. It's well taken care of. When it is knocked down, it's sad for us but there are people who purposely go up often to make sure it's still there and rebuild it if need be. The rocks are from all over the world, from places where family or friends have vacationed, places my dad loved or would have loved. To encourage dismantling something you don't understand is rude and heartless. You're not saving the world, you're not a hero. You very well may be stomping on the broken hearts of those who rectified the cairn for a very real purpose. I strongly encourage you to set your personal issues aside and try to understand that not all of these are purposeless. A few times I thought your article was talking only about not putting these up without purpose but all in all its about stopping completely and ruining those that exist. I'm sorry you don't understand their significance personally, maybe you haven't yet lost someone so close to you. Please be more sensitive to others and try to be more understanding. And yes - if something is a tradition in other parts of the world or in history, it's ok to also exist here.
Bob Laybourn
Bob Laybourn Subscriber
Jul 08, 2015 01:23 PM
As a child in the 50's I heard the waist to chest high tapered stacks of stones I saw on the plains of Wyoming referred to as 'sheepherder's monuments'.
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 08, 2015 02:13 PM
In response to Liz above, of the thousands of rock piles I've dismantled in the Coronado National Forest over the years, not one looked like it was built there as a monument to the deceased. I'm pretty sure that nearly all had no purpose other than as a fun little project for the visitor(s), to fulfill the desire of the person(s) to "leave their mark on the place," as a "marker" of some sort, or, in most cases, to indicate a route because the hiker(s) was afraid of getting lost and/or wanted to lay down a route for future travel. None of these are good reasons to build cairns in the wild, and as far as I know they are all illegal. The Forest Service has already constructed plenty of trails in our national forests, and the millions of cairns built by hikers to create new routes into wild places are not only illegal, but destructive in and of themselves, and -- far worse yet -- start new unauthorized trails that bring lots of people and their detrimental impacts into natural places that before only a few people ventured. If you believe any human whim or desire is always more important than the natural world it impacts, then I guess you'll just keep right on piling up those rocks. As a Forest Service volunteer, I'll keep taking them down.
Matt Chew
Matt Chew Subscriber
Jul 08, 2015 02:34 PM
I feel no compulsion to stack stones, and equally no offense at seeing them stacked. Are we to presume that all rocks found are already where they belong? Are humans are morally and ethically bound to defend their pre-existing positions? That surely cannot be the case, because wilderness hikers shift rocks underfoot and skip them across still waters, or rearrange them to accommodate sleeping bags. Most of us cannot tell whether any given rock we passed by during a previous foray remains firmly in situ.

The author comes across primarily as a misanthrope, offended that she cannot escape reminders that other humans exist - except perhaps for those stone turners and stackers who built roads to carry her to the wilderness edge, or the structures she lives, shops and lectures in.
Sean Clawson
Sean Clawson
Jul 08, 2015 02:52 PM
To me cairns/rock stacks are more an expression of ego than beauty. When I spend time in the backcountry I don't leave clear evidence that I was there. I expect the same courtesy from others. I see beauty in the unmarred landscape and natural features of the place. When I want to experience art I visit towns. I also don't like people carving tree trunks, spray painting rocks, leaving chalk on climbing routes, or leaving behind rubbish. I am writing about alterations that are clearly made by people and frivolous rock stacking not memorials. The compulsion to build these rock stacks comes from the same attitude as graffiti. Why do people feel the need to show that they were there? I'm constantly knocking down this crap in the backcountry.
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Jul 08, 2015 03:30 PM
whew! you all need to step outside for some fresh air. getting all worked up over some geology! again, my purpose of stacking a couple of chunks of geology is to (hopefully) thwart a mammal from digging in my cathole. likely the stack will get returned to its original spread when a feral horse stubs her hoof traveling over my cathole.........and I've never felt an elevated ego covering the job site......no vortex either, whatever that may be?......
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell
Jul 08, 2015 03:59 PM
I've spent a lot of my day reading the wide variety of thoughts on this matter, and participated in a Facebook discussion. I'm drawn to the wide variety of opinions on what seemed to be a minor topic, and I'm left with a sense of gratitude that so many people really get worked up about special places "out there". Fundamentally, we all seek to reconnect and recharge when we leave the main road and I'll gladly forego the stacking of rocks (which I don't enjoy) as a sign of respect for my fellow wanderers. Please leave alone those cairns that mark an important juncture in the trail, a water source, or an important waypoint. Some of us like to leave the GPS behind and navigate by cairn because it draws us away from our electronics and keeps us more aware of our locational position using natural (and unnaturally placed) landmarks. I do respect the writer for the clarity of her thinking and her taking a position that she had to know would draw a lot of commentary.
Ed Lehner
Ed Lehner Subscriber
Jul 08, 2015 04:32 PM
I find it interesting that this is even an issue. The moment we enter the back country, we are disturbing the environment in some way shape or form. Personally, I find cairns quite interesting, a reminder that we are, after all, human.
Mary Gordon
Mary Gordon
Jul 08, 2015 04:42 PM
I personally know of plenty of cairns that have been placed in places special to someone, or in places with other cairns and they have been placed there as a memorial to someone special who has died. I hardly think of that as "pointless". I also think there is a huge difference between stacking a few rocks and vandalism...such as spray painting a cliff. I hike too, and have yet to have a near death experience due to a rock cairn (pointless or not).
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 08, 2015 05:49 PM
Millions and millions of rock piles all around the wild West, people -- most of them illegal (for what that's worth), most of them cairns leading more and more people into wild places that would otherwise have little negative impact from humans. And then there's the significant negative aesthetic impact to visitors on top of that. These piles and other unnatural constructions are becoming so commonplace in wild places all over the West -- even in remote wilderness, where I see them often. I get so very tired of the black-and-white reasoning: "Why complain about these millions of rock piles, etc. and their impacts, when you harm nature in some tiny way every time you step into it?" Perspective, please, and maybe a little more respect for wild nature, and the people who truly appreciate its natural beauty. There are 7 BILLION people on the planet now, not 7 million. Let's take responsibility and act accordingly.
M John Fayhee
M John Fayhee
Jul 08, 2015 07:06 PM
A slightly less PC perspective on this very subject, published online a couple years ago:
http://www.mountaingazette.com/[…]/
Lyman Kellstedt
Lyman Kellstedt
Jul 08, 2015 07:59 PM
Signs in the wilderness are legal and save lives! Cairns are signs but i agree are overdone. Three stacked rocks are a "duck" & I use them in particularly difficult (rare) boundaries (usually cliffs) to help me on the return. I can't count how many times they have helped me. If the route doesn't work out I kick them over. Cairns draw attention to a junction & are hugely important in bad weather. The safety issue for the public is worth the "intrusion". When they are in/on well-signed public mapped trails they ARE an eyesore!
D alaimo
D alaimo
Jul 08, 2015 09:34 PM
To me, this article reads like: "please ban all trash cans... They are just a reminder of all the trash in the world." And ... Isn't the trail itself, a reminder that "people were there before..." on the trail? #maybeiamnotintrospectiveenough #ijustdontgetit
D alaimo
D alaimo
Jul 08, 2015 09:35 PM
Another favorite "Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction." #istherearockshortage
Michael Grab
Michael Grab
Jul 08, 2015 10:40 PM
Hello,

my name is Michael Grab, and i am a professional stone balancer... and I practice every day. I also teach others about the practice and how to do it, RESPONSIBLY. Frankly, Robyn your argument is quite naive and narrow-minded. what gives you the high horse to impose on my freedom of expression and personal growth? Answer? i recon something having to do with ego. And maybe fear of the unknown? among other things i will not mention in light of the commenting policies on this site.

Believe it or not, there is a global community of practitioners in nearly every country you can imagine. balancing rocks is a very long standing meditative practice, not simply for trail marking, but also to practice patience and meditation, problem solving, critical thinking, among a huge range of other positive qualities.

Now one thing i would like to make clear about my own experience, I've been doing this for 7 years nearly every day. I've learned more in this time than anything i picked up through a college degree or broken education system, as far as dealing with life circumstances. Personally I do not agree with littering the landscape with "rockstacks" and just leaving them there, like i see in this article’s picture. to me that action is sloppy and a bit careless, and not visually appealing. in fact i usually destroy such gardens myself to refresh the energy of the space if i find them unattended. I am much more intentional with my work. it is purely meditative practice and also highly ephemeral land art… I usually spend an entire day on one single formation that challenges my skill a step further. but I still do not impose rules on other practitioners, nor other human beings for that matter. as far as I'm concerned, anyone who begins practicing this art on a regular basis tends to evolve toward minimal footprints, which means less formations of growing difficulty and transience. As for my own practice, I almost always dismantle and return the rocks to their original locations upon leaving the scene, out of respect for other people and the environment. where's the ego in that? nowhere. perhaps you should rebrand it as humility or mindfulness.

Throughout all my experience, stone balance has taught me to connect with my environment and myself in a very intimate way. i don't expect you to understand. that's fine. but please have the humility to recognize that the world is much bigger than your personal comfort zone. I would like to remind you that our entire modern culture is built on various degrees of environmental destruction, whether driving cars, or mountain top removal, industrial feed lots, down to the plastics (oil) that most likely pervade your daily life more than you realize. our collective footprint on the environment is mind-numbing compared to that of people playing with rocks. if anything, stone balance teaches practitioners to respect the temporary nature of life and environment. it is NOT some new age craze as you seem to argue in your article. it is a way for any human being to practice peace, with freely accessible objects, away from a city grind, in the silence of a forest or creek, etc. I teach people to be mindful of their surroundings, if a certain spot seems sensitive, then maybe it's best to leave it alone, etc. But it is MY RIGHT to interact in peace with the earth i grew out of, regardless of narrow-minded humans that try to control otherwise.

I highly recommend trying it out for yourself and see how it makes you feel before demonizing such a positive global human experience. you can waste as much energy as you like trying to fight it. but i will never stop. you are stuck with me :)) i run a Facebook page with over 100K followers who find peace and inspiration in my daily work. many use this practice to overcome psychological issues such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, among other conditions. I suggest you step back and expand your view before trying to strip people of such a powerful tool for personal therapy and growth.


Sincerely,

Michael Grab (http://gravityglue.com)
Jesse Biesanz
Jesse Biesanz
Jul 09, 2015 12:19 AM
I love rock-stacking. I do it for the challenge and the fun of it, even though my work as a mason is primarily with stones. There is an ebb and flow of ego, humility and discovery in the practice. People stacking rocks are brought into the present moment, into connection with place in a right brain way. I think this is often so even if the mental intent began as an ego expression. We do want say we are here, we are the rock, we are part of this. If we are conscious enough to be responsible, respectful of others and safe- we do not put/leave them where they should not be. We are all truly a part of nature, not apart. 
                                   self
                                   your
                                balance
Erno Veen
Erno Veen
Jul 09, 2015 03:24 AM
I am surprised to see some of the contributions left so pointlessly in the comments posts on this article which, although it (barely) raises a valid point or two, only serves elitism and selfish nature hogging. Peter Juhl I couldn't disagree with you more. Although I acknowledge the inherent risks involved in leaving precarious balances for children or animals to be injured by, and would advise against such practice, I cannot see the harm done by smaller stacks left anywhere. The idea that nature should be left as 'wild' or 'untouched' as possible is pathetic and counterintuitive. Man has always sought to tame nature, and to do it in such a beautiful way harms no-one and inspires, invigorates and fires the imagination of everyone but the half-dead who encounter these delicate and wonderful stacks. This has nothing to do with building cairns and everything to do with loving nature, natural resources and appreciating a fundamental and instinctive human condition, that of balance and finding and making beauty in life. There are far greater risks in the world today than a few stacks of stones balanced here and there, and far more ugly or intrusive structures to be found in our human landscapes for goodness sake! Those pitiable souls who no doubt relish the opportunities to destroy beautiful objects so that their puritanical world view can be better served should go live in the faraway hills and eat berries for a while to get back in touch with what real nature is, instead of creating a false and contrived version of what they wish it to be. Sorry.., just sayin'.
Paul V. Battaglia
Paul V. Battaglia
Jul 09, 2015 07:27 AM
I want to add that our glorious American Media continues to push the "imporatnace" of every individual in the world to the point where many, not all, people do believe they are "empowered" and capable of doing whatever they damn feel like doing and exercising their rights to a fault.

I am worn out from our media and their intrusiveness.

Funny, they invade everybody and everything, but the rest of us know nothing about them nor will we ever.
Adam Murphy
Adam Murphy
Jul 09, 2015 08:55 AM
Have you tried balancing rocks? Maybe you should step down from your throne and give it whirl. It's got to be better than complaining about and you might actually get something out of it. I will make it a point when in Sedona to do as many tall "stacks" as I can. Have a good day
Paul V. Battaglia
Paul V. Battaglia
Jul 09, 2015 09:20 AM
I am not on any throne nor ever wanted to be. I have not attempted to balance rocks as it never interested me. I respect early, historical balancing from people of long ago. Imitation is the best form of flattery, but not when it interferes with people who are confronted with masses of current rock balancing or graffiti in places where it is out-of-place The point of heading into the hinterlands is not to be reminded of present day life and all its stress. We all need a break so as to recharge and then face every day with a better, positive perspective. True wilderness and with little reminders of present-day influence is so hard to find.

I know that current-day rock balancing will not cease, but hope to walk into areas where it is not present. Enjoy doing it in Sedona to your heart's content, Adam.
Paul V. Battaglia
Paul V. Battaglia
Jul 09, 2015 02:32 PM
Dear Paula and all other readers,

I might limit myself to just reading these posts and not commenting in the future. You are quite correct in not taking ourselves so seriously. However, our society has been re-conditioned to make a federal issue out of nearly everything in our lives. Having been a long-distance traveler and involved with the darker side of life left its mark on me. I learned a few things, but paid for that so-called knowledge and experience. No regrets just the same.

I love and yearn for wilderness "as found."

(I will add that those who balance rocks also have an excellent eye for colour.)
Michael Dallin
Michael Dallin Subscriber
Jul 09, 2015 03:07 PM
"Consider deconstructing them when you find them, unless they're marking a critical trail junction."

Please be careful if you do this and be sure you are deconstructing a modern cairn. Colorado's Front Range, for example, has many Paleo-Indian game drives, some as much as 9,000 years old, and many of them were constructed with cairns. There are thousands of these prehistoric cairns in the area - one of the largest sites has over 800 cairns alone. These are important archeological and cultural sacred sites, and some are still visited by tribal members for prayers and offerings to this day. Some aren't far from modern trails... Please be careful!
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 09, 2015 03:10 PM
After reading all these comments -- and then reflecting on the analogous, prevailing contemporary cultural mindset -- I think I finally understand!!!

It doesn't matter how many piles of rocks people stack up on the Western landscape because each of those piles was made by some Person for some reason. We must respect each Person's reason, and therefore each pile.

Further, because those piles were made from natural materials, that makes them natural. In fact, anything people construct from existing materials on our Western landscape is natural.

Correspondingly, EVERYTHING is "natural" because we humans and all resources came from nature. Thus everything we do and make is natural. Therefore, nothing we do to nature matters -- that is, unless it negatively affects us in some way.

Concurrently, however, NOTHING is "natural" because when we homo sapiens came onto the scene we forever irreversibly changed the natural world. Effectively, nature no longer exists.

Allan Savory was right: this planet is now just a big ball of interrelationships of resources that we have the intelligence and power to manipulate for our benefit. And what's good for us is good for the earth! Nature is malleable clay in our hands. And the more hands the better! After 7 billion years of nature, we 7 billion people are now in the driver's seat, and we'll decide what's best for not only ourselves, but for the trillions and trillions of non-human entities that still exist.

Come on everyone, get with the program! Don't be naive, idealistic, self-centered, and stand in the way of progress! Take your assigned seats on the runaway Antropocene Train or get left behind. "Be happy."

Maybe this is -- or should be -- about more than just piles of rocks?
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 09, 2015 05:49 PM
Good advice Michael. I have seen many pre-historic cairns in Northern California. Most were just three to five rocks. Some seemed to mark routes down into a steep basalt canyon.
Deanna Crocker
Deanna Crocker
Jul 10, 2015 11:01 AM
Maybe we should also ban people from painting trail markers on trees and rocks too, you know, while we're at it.
Michael Grab
Michael Grab
Jul 10, 2015 02:26 PM
Michael Dallin, good point! agreed!
Bill Schiffbauer
Bill Schiffbauer Subscriber
Jul 10, 2015 05:19 PM
First world problem
Ed Kluender
Ed Kluender
Jul 11, 2015 12:50 PM
Words cannot express the thrill I get when I knock over some goofy moonflower's stack of rocks.
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Jul 11, 2015 01:55 PM
ed kluender, careful when you kick over my stack of rocks, make that an end goal kick, if you kick too deep you might disrupt my cathole contents.....
Dennis McManus
Dennis McManus
Jul 11, 2015 05:17 PM
I went to the woods because I wanted to balance a bunch of rocks, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived. No, that's not right. I kick them over.
Albert Becker
Albert Becker Subscriber
Jul 11, 2015 08:43 PM
Rock cairns are a good landmark for a National Forest system trail. That is the only use where they should be used. The inadequate maintenance of many of out Forest trails, a rock cairn is often times a welcome site in the appropriate and uncertain trail location.
Lyman Kellstedt
Lyman Kellstedt
Jul 11, 2015 10:18 PM
They also mark the sides of stock driveways to help control stock when moving to new pastures. Some of these are many decades old.
Erik James
Erik James
Jul 13, 2015 01:47 PM
This is quite interesting, and I tend to agree; but the author comes off as a bit of a misanthrope: "A stack of rocks left by someone who preceded us on the trail does nothing more than remind us that other people were there before us." Doesn't the trail itself also remind us that other people were there before us?

The author's statement that rock-stacking is "no different" than leaving behind a plastic bottle is just silly. And the claim of increased erosion is questionable (and hypocritical considering that the author doesn't seem to have a problem with mountain biking, which clearly increases erosion). And for all her concern about other peoples' egos, hers sure seems to be bruised by the fact that someone may have found a special place before she did.

This article is a good example of the axiom that a bad argument in favor of a good idea does that idea more harm than a good argument against it.
Jon Hollingsworth
Jon Hollingsworth
Jul 13, 2015 08:15 PM
It takes a calm soul and Zen like concentration to meditate with balancing rocks. Bring calm, positive energies to mingle with the souls of the area and Mother nature herself. Perhaps you should try to leave your judgemental bias's with your Awakenings pamphlet in your prius while you read about the benefits of an open mind so that the natural flow of our Laidbackk Days mmay not be clouded by cynical city girl judgement. Besides, The thin layer of trail dust you disturbed to assess this artful practice now has gum on it from your city shoes! I guarantee that someone bringing love to the peaceful trail has already picked up the cigarette butt you flicked out of your car where you parked
Jim Scarborough
Jim Scarborough
Jul 14, 2015 02:10 PM
Canadians may be even worse. On most frequented mountaintops in British Columbia, it seems to be a habit to offer one's own rock to an already-existing pyramid of rocks atop the summit. Perhaps our northern cousins' anthropocentric knolls, which in fact have raised the elevation of numerous mountains by a few feet, symbolize the minerals that one day may be extracted via open pit and leaching. As Canadian as ketchup and mayo.

Here in the states, I follow my "bliss" by kicking over every human-produced stack of rocks I encounter in our wildlands. Even for those intended solely for purposes of orientation and navigation, I will often reduce their height to a bare minimum. In most cases, one rock placed atop another rock is sufficient for finding one's way. It needn't be a tower. So, for those of you who persist in constructing these monuments of ego in the wildlands of Washington state, rest assured they will last only until I discover them.
Paul V. Battaglia
Paul V. Battaglia
Jul 14, 2015 02:25 PM
I am not in favour of rock stacking , but would not kick or disturb as I saw them.
Jeff Marion
Jeff Marion
Jul 16, 2015 02:37 PM
I conduct research on visitor impacts to protected natural areas, and I authored the official Leave No Trace book. Here's my 2 cents: 1) stacked rocks have a significant aesthetic impact for some, perhaps many, visitors - they are unnatural and remind us that we are not in a pristine area, and 2) there can be significant ecological impacts associated with removing rocks: they support soil and vegetation that can erode or die once the rock is removed, and they provide important habitat for terrestrial and aquatic organisms (e.g., salamanders/invertebrates). There are dozens of scientific studies and papers that document the importance of rocky habitats for both flora and fauna, some of which are rare and endangered. Extracting and moving rocks around greatly disturbs those habitats, to the detriment of flora and fauna. On a small scale, rock stacking activities are not a big deal, particularly if they are returned after being stacked (e.g., for a photo). However, we are seeing this activity substantially expanded to countless new areas across the U.S. recently and the aggregate experiential and ecological impacts are no longer minor. Few people return the rocks to the exact places and positions they were taken from. This has become an unacceptable "high-impact" practice that needs to be reigned in, at least when practiced in protected natural areas. It is simply no longer sustainable on the scale that it has grown to lately.
Clifford Fronsh
Clifford Fronsh
Jul 16, 2015 04:17 PM
I just want to say that I am a HUGE fan of prayer stone stacks, and I resent the use of shudder quotes around this term, Robyn. And Michael Grab, I love your work.
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 16, 2015 04:55 PM
Jeff Marion, you detailed the problem precisely with your excellent comment! The problem now is, most of the other commenters -- and, by extension, perhaps even readers -- seem to think people's right to stack rocks to make themselves feel good is more important than any negative impact they may have on the land. If this attitude is prevalent amongst HCN readers -- generally, people who consider themselves conservationists and environmentalists -- it's no wonder there isn't much hope of saving the natural world.
W J
W J
Jul 17, 2015 09:30 AM
The problem with stone stacks is that there are too many of them. How is a memorial or trail marker supposed to convey meaning when we can't tell whether it's just another random stack?
I, too, yearn for untouched, natural beauty. I think we share an instinct with many other species to seek areas that are not someone else's territory.
Regardless, when I'm walking in the woods and enjoying the pristine wildness, I find it annoying to come across a stack of "I was here" stones. I gently knock them over, and will do so again. I would never knock over anything that was obviously a memorial, nor do I think any decent person would. But these are not memorials. They are reminders that humans are overpopulated and altering every corner of nature.
If you love stone-stacking, why not do as the Tibetan sand-painters do, and dismantle your art after you've enjoyed it? Be considerate of others who want to enjoy the wilderness untouched. In an overpopulated world, we each need to make less of an impact, not more.
Robert Krantz
Robert Krantz Subscriber
Jul 17, 2015 07:29 PM
Stone stacks, the selfie of the trail side.
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 17, 2015 09:14 PM
W J, when you and others enter a wilderness area it is no longer " ...untouched, natural beauty". Is there any pristine wildness? Perhaps in a few places but once it has been visited it is no longer pristine. Once the the Taylors have gone there and put their feces in a cathole it is all over. Look up the definition of pristine.
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Jul 19, 2015 02:03 PM
darnell, tell me you carry your waste out of the backcountry? or how do you dispose of your waste?
Jeff Marion
Jeff Marion
Jul 20, 2015 08:47 AM
Tom - your logic seems to be saying: "Since there is no longer any truly pristine wilderness left in the world it's OK to stack rocks in any natural environment." So why stop at rock stacking, that same logic would justify bulldozing nature into oblivion. Protected land management and Leave No Trace practices are focused on avoiding avoidable human impact and minimizing those which are unavoidable. Stacked rocks are an avoidable impact. Keep the rock stacking activity to your personal properties and help us preserve the natural environments on publicly owned lands for the native plants and animals that live there, and for sustainable recreation visits by humans. If you want to manipulate the natural environment then volunteer your time to maintain trails or remove non-native (invasive) flora and fauna from these areas. Look up the definition of stewardship ethics.
Cheri Hamlett
Cheri Hamlett Subscriber
Jul 21, 2015 02:42 PM
I get that you want the experience of being in a place that is serene and seemingly untouched but the reality is, whether you move stones and stack them or simply breathe in that space, you are changing and impacting the environment, often to the detriment of the area. You may not actually notice it, as it might be minute, but remember that many more have been there before you and will come after. If you want to protect the environment then stay away from it altogether. "Because it's not a harmless practice: Moving rocks increases erosion by exposing the soil underneath, allowing it to wash away and thin soil cover for native plants. Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction." When you wander around, do you not disturb the earth, inadvertently displace stones, etc.?" How is the impact of rock stacking different from folks hiking, camping, etc. in the same location?
Jeff Marion
Jeff Marion
Jul 21, 2015 04:08 PM
Cheri, some good questions. First, visiting and enjoying public parks, forests, and wilderness provides substantial benefits to individuals and society at large. These include mental, physical, and health benefits, and such visitation also promotes political support for the continued protection of these areas. Public land managers are charged with providing access for appropriate types and amounts of sustainable visitation. It’s a given that if we allow visitation that we must also be willing to accept some degree of environmental degradation. Managers encourage visitors to stay on hardened trails and campsites or to disperse their traffic and avoid impacts if they travel off-trail. So yes, there are measurable impacts that result from these visits; I've spent my entire professional career conducting research on these impacts and collaborating with land managers to avoid or minimize them. The principal difference is that hiking and camping impacts are not “intentional” and can be avoided or minimized with Leave No Trace practices are adopted. With rock stacking the ecological and aesthetic “impacts” are fully “intentional” and can only be avoided by not engaging in the activity. As I mentioned in my initial post, a few people stacking a few rocks to take a photo and returning them is a negligible impact and in my opinion "acceptable." However, in the last decade this practice has grown exponentially such that you now see lots of stacked rocks in large numbers of protected areas. The scale of this activity is no longer "acceptable" - it is now a "high-impact" recreational practice that land managers can no longer tolerate. That's what I'm hearing from the land managers and an increasing number of visitors to these areas.
Robert Krantz
Robert Krantz Subscriber
Jul 21, 2015 05:02 PM
Jeff, I agree.

Any human presence will likely leave some detectable trace, but many of us work to minimize that, both during and after the event. Our goal, in line the with ethics used by most wild land managers, is to strive for mantaining the original, natural landscape in that form.

Stone stacking is at least careless, and, judging from many comments here, deliberate alteration of the natural landscape. Whether for noble purposes or not, it has no place in public wild lands.
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 21, 2015 05:11 PM
Welcome to the anthropocene era, where people are the only thing that matters and nature means nothing (unless, of course, harming nature might negatively affect people in some way).
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Jul 21, 2015 05:24 PM
I did a tour in Vietnam where I saw a country stripped of vegetation, firebases all over, on and on. methinks you all are too sidetracked from bigger concerns, bigger enemies of the earth out there---- quibbling over a handful of stacked geology.........que piensan ustedes?
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 21, 2015 05:43 PM
Taylors, years ago my kids gave me the book, "How to Shit in the Woods"...................
Cheri Hamlett
Cheri Hamlett Subscriber
Jul 21, 2015 06:35 PM
Where is the line drawn? First someone doesn't want folks to stack rocks and next they don't want camping or hiking in specific areas . . . You can see where I am going with this. Your idea of "leave no trace" may differ greatly from someone else's. Whose standard is correct. It becomes a slippery slope. Sorry, I couldn't help myself
Kris Loman
Kris Loman
Jul 21, 2015 08:22 PM
What's been lost in the defensive comments is the understanding that the author has seen so many of these rock selfies that she felt the need to write an article about it. They've become so pervasive that people all over are debating their purpose. That means it's not just a few here and there, it's a large problem. As so many others have stated, the underlying problem is 7+ billion people on our precious planet. We simply cannot act out our 'look at me' choices as we wish anymore. Feel free to make your stacks on your own property, and if you must do it on the public's property, please put the rocks back exactly where you found them before leaving. It's common courtesy to leave no trace, folks. Just because you happen to like your personal trace doesn't mean it's a good thing. Leave no trace means leave NO TRACE.
Jim Scarborough
Jim Scarborough
Jul 21, 2015 11:34 PM
Suggested companion article title: Stop Flagging Your Route with Colored Ribbons in Forested Wildlands
Paul V. Battaglia
Paul V. Battaglia
Jul 22, 2015 09:14 AM
We are all headed toward more and more restrictions concerning our very lives let alone rock-stacking.

Controversy and differing opinions are fine, but it appears that tolerance for opposite opinions has fled.
Penelope Blair
Penelope Blair Subscriber
Jul 23, 2015 06:55 PM
Our Mother Earth is in real danger from pollution, our human trash, our extraction industries, and you lovers of the wild are complaining about stone stacking???? They will all fall down one day, and I doubt that animals will trip over them. If a few hikers do?.....well, then maybe you should stick to pavement! Stacking is very meditative. Do you ever stop to consider what made the rock the shape it is? If it is round, how long and what made it round? A whole world revolves around our stones....appreciate them and the stacked shapes and gripe about something that REALLY MATTERS.
Cheri Hamlett
Cheri Hamlett Subscriber
Jul 23, 2015 08:48 PM
No Trace = No Trace? Seriously?
These two separate statements are made in the same article; the first one in justification for recreational activities in the environment.
“We hike, we mountain bike, we run, we backpack, we boat in wilderness areas to retreat from civilization. We need undeveloped places to find quiet in our lives. A stack of rocks left by someone who preceded us on the trail does nothing more than remind us that other people were there before us. It is an unnecessary marker of humanity, like leaving graffiti –– no different than finding a tissue bleached and decaying against the earth that a previous traveler didn't pack out, or a forgotten water bottle. Pointless cairns are simply pointless reminders of the human ego.”

The second statement complaining about rock stacking:
“Because it's not a harmless practice: Moving rocks increases erosion by exposing the soil underneath, allowing it to wash away and thin soil cover for native plants. Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction.”

So are you seriously expecting us to believe that the first activities have ABSOLUTELY NO IMPACT and leave NO TRACE of any activity? It seems to me that this would be impossible.

I am in no way advocating banning the responsible use of the areas in question for recreational activities. And I do agree that the proliferation of rock stacking is people not respecting nature and spoiling it for others. But the irony of the statements is glaring.

Again, the ONLY WAY that there is No Trace is to not visit, camp and hike. Please recognize that what the folks are doing in the first statement is different from that in the second; the aggravation of rock stacking notwithstanding.
Cheri Hamlett
Cheri Hamlett Subscriber
Jul 23, 2015 08:52 PM
Sorry, what I meant to say is that what those folks are doing in the first statement is NOT different from the activities in the second; the aggravation of rock stacking notwithstanding. Missed a crucial word in the argument.
Hank
Hank
Jul 24, 2015 04:18 PM
Sorry, the author lost me when she said, "Moving rocks increases erosion by exposing the soil underneath, allowing it to wash away and thin soil cover for native plants. Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction."
In the context of building a cairn, this is laughable......
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 24, 2015 05:46 PM
Gee, Hank, I guess it would be "laughable" in the context of building a cairn -- that is, unless YOU were one of the small creatures that were killed or had your shelter destroyed. But beyond that, it's not just one cairn or stack, is it? It's millions and millions of them all over our Western public lands -- by far most of them built UNNECESSARILY via human vanity or ignorance. Moving rocks around DOES harm plants and animals, cause soil erosion, etc. (not to mention detracting from the natural integrity and beauty of a place).

But I guess none of that matters to what seems to be most of the commenters here, so long as some Person gets something out of it. Yes, of course, we all have some impact on nature every time we go into it, but can People no longer even try to minimize their harm? The natural world is going down fast, and we'd better start caring, even about what seem like relatively little things. It doesn't take huge corporations and industries; 7, 10, or 15 billion people can nickle-and-dime the earth to death -- and they are! It's as much about People's attitude toward nature as it is about cairns.
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 24, 2015 05:59 PM
Lynn--how much habitat has been lost and how many critters have died due to the building of thousands of miles of trails?
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 24, 2015 06:59 PM
Tom -- a lot. But in what way does that justify this "anything goes" attitude toward manipulating and harming nature on our public lands? With this attitude, why stop at building essentially unnecessary cairns and stacks? Why not go out to your nearest national forest and build yourself a nice ramada, if that's what pleases you? What's the big deal? Or level off a ridgetop and make a really cool, artistic rock labyrinth? It's fun; why not? How would it be if some people came over and did whatever they wanted in your backyard?

I agree people should visit public wildlands! But why not try to MINIMIZE the impact while there? Is that such a great sacrifice to help save what remains of the natural world? Or maybe you're one of those growing number of supposedly "progressive" people who think nature has already been forever altered so saving wildness no longer matters?
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 24, 2015 07:19 PM
Lynn, be careful about making false assumptions. Why build and maintain trails, trails take the wildness out of the wilderness? A few stacked rocks don't even come close to the negative impacts of the trails, hikers and horses. I would rather look at stacked rocks than hike on a trail cut three feet deep though a mountain meadow or wade through a mixture of mud and horse feces/urine in a riparian area.
Jim Scarborough
Jim Scarborough
Jul 24, 2015 07:39 PM
Tom, I'd rather catch a weeklong cold than have to deal with viral pneumonia, but I'll still do what I can to avoid the former illness. Roads are exceptionally harmful for our wildlands. Trails are moderately harmful and rock stacking is mildly harmful. All are volitional, so logic holds that we should minimize each to the extent possible. That's assuming, of course, that the integrity of our wildlands is the priority, as opposed to just trolling out of boredom.
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Aug 09, 2015 07:32 PM
Jim Scarborough--It is presumptive of you to assume I was trolling out of boredom. I find it very interesting and disturbing that those that oppose rock stacking burn up fossil fuel to go to their destination, hike on maintained trails that are highly erodible and that displace more critters than moving around a few rocks, and camp in areas where they leave behind their bodily wastes that can pollute streams and lakes.
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 24, 2015 08:24 PM
One last comment (probably): Jim -- I like your take on this. And, I wonder how many of these commenters care more about the health and integrity of our wild lands than what people want to do to them.

Tom -- Sorry, I guess if the shoe doesn't fit, don't wear it. But I think your comment could be easily misunderstood, especially following Hank and my comments. If it's a choice between cairns spaced out along a route through prime wilderness or constructed trails, then yes, I'll take the cairns just like you (assuming that's what you're saying). The thing is, that's not the situation with the vast majority of rock cairns and stacks. Most are built for reasons of personal vanity, as one-time "markers" by people who are afraid of getting lost (and will never take them down and probably don't belong in such "hostile" terrain in the first place), or, mostly, to lay out permanent routes into wild areas that have no constructed trails and otherwise would have little visitation and damage from people. These cairned, permanent routes become de facto trails, with all the attendant eco-damage. Without the cairns, few people would dare enter these last remaining wildernesses and they'd be much better off.
  
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Jul 24, 2015 08:51 PM
Lynn-what is the difference in eco-damage from cairns vs. established trails used by hundreds, perhaps thousands of people and horses?
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Jul 24, 2015 09:05 PM
Tom -- Sorry, I just don't understand the point you're making in the context of and considering what I just wrote.
Kate Robinson
Kate Robinson
Jul 28, 2015 07:40 AM
I have to disagree with this. For many people rock stacking is something that leaves a little part of their heart out there in a place where they found peace and harmony and they take that knowledge home with them, knowing they have left a little something in a place of tranquility from the world. People for eons have done this, and they will continue to, as human nature doesn't change much. There is a percentage of people who will always want to explore and discover and leave their mark behind. Weather it be the Native American's, the Celtics, the Pioneers and other explorers, or man from this age. Mountain men did, Lewis and Clark did, Fremont did, and so many other that we now make journeys just to see them. And one day, the marks left now, may be looked at as precious in some way too.
Mark Williams
Mark Williams
Aug 04, 2015 02:46 PM
I agree with the author, and all those who have commented on how this practice is simply a visible reminder that every corner of the earth shows the scars of human activity. A rock stack with a purpose I have no problem with, but not as a work of art or personal signature. Yes people have been doing it forever, but they've also been carving images into stone, and I don't think anyone is in favor of that anymore are they?

I grew up in Nebraska - one of the 'flyover states' of the midwest - and moved out to the west to enjoy the wilderness in the vast public lands. There is virtually not one square inch of my home state that has not been disrupted and 'improved' by the hand of man to suit his needs. When I look at the picture in the article showing a landscape littered - and I do believe littered is the correct word - with stacked rocks my reaction is equal parts disgust and amusement. Do these people really think they have 'improved' the natural beauty of nature?

For those who feel compelled to share the resulting disruptions of natural objects due to their intimate, personal meditative activities, I have a suggestion. Wouldn't it be much more spiritually and artistically challenging to dismantle a rock stack, and arrange the rocks so they appear to be completely natural? To all the rock stackers out there, if you feel a compulsion to move rocks around, please accept my challenge and reverse this proliferation of rock stacks.
Mary Sojourner
Mary Sojourner
Aug 18, 2015 02:36 PM
Terrific idea. And, what if the deeply meditative folks went and worked in their local food bank soliciting donations and then stacking the cans every so Zenly
Eli Matterinsky
Eli Matterinsky
Aug 05, 2015 10:19 AM
The proposition that rock stacking could still take place followed by the dismantling of the cairns seems like a logical and fair compromise, no? Even if the rocks aren't replaced in the same exact spot, but that the effort is made to return them. Then people can still enjoy their meditative and meaningful practice, take a photo perhaps, and eventually take it apart again, like someone washing away a chalk drawing, or the previous commentator's mention of Buddhist sand art. I think it's a great symbol of the transience and impermanence of things and life, which aforementioned Andy Goldsworthy often reflects in his pieces (although I know that there are many different reasons that people stack rocks and that they symbolize and express a multitude of things).

There seems to be a lot of confusion surrounding Jeff Marion's title "Leave No Trace". Perhaps one way to understand this would be to think of it as "Leave the minimal possible trace". He does an excellent job of explaining this in his comments. While trails are indeed damaging to landscape and wildlife, they are created by conservationists to allow people to enjoy and appreciate magnificent places in nature. If there were no trails, people would scramble up the mountains themselves, which would be dangerous to them and also leave much more of the wildlife affected or damaged, as opposed to following one carefully planned and cleared path. People can use these paths and campsites while respecting the nature around them. This includes "pack in, pack out" and, as Marion argues, leaving minimal AVOIDABLE impact. This could include dismantling monuments after they are built.

A problem with creating the cairns as a certain symbol to leave behind for others is that others will not necessarily know what they mean. People may not recognize that a cairn is a trail marker or a way of saying that there's a cathole underneath, and I would hope that no one would destroy a memorial if they knew what it was (not to say that the previous commenter should alter their memorial in any way, but that I hope people know what it is and don't disturb it).
Don Bobb
Don Bobb Subscriber
Aug 09, 2015 06:17 PM
In my experience in the US, Canada, and Iceland over the past 35 years of my 52 year life, I agree that rock stacking has increased exponentially and that MOST of it now is a monument to human ego and constitutes visual pollution that detracts from the purpose of the wilderness experience. My opintion has been repeatedly stated in this comment thread. I only jump in now to add some new observations.
 1) When in Iceland in the summer of 2011, our Icelandic guide lamented how much he and his fellow guides hate the cairns that are constructed by tourists during the summer season. At one specific location he told me that he and his fellow guides have an "end of season" party every fall, in which they go to a particularly cairn-polluted overlook and knock them all down.
2) In Puerto Vallarta Mexico, I observed VERY talented stone-stackers working with large, rounded boulders on the rocky beach to the west of the central "stage" area on the Malecon. Their talent was impressive and appreciated by all who watched. The beauty of their work was in the ephemeral nature of it; only those who watched the construction would appreciate the artistry, because the next high tide would return the rocks to their rolling place in the natural beach. That's the kind of rock-stacking I can appreciate.
-Margaret Bobb, Denver
Mary Sojourner
Mary Sojourner
Aug 18, 2015 02:34 PM
Robyn, thank you for this intellectually rigorous and finely crafted piece. I first saw ego-stacks on the trail to Navajo Arch in Arches and felt myself and the place invaded. I see that the folks who have commented here are polarized. There are those who understand that our species is not at the top of the food chain, and those who prove that so many Americans (yeah yeah, I know, there may be people from other countries here) are giant babies, screaming, "Mom Mom Mom, see me. See me." The latter also seem to believe that they have the right to advertise their insecurity wherever they go. Again, thanks.
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Aug 18, 2015 03:08 PM
Mary, Unless you are Navajo, why are you invading the Navajo Arch area?
Mary Sojourner
Mary Sojourner
Aug 18, 2015 03:31 PM
Duh. This Navajo Arch is within Arches National Monument.Navajo and Partition Arches
Length: 3 miles round trip
Difficulty: Moderate

Description: Navajo Arch and Partition Arch are located on the Navajo Arch Spur Trail, which branches from the Devils Garden Primitive Loop about 1.2 miles west of the Devils Garden Trailhead. The spur trail takes visitors to the south side of the well-known collection of fins that contains the monumental Landscape Arch.
p.s. If you want to know my track record on working against desecration of Native American sacred places, google my name.
Penelope Blair
Penelope Blair Subscriber
Aug 22, 2015 04:47 PM
Wow! I cannot believe that this nonsense is still eliciting remarks and arguments! Let it go people! There are many more things going on that are more important...such as oil shale drilling in the Bookcliffs of Utah. Get over yourselves!
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Aug 22, 2015 05:52 PM
wow! I gotta agree with Penelope, as I suggested way back on july 8 or so.....getting all upset over some stacked geology. let's try another temper burner like dogs pooping on the trail or golf courses sucking up a lot of our precious water out here in sunny & drought Arizona......
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Aug 24, 2015 02:22 PM
Oh, I see the logic now! Millions of destructive, obtrusive, unnecessary stacks of rocks all over our Western wildlands don't matter because there are more destructive things going on. Let's only deal with the most important issues.

OK, follow that logic. Forget rock-stacking; infinitely more important to Penelope, the Taylors, and probably most other people is oil shale drilling (as it is even to me!). But forget oil shale drilling! In realty, cattle and sheep ranching has done infinitely more damage to our Western wildlands than shale-oil production ever will. How many people in our cowboy-worshipping culture would give up their biases and what's important to them to try to put a stop to that?

Yes, some things are way more important than others, but every issue is important, and to effectively put things into perspective and prioritize, one must see clearly and without bias.
Mary Sojourner
Mary Sojourner
Aug 24, 2015 02:41 PM
Thanks, Lynn. I'd love to have the folks who said objection to rock-stacking is petty tell us how they are actively fighting for the earth - and I don't mean clicking on internet petitions.
Carol Bartlett
Carol Bartlett
Aug 24, 2015 05:42 PM
The 40-hour work week (for some of us) often includes stacks of paperwork to process, stacks of regulatory issues to be addressed, and stacks of emails needing urgent replies. Then, home from work, there are the domestic stacks of dishes to be loaded in the dishwasher, stacks of laundry to wash, and stacks of junk mail to sort through. Were it me, the last thing I'd want to see when venturing deep into the wilderness is yet another artificial stack! The meditative exception would be an ancient cairn remnant of an ancient past.
Ron Tew
Ron Tew
Aug 25, 2015 03:07 PM
You walk through the "wilderness" on a 3-foot wide path of destruction formed by human feet, picks and chainsaws, marked every few hundred feet with paint. You contribute to errosion and death of forest creatures with every footfall. Then you are offended by a pile of stones because it reminds you that other humans have been there?
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Aug 25, 2015 04:55 PM
Ron: Have you even read any of the above comments, other than the ones you agree with???
Mary Sojourner
Mary Sojourner
Aug 25, 2015 04:59 PM
Lynn, Good to see your words in here. Spent time with Peg a week ago, first time in a long time. It was wonderful. ms
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
Aug 25, 2015 07:05 PM
Ron's point is valid. If you disagree think about it the next time you are in the "wilderness".
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Aug 25, 2015 07:31 PM
It's not "a pile of stones," Tom. It's MILLIONS of destructive, obtrusive, unnecessary piles of rocks, all over our Western wildlands -- even far into the wilderness, where cairns have enabled people to create thousands of illegal, new trails (that Ron says are so destructive) where there would otherwise be none. Most of the millions of non-cairn piles sprouting up all over our public lands are little more than monuments to human vanity, unnecessary in any real sense of the word.
Ron Tew
Ron Tew
Aug 26, 2015 09:02 AM
Perhaps my point has already been made with greater eloquence but here’s my experience.

Several years ago relocated to a new state. As an avid mountain biker and hiker I looked for and found residence near a state park. When I began exploring the trails there were no maps available except my own and the trails were poorly marked. The first time out I got lost for several hours and when I finally found the correct trail back I marked it with a small pile of rocks. I’ve hiked trails before where cairns were used especially above the tree line where painting the rocks would have been gauche.

Over the years the popularity of the trail grew and so did the pile of rocks, although I no longer needed it for guidance, I got a chuckle every time I passed it seeing smaller spires added and tiny pebbles I imagined added by children. At one point it got to be about six or seven feet high. It wasn’t one person’s monument to himself, it was a collaboration of many individuals sharing a connection. It was also a good way to differentiate one trail from another at an otherwise unmarked crossroad.

Eventually an anti-cairn hiker came across the tower and kicked it down. By now I was using the trail a couple times a week. Saddened to the familiar object reduced to rubble, I placed a couple of rocks back on top of the base boulder. Several days later it had grown again to something near its original height only to be knocked down again then rebuilt. Eventually the zealous destructor began throwing the rocks far into the woods forcing builders to scavenge further out.

It’s still there, sometimes knocked down, sometimes built up. Sometimes I add a pebble but usually not. There are other ways to enjoy being in the woods.
Lynn Jacobs
Lynn Jacobs
Aug 26, 2015 01:39 PM
Ron -- so your experience with one cherished pile of rocks somehow negates everything I and many others have said? I sometimes wonder how many commenters even really read and comprehend the comments that came before, because so many responses seem to have so little relevance to what's in them.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Sep 29, 2015 08:35 AM
Same is true for rock piles, seem to have little relevance ...except for the person that made it.
Penelope Blair
Penelope Blair Subscriber
Aug 26, 2015 05:22 PM
Lynn, I agree with you! Cattle are an invasive species, not native to the North American Continent. Florida alone produces more beef than the west, and all cattle has done for the west is make it into a desert. My feelings are that our population is way out of control. People who live east of the Mississippi have no value for wide open spaces. Our precious wildlife is running out of room to live. I believe that man does not belong in the wilderness. Even by walking in you are contributing to the degradation of the land. Leave it for the animals. People see Utah as mostly something to use and abuse, and that is why I mentioned oil shale drilling. We are polluting our lands to the point that everything is poison. There are two excellent DVDs about oil and gas drilling near Silt, CO. Man seems to think that everything is his to do with as he wishes. Sad. Tourists are ruining our National Park lands. The high adrenaline junkies think that Mother nature made the arches and bridges just so they can swing from them. I never had children, I do not eat beef or pork and I am not eating fish anymore. We are talking it all and the pacific ocean is radioactive. We are killing our planet, so stacked rocks do not stack (excuse the pun) up to our dying planet.
Bob Laybourn
Bob Laybourn Subscriber
Aug 26, 2015 07:50 PM
No more.
Tina Lee
Tina Lee
Sep 06, 2015 03:33 PM
Here’s more on… no more...rock stacking,
    I am using the term natural below to describe areas and processes that exist primarily without human presence.
         Many people like to visit natural areas where the presence and evidence of humans is minimized. There are various degrees of natural, ranging from places where humans never go (like the 50 mile swath of land between N and S Korea) to places where there are always people (like Times Square NYC).
      It would be great to have a few places where humans are not allowed (for ethical, environmental, scientific and spiritual reasons). Let me know when/if these are ever designated by humans.
    Yes the presence and use of trails by humans both have negative impacts on the naturalness of an area. Trails can allow some human enjoyment of an environment where human presence is otherwise minimal. Trails can theoretically help concentrate human use of a primarily natural area onto smaller area/corridors. Trails are generally less intrusive than roads, although some trails (due to design, and allowed uses and the volume of use) have greater impacts than many roads. Designated trails on BLM and USFS land are facilities that should have undergone some level of environmental analysis to minimize their impacts and should be managed to do so. There are many areas where the addition of new trails would be inappropriate.
     Trails and the physical appearance of trail tread are generally fairly uninteresting, similar and can be easily ignored by humans. The trail tread, and the rock cairns that help delineate it, are functional not decorative.
     Increasingly, trails are managed not to provide access to some facility or destination but to provide an experience. Being able to experience the natural world that surrounds a trail is the end in itself for many trail users. Trails are a safer more sustainable way to allow users the experience of and window to a natural world.
    I think stacks of rocks that are visible along trails (stacks placed for art, expression, meditation or whatever) significantly detract from the desired experiences of most trail users. Unlike the passage of another person, which might only leave footprints on the trail tread, rock stacks are the visible semi-permanent remnant of human use. Stacks can remain for days or even years. They are consciously placed by a person, and not an unavoidable consequence of passage.
    A majority of people visit our primarily natural public lands to try to escape from excessive human development and experience a more natural world. Stacks of rocks detract from the natural sights that the vast majority wants to see and experience.
     There might be some locations where placing and leaving stacks of rocks is appropriate. Your own private land. Perhaps city or county parks could designate rock stacking areas (similar to dogs off leash areas). Courtyards of art galleries may be more appropriate places to stack rocks. Perhaps all the rock stacking advocates that posted here could form a coalition and lobby the USFS or BLM to create designated rock stacking areas
     The US Forest Service may have authority to prohibit rock stacking according to this existing regulation:
‘36 CFR 261.10 - Occupancy and use.
The following are prohibited:
(a) Constructing, placing, or maintaining any kind of road, trail, structure, fence, enclosure, communication equipment, significant surface disturbance, or other improvement on National Forest System lands or facilities without a special-use authorization, contract, or approved operating plan when such authorization is required.’
    The assemblage of rocks may be interpreted as a structure. I have seen rock stacking on that covered an eighth of an acre.
     Interestingly, I think stacking rocks in Times Square would be inappropriate, just as introducing wolves there would
     It takes management, effort , cooperation and cooperation to keep natural areas natural, and Times Square as it is too.
Laura Jean
Laura Jean Subscriber
Sep 07, 2015 07:49 AM
The pictographs and petroglyphs that help guide ancient peoples are lauded now as historically significant, valuable icons of a era.
THOMAS LIBERTY
THOMAS LIBERTY
Sep 07, 2015 01:35 PM
Perhaps you should be careful of which pile of rocks you knock down.
BLM.gov
Colorado
C.R.S. 34-43-107. Marking boundaries

Such surface boundaries shall be marked by six substantial posts hewed or marked on the sides which are in toward the claim, and sunk in the ground, one at each corner and one at the center of each side line. Where it is practically impossible on account of bedrock to sink such posts, they may be placed in a pile of stones.........

Mineral trespass in various states:

Mineral trespass — Penalty.
(1) A person commits the crime of mineral trespass if the person intentionally and without the permission of the claim holder or person conducting the mining operation:
     (a) Interferes with a lawful mining operation or stops, or causes to be stopped, a lawful mining operation;
     (b) Enters a mining claim posted as required in chapter 78.08 RCW and disturbs, removes, or attempts to remove any mineral from the claim site;
     (c) Tampers with or disturbs a flume, rocker box, bedrock sluice, sluice box, dredge, quartz mill, or other mining equipment at a posted mining claim; or
     (d) Defaces a location stake, side post, corner post, landmark, monument, or posted written notice within a posted mining claim.
     (2) Mineral trespass is a class C felony.


Steve Snyder
Steve Snyder Subscriber
Sep 08, 2015 01:05 PM
Having recently returned from a vacation that included a largish NPS site in red rock country, I took pleasure (having read this article in advance) in kicking over several unnecessary cairns on trails.
Ken Clark
Ken Clark Subscriber
Sep 08, 2015 02:27 PM
Out here in Idaho seeing a few rock cairns would be great compared to the Keystone Light cans and used toilet paper that seems to litter every part of the woods.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Sep 29, 2015 08:29 AM
Amen to that!
Steve Smith
Steve Smith
Sep 13, 2015 09:01 PM
I am passionate (to a fault) about a lot of things, but this isn't one of them. I have been an avid hiker for 7 years, logging over 1,000 miles every year since I began. I have never built a single rock cairn, but I encounter them often and can't say that I am bothered by them. In fact, I am a little intrigued by massive collections of rock cairns constructed by dozens or even hundreds of hikers. While I can understand the potential ecological impact, I think the author has greatly exaggerated it here. Ultimately, I do hike to get away from people and civilization, but nonetheless I feel some sense of community with those who share my love of the wilderness.
Sean Clawson
Sean Clawson
Sep 13, 2015 09:36 PM
Steve, it really varies from place to place. Some areas have a truly obnoxious numbers of these rock stacks. Other places it isn't as bad. It is appears to be a new-age fad taken too far. Hiking for 7 years is a pretty good start. Here's hoping you've as many years, or more, than I and others here have.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Sep 29, 2015 08:27 AM
Good thing no one objected to early natives making petroglyphs, bedrock mortars and lithic scatters!
Kevin Craig
Kevin Craig
Jan 15, 2016 06:29 PM
Short & sweet, Dana. Big, happy smile reading your comment. And boy, I sure liked them petroglyphs on the Green River in Canyonlands NP.
Craig Wales
Craig Wales
Oct 25, 2015 10:20 AM
Having just returned from hiking in Arches, Canyonlands and Bryce, I disagree with the author on nearly all of her points. During our many hikes, we found carins to be quite useful in pointing the proper path through somewhat ambiguous areas of the trails. In a couple of cases, had their been no indication of the proper direction, we would have spent a great amount of time retracing our steps. I think the "erosion" argument is sort of a slippery slope--no pun intended. Many trails are not properly marked on maps and it's a welcome sign to see those helpful piles of rocks. Now, the gratuitous piling of rocks for "spiritual" reasons....ok, I agree that doing so is unnecessary.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Oct 25, 2015 01:14 PM
No kidding about the erosion argument being a "slippery slope" ... On good monsoon cloud burst and good by carins ...or simply wait about 1200 years... Same thing!
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Oct 25, 2015 01:24 PM
Early Americans didn't give a squat about covering catholes with carins and leave no trace for them was life and death reality ...especially once the US Cavalry got involved! Bigger fish to fry than complaining about the occasional and very temporary rock carin.
Darvel Lloyd
Darvel Lloyd Subscriber
Oct 27, 2015 04:02 PM
I agree with the author. Having hiked for at least 65 years in four continents, I like to see the occasional cairn marking the trail, especially if signage is missing or if the trail crosses a braided stream with switching channels. And it's o.k. with me if a large one has been constructed at the summit of a popular mountain. But I'm getting sick and tired of seeing large numbers of balanced rocks at viewpoints! They are an artificial rearrangement of a natural setting or landscape. They really are a form of graffiti--completely unnatural and for most hikers, unwanted.

And for what reason? In my view, they certainly are NOT spiritual! In fact, they spoil my view, or they detract from my experience of the place.
Who knows, maybe they are a form of self-aggrandizement for certain people. Or they symbolize little shrines for a departed loved one...

My brother and I remember seeing bunches of them at various spots in the Swiss Alps, so this despoilment of nature is not just confined to North America. What a shame! Next time I see 'em (not legitimate trail-marking cairns), I will kick them over and spread the rocks all over the ground where they belong.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Oct 30, 2015 08:42 AM
If ya hike where others frequent, you might expect to see visual remnants.
Charles Bingham
Charles Bingham
Nov 13, 2015 02:08 AM
In northern Alaska and Canada, this is known as inuksuk, the Inuit art of stacking rocks to mark good hunting or fishing spots. There are few trees north of the Arctic Circle, so stacking rocks is how local Natives find their way.
Rich P
Rich P
Nov 20, 2015 06:44 PM
When I did the 4 hour hike up to Garibaldi Lake (in a National Park) my first impression was what breathtaking awesome natural beautiful scenery. Then my second impression was so many humans have been here before and left behind all those rock piles in the lake. It really spoiled the natural scenery and killed my first impression. If I want to see human art or graffiti I'll go to town.
dan mcgraw
dan mcgraw
Nov 27, 2015 04:33 PM
They bothered me for years, now i just disassemble them. I don't kick them over, since that makes me feel like an ass. Rather, I lovingly redistribute the rocks in a natural looking way, and get back to my hike.
Kira Smith
Kira Smith
Jan 04, 2016 09:46 PM
I usually don't comment on things but this article really bugged me. I occasionally stack small stones with my partner when we have made it somewhere really remote and difficult to access as a nice ceremony. But that's not the point, the problem is that it seems the author and many others can't enjoy nature unless they feel they are the first to be in that "nature". This is a historical problem within Euro-American culture. There was never a such thing as "pristine nature" where no one lived when we arrived in North America., Native Americans live in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and virtually all other state parks. They were forcibly removed because we had an idea that America was a beautiful and" wild uninhabited" place, we created a fiction and then made it a truth. This also aided us in relieving the guilt of settling of stealing someone's home since the west was portrayed as being wild and, most importantly, empty. I don't think many people realize this, but your ideas may be based in an idealized nature that does not exist. Nature Capital and the Production of Space, Neil Smith is a good read! as are many other geographers.
Kerry M Gubits
Kerry M Gubits
Jan 05, 2016 04:46 AM
I find the article and all the comments truly fascinating. Thanks! From the labored argument against rock stacking (disturbing insect life on a trail!) to the glorification of rock-stacking (Art! Personal expression! Memorialization), the whole discussion has been entertaining. Me? I'm neutral. I've got a lot of other things to think about, or get worked up about. For example, Christo's proposal to drape plastic (or whatever) over the Arkansas River really ticked me off. I wasn't pleased about Keystone XL. But as far as kicking over rock stacks, well, I don't try to pretend that I'm the first person to ever visit a place. And I really love petroglyphs....the original expression of "Kilroy was here" graffiti.... as much as I hate contemporary graffiti and the defacement of nature. On the subject of rock-stacking, I will attempt to appreciate the passions that both sides bring to the argument, however faulty or ludicrous and contrived some of these justifications are. The Dude abides.
Craig Kafura
Craig Kafura
Jan 06, 2016 06:55 AM
Blah blah blah . . . .
Kevin Craig
Kevin Craig
Jan 08, 2016 01:27 PM
It's a bit silly this link is still at the bottom of every HCN Inbox-message. But we're human, so…
Anyone who's been to Dolly Sods Wilderness, WV, knows the wooded area. A buddy & I set out on a typical foggy, spitty-rain day. He was an avid AT section-hiker, so he was focused on packing light & stompin' on. No problem, except he got far too far in front (guess I stopped too often to sniff my surroundings.)
Anywho, he kept distancing me & not heeding any whistles/shouts to slow up. At twilight, I met the inevitable fork in the road: "Did he take the path over the creek & into the woods, or straight ahead skirting the forest for a meadow campsite?" No note or natural signal pointing the way, so I had to best-guess.
(Please don't reply to educate me on safety while backcountry hiking/camping — we were young & working too hard & needed to release testosterone.)
So I made a decision (the correct one, thankfully) and ventured into the forest. Veterans of the highly-recommended Dolly Sods Wilderness know the trail thru the woods is EXTREMELY dense. Add the impinging darkness, a sketchy, faint path, and plenty of tempting animal trails & we arrive at why I've spent this time to babble.
If there were no cairns, I'd have EASILY walked astray & gotten into serious trouble (abundant, wet wood & he had the whiskey for the hot chocolate!).
But rock-stacks saved me & led to a cozy-nook campsite, blazing fire, the hot chocolate — salvation. Sure cairns are kinda annoying when they upset a favorite rest-spot, but come on, fellow humans!…there're just too many of us on Earth to be so picky about this practice, whether artistic, directional, or any sorta way.
Whatdya say next time, let's choose a more worthy backcountry dilemma & put forth this type of effort? Come on, who's w/me & the wilderness?!
Cheers & Nature,
kC
Bubba Gump
Bubba Gump
Jan 15, 2016 06:03 PM
As a rock let me add my voice to this discussion. We don't mind it when people roll us, but the stacking thing has got to end. All this millennial self absorbed angst is grinding us to sand. How would you like someone to come by, interrupt your centuries long contemplation by stacking you on some other rock? A few weeks ago some Portlandia chick came by and put me on top of a rock I've been trying to avoid for like a hundred years. Why? Because she felt it set the harmony back in balance. Harmony? Back in balance? Now I'm stuck here until some kid comes by and throws me into a creek to see if I skip.

It's not right. Stop it.
Sean Clawson
Sean Clawson
Jan 15, 2016 06:55 PM
Bubba Gump. Why does Frank Zappa suddenly come to mind? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ukbu9dmmzJg
melissa hedwall
melissa hedwall
Feb 21, 2016 10:55 PM
This is just another ridiculous "cultural appropriation" whine. Sorry but rocks have been around, in every part of the entire world, since the human race has existed. The idea of rock piling belongs to no one culture. It belongs to everyone.
And a word about "cultural appropriation" in general. Unless someone is malicious or racially denouncing something cultural, there is nothing wrong with people enjoying a cultures food, music, art, clothing, etc. Our world is shrinking in this digital, technological age. Get used to living in one big racial and cultural melting pot.
Kim bowman
Kim bowman
Mar 23, 2016 08:18 AM
"No rocks were harmed in the making of this pile." However, that Michaelangelo guy shouldn't have hacked up that piece of marble!
Charles Schulz
Charles Schulz Subscriber
Mar 25, 2016 12:48 PM
Wow. some response. I agree 100% with the author of this article. But cairns do give me something else to do as I walk along - that is, kick them over!
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Mar 25, 2016 12:56 PM
howdy, you might have to clean ur boots you all when you kick over my rock cairn. my "rock stack" just might be a "plug" for a cathole!!! you silly whining elitists........
Charles Schulz
Charles Schulz Subscriber
Mar 25, 2016 12:59 PM
if you are crapping that close to the trail, you should learn something about proper disposal of your crap well off the trail and away from water sources or carry it out.
Summer Sea
Summer Sea
Mar 31, 2016 12:42 PM
So when the park service builds stairs out of stones on steep stretches of hiking trail that doesn't spoil your wilderness experience? My experience with national parks has lead me to conclude that if they wanted these places left pristine they shouldn't have made them parks in the first place. The best way to keep an area pristine is not to build access to it in the first place. But the federal government likes to make money off the land it owns...
I'm more turned off by the massive hotels and the bus loads of tourists coursing through my backyard wilderness.

I guess we don't have a problem here in Alaska with little hippie cairns because when the ice goes out on the rivers those huge slabs of ice relocate rocks, erode river banks, relocate viewing decks built by the park service...
Government agencies are so wise in their land management they cut down some dead trees on a hillside to "unclog" a "natural waterway"...
That "natural waterway" is runoff from an artesian well. The dead trees held that hill together and kept it from eroding. Now the hill is sliding down into the river along with the cabin on top of it, which is outside the park boundary on private property.

I think we have bigger problems, of which, little rock cairns are not at the root.
David Ross
David Ross
Apr 04, 2016 08:06 AM
The Celtics are a basketball team in Boston! The Celts were a Stone Age people in Western Europe!
Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
Apr 12, 2016 12:23 PM
Wow, this seems like nit-picking from an extremist. As another posters put it, trails are not natural either. Maybe the writer knows of some excessives.
I'll trade you problems/complaints. I own 140 acres of forestland and recently I have discovered injured animals from snare trapping. First I saw a bear, young and healthy but in obvious pain from a hurt front paw. Then a coyote with an injured left rear foot, Now last week I found a dead fox close to my house with the snare that killed him still hanging from his neck. I use trail cameras as a hobby and that is how I saw these animals. If those three showed up on my cameras, over a short period of time, think of all the trapped/dead/injured animals that didn't make the video cams.
Now that is something to complain about, and be heartbroken over. I have posted these on youtube if anyone is interested.
Meanwhile: I haven't seen a lot of cairns.
Zeph Van Allen
Zeph Van Allen Subscriber
Apr 16, 2016 06:07 PM
I equate rock piling as a form human excrement on public lands and have zero tolerance. I'm doing everything I can to leave as little trace as possible everywhere I go. I see it as all about people who have no self esteem or no sense of who they are in relation to the world beyond their myopic sense of self.
Yeah Gravity...
Rusty Shackleman
Rusty Shackleman
Apr 17, 2016 12:18 PM
I cannot even understand the level of derp it must take to believe in most of this shit. Are you going to start a #rocksmatter campaign? Maybe some protests by these rocks would be nice.. Give up and stop writing. This zio-commie-marxist-globalist mindset will be wiped from the west (except Kalifornia where we are detaining all of these brilliant types).
Logging off this site and never looking back. Be warned, your ideas of controlling the real people of the land are expired. I would suggest rethinking your strategies.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Apr 17, 2016 06:19 PM
Rusty... Amen to that!
I can see it now ... A rocks matter protester picking up a rock and throwing it! Idiots!
Avalon K Totten-Denton
Avalon K Totten-Denton Subscriber
Apr 24, 2016 05:02 AM
Forty years ago I hiked along the Lake Huron shore of the Bruce Peninsula, I was really struck by the beauty of the natural stone terraces marking the stepped lowering of the waters of the lake over the thousands of years since the last Ice Age. Each terrace had a special sound to it as one walked on the stones, kind of a special music. I went back again this time with my kids to the same area about 10 years ago and could hardly recognize it. The stone stackers had seeming moved every rock on the terraces to create all sorts of man made art formations. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of rocks having been moved making it so the terraces could hardly be identified anymore at all. Seeing the mess made of this once wild landscape with its surreal stone music made me very sad.
KERRY SEARLE
KERRY SEARLE Subscriber
Apr 30, 2016 09:04 AM
It's funny to read people using two wrongs make a right. If they believe trails are not natural either then why are the ADDING another unnatural thing? With that "logic" one could justify anything which is absurd of course.
Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
Apr 30, 2016 11:31 AM
The best policy is the old adage, "Leave no trace." I played down the complaint simply because cairns are rare in places I have hiked, mostly Oregon, where water must wash most of them away. In a desert spot they might last centuries. In those spots of abundant cairns, the concerned can do better by knocking them down.
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
Apr 30, 2016 04:54 PM
Sensei Carin say...Stay off the beaten path and see no evil.
Kat Munro
Kat Munro
May 10, 2016 03:44 PM
Leave the stacks alone. Inukshuk.
Steve Snyder
Steve Snyder Subscriber
May 10, 2016 05:09 PM
I just kicked over a few more during my most recent hiking, in places like Joshua Tree and Death Valley, on well-habituated trails where they were unnecessary.
Kat Munro
Kat Munro
May 10, 2016 10:49 PM
@Steve Snyder...since both are National Parks it's obvious you have no respect. And likely don't know if those rocks were put there for a reason at some time in the past. So, Just because you think they were unnecessary then they must be? Arrogant.
Kerry Searle
Kerry Searle Subscriber
May 11, 2016 11:27 PM
When I backpacked with my parents starting at around 6 years old, I knew a stack of rocks was important if you were going across an unmarked pass that was still a route to another trail. Recently I started hiking more again as an adult and there were meaningless stacks of rocks everywhere that made any route markers useless. I'm amazed at some of the the "I can do whatever I want" and "I don't care" and "You can't make me" and "You are a communist because you shouldn't be telling me not to do this" or or or.

I guess many visitors don't really go to these places to enjoy a wild area, don't give a darn about special places, feel rotten in their own lives and resent any kind of what they see as control by someone else. This is about a concerted effort to keep special places special. Personally, I don't go to natural areas to be reminded someone else was there pissing on their post everywhere.

Maybe the rock stackers need to have a rock stacking park. But in the middle of nature which clearly many of the posters take for granted, that's arrogant. Incredibly Kat Munro call the writer arrogant. Kat, the thousands of rock stacks serve NO purpose other than an ego beacon, unlike in the past for obscure and safer routes over a pass in the Sierras or the like. Maybe people still don't value places that aren't all run over by mankind. Look at India, China and the like.

Rusty Shackelman writes "Be warned, your ideas of controlling the real people of the land are expired. I would suggest rethinking your strategies. " This person isn't in nature to enjoy it I guess. He thinks he has the right to do whatever to land that is owned and maintained by many. He sees this like a spoiled teenager rebelling against his parents with the nobody is going to tell ME what to do than protecting what is special about these areas.

The Taylors say "my "rock stack" just might be a "plug" for a cathole!!! you silly whining elitists." Honey, you are lucky it isn't all private land like in Texas where you have to get in good with land owners or you get buckshot in your shitting ass because honey, there's almost no public land in Texas. Ponder that smarty mouth the next time you enjoy a park.

Kevin Craig says "Whatdya say next time, let's choose a more worthy backcountry dilemma & put forth this type of effort? " To have a worthy effort means a constructive attitude. The small things, like the attitudes behind the rock stackers, speak volumes how they will manage the big things.
James Connely
James Connely Subscriber
May 12, 2016 11:52 AM
The kids and I always called them "ducks" and we knocked over and scattered all we ran across in the backcountry. Additionally, too many trail marking cairns also meets our duck-killing criteria. We have always cherished the absence of human marks on the land as a good measure of "fine country".
Kat Munro
Kat Munro
May 12, 2016 12:17 PM
I love it how all you people consider the rocks meaningless. I guess you talked with "all" the people who stacked them so I guess you know.
dan mcgraw
dan mcgraw
May 12, 2016 12:37 PM
My last post: to all those in the "don't stack rocks" camp:

People, seriously - the numbers are on our side - it takes a good 5-10+ minutes for a stack of any consequence. It takes me a swing of the foot without breaking my stride to erase its existence. You could put 50 rock-stackers to work for a solid day and a few us can erase their graffiti in seconds. Its like picking up litter but you don't have to carry it home!

There is no need to keep chiming in and entertaining all these ridiculous arguments. Let's just smile, nod, knock over the stacks where we find them, get on with our lives.
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
May 12, 2016 04:29 PM
president trump will do something about these silly rock stackers, er I mean he'll have someone else do "the something"!
James Connely
James Connely Subscriber
May 13, 2016 03:37 PM
I'm right behind you Dan....or Hell, maybe out front, don't know. Anyway Fair Winds and Steel Toes to You n' Yourn!
Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
May 13, 2016 04:21 PM
Just remember: the rock stack you destroy may have saved a life, keeping a traveler from getting lost.
Tom Darnell
Tom Darnell Subscriber
May 14, 2016 08:16 PM
Enough is enough, time to get "stoned".
Dana Powers
Dana Powers
May 16, 2016 08:32 AM
Prayer stack or turd tomb... Whichever they be, are increasing with no end in sight. I can poop and pray without leaving a temple... How about you?
James Connely
James Connely Subscriber
May 16, 2016 02:53 PM
"I am glad I shall never be young without wild country to be young in. Of what avail are forty freedoms without a blank spot on the map?" [WITHOUT CAIRNS, TRAIL MARKERS AND THE LIKE!] Aldo Leopold
Jim Vance
Jim Vance
May 22, 2016 12:03 PM
Over the past 35+ years I've done a lot of backpacking in the Grand Canyon, with a great deal of it in the past few decades on infrequently-traveled trails which can sometimes be pretty difficult to follow or off-trail routes into seldom-visited areas that require good route-finding skills. Cairns left by those who have gone before may or may not be valuable assets, depending upon whether they are valid and accurate markers for the optimal path to follow and if clearly visible to provide meaningful signs of a correct direction to follow at critical points (especially when the path needed involves some change in direction to a routing which isn't immediately logical). Where I reach such a point and no cairn exists, or one was previously built but has collapsed due to winds or water flow or whatever, I'll build or rebuild one to provide such a route marker. I do not build them gratuitously and they are not expressions of art or self-glorified monuments. I will sometimes obliterate ones which are unnecessarily duplicative or misplaced and provide an inaccurate heading to those who might come afterwards -- particularly anyone not as capable in route-finding and who otherwise may get into dangerous circumstances as a consequence of following the wrong path, especially in crossing an inner-canyon wash with some offset in order to keep someone from going down the wash too far into a climb-down pouroff from which they cannot then escape. Unlike water-rich areas, there is a real element of risk involved in hiking within a desert environment like the Grand Canyon, and far too many examples of inexperienced or unprepared hikers (or experienced but dehydrated hikers) who have paid the ultimate price for their mistakes.
Robb Cadwell
Robb Cadwell
May 22, 2016 04:27 PM
If it's not a named trail on a Forest Service, BLM, NLCS, Park or other map, I kick route finding cairns down. If you can't find your way off trail, don't go off trail. Guerilla bike trails get logs pulled across so you have to continuously get off your bike.

Thankfully idiot rock stackers don't venture far from their SUV anyway. The following is from a Craig Childs article in this very magazine.

"On a warm week in early March, I hooked up with a friend to backpack 20 miles cross-wise, in and out of canyons on the northeastern lobe of the monument. He was a fishing guide from the nearby town of Escalante. We didn't follow trails. Instead, we let our bodies carry us, scanning ahead for gaps, feeling routes with our hands and through our bootsoles. We also didn't bring enough rope, so we did a lot of sliding on our asses with full packs.

Wherever we saw cairns, we destroyed them. The most gaudy stackjobs we pushed over, redistributing their rocks to wipe them from memory. Others we just kicked down, leaving a rock or two as a more subtle route-marker.

My friend told me that if you don't control them this way, cairns swiftly overpopulate, establishing new colonies hither and yon, until you can't go anywhere without seeing them. His way of keeping the land wild was to take them down.

This wasn't so much an act of sabotage, as compliance with NLCS strategy. Ace Kvale, a global mountaineer-adventurer turned volunteer backcountry ranger for Grand Staircase-Escalante, actually thanked me for removing cairns in his monument. I told him I had been a little hesitant at first, just following my buddy's lead, but it felt good. Even Rountree told me he'd kicked down cairns.
https://www.hcn.org/issues/[…]n-system?b_start:int=3#body
Dale Lockwood
Dale Lockwood Subscriber
Jun 02, 2016 09:37 PM
In moderation. A trail marked by a couple of stones hurts nothing. Much better than a sign showing the way. Moderation is fine in the right place.
Joan Shannon
Joan Shannon
Jun 03, 2016 04:02 PM
From Joan Shannon, Sedona, Az:
Many thanks to Robyn Martin for her words. Not a lot to add to other comments except to say just GOOGLE Budda Beach Sedona and then think if all you lost souls who think rock stacking is reminding yourself you are human is spiritual should perhaps wonder where you have gone wrong in your live. People now build rocks in the trees!!! Stacking rocks is not something to do for your soul or to enrich your hike when it is spoiling the areas for those who know they are humans and respect the environment. Stack rocks in your own backyard or apartment and pray to them if it makes you fell better. Rocks are also living things and if they could speak perhaps they would say "hands off me" I have lived in Sedona for 38 years and gone are the days when my husband and I enjoyed a walk down to Red Rock Crossing, along a beautiful sandy path to an area where people enjoyed sitting on a large rock and watching their dog catch sticks or children swimming. Visiting that once beautiful place to experience the wilderness is akin to visiting Times Square to experience the Australian outback. The environment and trees are being ruined by those who think it is such a wonderful experience to rearrange everything natural. The National Park Service should have a law against this inane practice. Don't come to Sedona and ruin our beautiful places. Buy yourself "pet rocks".
Joan Shannon
Sedona, Arizona
Dale Lockwood
Dale Lockwood Subscriber
Jun 03, 2016 04:16 PM
My point was like 3 rocks to mark a trail is OK>Otherwise this rock stacking is has went to far.
Dennis/Joy Hesselbarth
Dennis/Joy Hesselbarth Subscriber
Jun 16, 2016 03:45 PM
From the USFS "Trail Construction and Maintenance Notebook" (catalog # 4E42A25-Trail Notebook.) In the chapter titled "Signing," these comments: "Cairns are used in open areas where low visibility or snow cover makes following the tread difficult or where the tread is rocky and indistinct. Puny little "rock ducks" are not cairns and should be scattered at every opportunity. Cairns are similar in construction to rock crib and consist of circular tiers of stones (Figure 71)." Figure 71 indicates an official cairn should be a minimum of 750mm (~30") in diameter and 900 mm (36") in height. An official cairn used for signing is big, round, obvious, and built carefully to be sturdy. Obviously the USFS considers the use of other rock piles improper. I can only guess wilderness rangers have expended way too much time searching for lost hikers who got off track through someone's private rock piles. In this time of inadequate funding for trail maintenance, the last thing we need to do is divert what little time and energy trail crews have to scattering "rock ducks."

(Figure 71 also has a sketch of a "rock duck," with this caption: "Specius extinctus soonus", and the comment: "a puny imposer, the rock duck--death to rock ducks!.)
Tim B
Tim B
Jun 22, 2016 11:32 AM
I can agree with most of thses points, but comparing rock stacking to leaving actual trash in the wilderness is a gross overstatement...
James Connely
James Connely Subscriber
Jun 24, 2016 09:08 AM
A culture of "leave no trace", a culture of preservation and conservation for the coming Generations is what we need to aspire to and strive for. We have all felt that spiritual uplift of being in country that FELT like you were the first person to have ever laid a boot print there. Let us preserve that experience for our GGG Grandchildren. Rock cairns, "spirit cairns", trash, fire pits, wood cutting evidence, graffiti.....it's all the same. A degradation of "the original Beauty". Leave it Alone. It is just FINE the way it is. Man cannot 'improve" on the original Creation. Thanks Brothers and Sisters.
Spencer Kluesner
Spencer Kluesner Subscriber
Jun 27, 2016 10:59 AM
Part of the reason for stacking rocks is the knowledge that it will drive high strung and weaker minded humans crazy. This is how we ensure these people, like the ones posting here do not breed as they are too upset by seeing a pile of rocks. Rock stacking actually ensures the propagation of only the strongest members within our species.
Hal Summers
Hal Summers
Jun 28, 2016 09:27 PM
People who need a stack of rocks in the wilderness to find their way probably should be there.
Hal Summers
Hal Summers
Jun 28, 2016 09:28 PM
*shouldn't
Dennis/Joy Hesselbarth
Dennis/Joy Hesselbarth Subscriber
Jun 28, 2016 11:24 PM
Rock Cairns are essential trail markers in some environments. One that comes to mind is the "boulder field" just north of the summit of Long's Peak in Colorado. That broad plain, about 12, 700', is strewn with boulders and is swept by sudden storms and white outs. Wooden trail signs quickly deteriorate. If you've ever been in such an environment during a white out, route finding becomes nearly impossible apart from regularly placed rock cairns. GPS has been unreliable there, and with 1000' foot drop offs, I wouldn't want to depend on my "expert" route finding skills during a white out, though I am highly experienced. Some commentators seem to believe trail marking is only for the neophyte. I beg to differ. When darkness or white out conditions exist, one's expertise isn't enough. Further, the boulder field is no place for people to "express themselves" by building rock piles at random. Sure route finding is essential, and confusion about a route due to unofficial rock piles could be deadly. It seems to be to be the height of selfishness to build rock piles in areas where route finding is difficult.
James Connely
James Connely Subscriber
Jun 29, 2016 07:29 AM
"The Danger of an ecological education is that one lives in a World full of wounds. Damage to the Land is often invisible to the layman" Aldo Leopold.
Bob Laybourn
Bob Laybourn Subscriber
Jul 05, 2016 01:10 PM
Stop the commenting.
Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Jul 05, 2016 05:22 PM
Dennis and Joy, a very well-thought piece, I'd only substitute "self-indulgent" for "selfishness"!
But S.K., "...Rock stacking actually ensures the propagation of only the strongest members within our species..." Really?! Is that your own epiphany, or an another's observation of a physical phenomena? Is there a citation for such a bold comment? Would you care to elaborate?
Dale Lockwood
Dale Lockwood Subscriber
Jul 05, 2016 06:10 PM
To mark a trail with a occasional rock cairn is in many cases just fine. Yes one method does not fill all situations. But like mentioned above it is less obstrusive than big wooden trail markers. Yes like mentioned above some areas it is a good idea to mark trails. Other areas maybe not.
Bambi Poppick
Bambi Poppick
Jul 14, 2016 11:36 AM
What a ridiculous thing to get upset about. If you stack rocks on the beach it does not increase erosion, the rocks are moved around all the time by the tide.
Mike Campo
Mike Campo
Jul 25, 2016 06:21 PM
Cairns marking a trail are there for a common purpose-to help people stick to one track, thereby minimizing impact and getting where they intended to go. Ego-stacks (or whatever you want to call them), are purely selfish-the makers show no consideration for those who don't want to see them. Whatever your "need" is to make them, control yourself-you are in a shared space.
Dale Lockwood
Dale Lockwood Subscriber
Jul 25, 2016 06:29 PM
Agree with you Mike
Michael Baker
Michael Baker Subscriber
Aug 09, 2016 08:55 PM
What would Hayduke say?
The Taylors
The Taylors Subscriber
Aug 10, 2016 09:23 AM
hayduke, that
 ornery Vietnam vet would say, "wear your gloves when you topple my rock stack, it just may be a plug for my latrine duty"
Jake Jackson
Jake Jackson
Aug 20, 2016 01:07 PM
This, above, made me laugh: "As an Environmental Psychologist from Boulder, Colorado ..."
Dr Francis Sisti
Dr Francis Sisti
Aug 23, 2016 12:46 PM
Oh My, What should I do?
This morning I woke up next to campfire and stretched as I listened to the birds and distant wolf howls.
I went to the stream and rinsed myself and then banged my body skin (I believe that it was a bison) against some rocks and readjusted the skin so that I felt warm in the brisk air.
With nothing to do (I had been gathering berries to eat along the path), I thought that I would go up into the high rocks to etch a new rendering of myself (I have been doing that for all of my adult life sometimes to leave a story for humans who follow the same trail or just for the enjoyment of doing something different).
All the humans of my clan have been doing this since we crossed the waters in the very cold lands.

Then, when I arrived at the rocks and had picked up the appropriate sharp stone for etching, I came across a note on a piece of paper (something I don't see much of around these trails).

The note said that I could no longer etch my humanoid figures on the high rocks because someone wants us to not leave records of our passing
Renee Dixon
Renee Dixon
Aug 25, 2016 07:43 AM
I can't help but think in a world where the governments want everyone inside their house glued to a screen, there are many underlying reasons as to why they want these spiritual rock stackings to stop. "GET BACK IN YOUR HOUSE AND ON YOUR SCREENS" I hear them scream. Especially if one even begins to hint at the thought of believing in God, or having a spiritual connection to anything. Of course anything spiritual they want us to stop doing, and I see nothing wrong with this as someone else mentioned- I'd rather see meaningful stone stacking in the middle of the woods than many of the other things man leaves behind. I found a rock stacking my national forrest in the middle of a creek far out where I didn't think many people had wandered. Seeing it made me feel connected to the people who came there before me. I wondered why they had tread so far out, what were they thinking and feeling when they made this pretty stack of rocks? It was a nice surprise and in my opinion, took nothing away from the scenery. Namaste.
Robert Krantz
Robert Krantz Subscriber
Aug 25, 2016 05:30 PM
Rock the stop stacking.
Jim Schumont
Jim Schumont Subscriber
Aug 30, 2016 07:41 PM
Ok, I get that stacking up rocks in the wilderness is a personal practice for some. My personal spiritual practice includes unstacking these piles of rocks so that others may enjoy a more natural landscape. I also pick up trash and dismantle illegal campfire rings. These are in the same category. As we humans continue to overpopulate the planet, we need to protect the wild areas that remain. Art and personal expression are wonderful, but let's keep it in the built environment. With the best of intentions we should leave as little sign of our travels as possible.
Brendan Hannon
Brendan Hannon
Sep 02, 2016 11:28 AM
I posted a longer response here: http://firstnaturetoquestio[…]-and-wilderness-you_38.html

But my most relevant criticism is the following:
Fetishizing untouched wilderness is dangerous. It doesn't exist, and any attempts to create it foster an unhealthy dichotomy between ourselves and nature. Humans, our cave paintings, our rock piles, our cities, and our greenhouse gases all exist within nature. It is far too late to try to keep the humans in their human boxes and the nature everywhere else.

Don't knock over stacks of stones. Instead, allow nature back into your human boxes. Go birdwatching. Build a bat-house. Grow plants on your windowsills. Try growing oyster mushrooms on your compost. Learn about the trees in your neighborhood and what their vital signs are. If you want to feel connected to the sublime, I suggest starting in your own backyard.
Brendan Hannon
Brendan Hannon
Sep 02, 2016 11:28 AM
I posted a longer response here: http://firstnaturetoquestio[…]-and-wilderness-you_38.html

But my most relevant criticism is the following:
Fetishizing untouched wilderness is dangerous. It doesn't exist, and any attempts to create it foster an unhealthy dichotomy between ourselves and nature. Humans, our cave paintings, our rock piles, our cities, and our greenhouse gases all exist within nature. It is far too late to try to keep the humans in their human boxes and the nature everywhere else.

Don't knock over stacks of stones. Instead, allow nature back into your human boxes. Go birdwatching. Build a bat-house. Grow plants on your windowsills. Try growing oyster mushrooms on your compost. Learn about the trees in your neighborhood and what their vital signs are. If you want to feel connected to the sublime, I suggest starting in your own backyard.
Michael Baker
Michael Baker Subscriber
Sep 02, 2016 11:37 AM
Falling this reasoning, Brendan, we should welcome graffiti, pot digging, and ATV trails in wilderness- all welcome signs of man's passage according to you.
Michael Baker
Michael Baker Subscriber
Sep 02, 2016 11:37 AM
Falling this reasoning, Brendan, we should welcome graffiti, pot digging, and ATV trails in wilderness- all welcome signs of man's passage according to you.
Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Sep 02, 2016 12:24 PM
Clearly this is an emotional issue for some, on both sides. I guess for me, I lean towards the side that sees ducks or cairns as purposeful in a wilderness or natural context, as they provide trail guidance through barren sections with little to blaze or otherwise provide trail cues. This isn't just from our generation, but from many generations before. Visitors to the Northwest Territories will find a variation of ducks and cairns, called Inukshuks. They are an assemblage of rocks that resemble a rudimentary 'man', and symbolize a site or place of importance to fellow travelers.
Rockstacking, on the other hand, it seems to me, to be not far from 'tagging' rocks with 'grafitti', which in trying to be objective, are often artistic. And while 'trainspotters' may object, I in idle traffic moments, appreciate their art work on trains, probably done furtively while railroad cars sat idle on sidings. But it's all in context.
The closest I can come to self-indulgent rock work is what in the American West is often seen along highways and railways, where folks having an abundance of time, leave their names, their loves, their messages with contrasting rocks on the railway fill slopes.
As to right to stack rocks as referred to in this forum, it is my opinion that those wishing to unstack them (making sure they're just capricious artwork, and not purposeful ducks or cairns), have exactly the same right.
Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Sep 02, 2016 12:24 PM
Clearly this is an emotional issue for some, on both sides. I guess for me, I lean towards the side that sees ducks or cairns as purposeful in a wilderness or natural context, as they provide trail guidance through barren sections with little to blaze or otherwise provide trail cues. This isn't just from our generation, but from many generations before. Visitors to the Northwest Territories will find a variation of ducks and cairns, called Inukshuks. They are an assemblage of rocks that resemble a rudimentary 'man', and symbolize a site or place of importance to fellow travelers.
Rockstacking, on the other hand, it seems to me, to be not far from 'tagging' rocks with 'grafitti', which in trying to be objective, are often artistic. And while 'trainspotters' may object, I in idle traffic moments, appreciate their art work on trains, probably done furtively while railroad cars sat idle on sidings. But it's all in context.
The closest I can come to self-indulgent rock work is what in the American West is often seen along highways and railways, where folks having an abundance of time, leave their names, their loves, their messages with contrasting rocks on the railway fill slopes.
As to right to stack rocks as referred to in this forum, it is my opinion that those wishing to unstack them (making sure they're just capricious artwork, and not purposeful ducks or cairns), have exactly the same right.
Brendan Hannon
Brendan Hannon
Sep 02, 2016 12:44 PM
Michael Baker you bring up an interesting point - where do we draw the line at "acceptable" wilderness practices? It's a good question. I'm not too upset about graffiti. Other animals tag their territory, and other species use those markers all the time. Do you get angry when you see bear claw marks on trees? Again, we fit into the environment as one of many species.

And you're right - there are places where I would prefer that there not be atv trails, and I think it's important that we be able to access something that we experience as removed from civilization. But being wanting to feel removed from civilization and demanding that you not see traces of human impact on the environment are different things in my mind.

Ultimately, this will require a different mindset, and not one that says "humans bad, nature good." For example, I'd love to see every city reduce light pollution as much as possible - it has a huge impact on enjoyment of night skies AND animal migration habits. The technology is there, but because it doesn't really affect us too much, we don't. Instead of simply measuring our impact on other humans, we really need to start measuring our impact relative to the total environment, and be more aware of our own intersection and dependence on the environment. So the issue with atvs is not how they bother hikers, but their erosive power(orders of magnitude greater than moving pebbles) and the noise pollution. And I think that puts them in a different category from rock stacking that I think is easier to justify banning in natural lands.

Just my thoughts! I invite you to read the rest of my article at the blog and continue the conversation there.

Brendan Hannon
Brendan Hannon
Sep 02, 2016 12:44 PM
Michael Baker you bring up an interesting point - where do we draw the line at "acceptable" wilderness practices? It's a good question. I'm not too upset about graffiti. Other animals tag their territory, and other species use those markers all the time. Do you get angry when you see bear claw marks on trees? Again, we fit into the environment as one of many species.

And you're right - there are places where I would prefer that there not be atv trails, and I think it's important that we be able to access something that we experience as removed from civilization. But being wanting to feel removed from civilization and demanding that you not see traces of human impact on the environment are different things in my mind.

Ultimately, this will require a different mindset, and not one that says "humans bad, nature good." For example, I'd love to see every city reduce light pollution as much as possible - it has a huge impact on enjoyment of night skies AND animal migration habits. The technology is there, but because it doesn't really affect us too much, we don't. Instead of simply measuring our impact on other humans, we really need to start measuring our impact relative to the total environment, and be more aware of our own intersection and dependence on the environment. So the issue with atvs is not how they bother hikers, but their erosive power(orders of magnitude greater than moving pebbles) and the noise pollution. And I think that puts them in a different category from rock stacking that I think is easier to justify banning in natural lands.

Just my thoughts! I invite you to read the rest of my article at the blog and continue the conversation there.

Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Sep 03, 2016 03:13 PM
One practice is self-indulgent and indifferent to others perceptions of what an untrammeled wilderness are. The other practice serves those in untrammeled wildernesses, and are minimally present. You rock-stackers can't see the difference? If we're not talking untrammeled wildernesses, go ahead, have your way with multiple use forest lands...cairns and ducks, Inukshuks I'll preserve and respect there.
Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Sep 03, 2016 03:13 PM
One practice is self-indulgent and indifferent to others perceptions of what an untrammeled wilderness are. The other practice serves those in untrammeled wildernesses, and are minimally present. You rock-stackers can't see the difference? If we're not talking untrammeled wildernesses, go ahead, have your way with multiple use forest lands...cairns and ducks, Inukshuks I'll preserve and respect there.
Michael Baker
Michael Baker Subscriber
Sep 03, 2016 03:35 PM
Being opposed to rock stacking is not fetishizing wilderness. Wilderness has signs that man has visited: old cabins, abandoned mines and trails. I don't even mind minimal cairns that are directional. In fact, I was glad for the presence of cairns on the Skyline Trail in Olympic National Park when I was caught in a whiteout above tree line. My partner stayed on the last known cairn and I circled until I found the next one. Then he walked over to me following my voice. Those cairns were useful; they marked a way through.
But rock stacks are self- aggrandizement. They are like graffiti. I don't want to see trash on the trail, "Donnie Loves Marie" carved into an aspen, Casey Nocket's cliff cartoons or rock stacks. Of course, man is part of wilderness. But be humble. Don't wreck the experience for the next person. The oldsters were right when they said," Leave only footprints; take only pictures."
Michael Baker
Michael Baker Subscriber
Sep 03, 2016 03:35 PM
Being opposed to rock stacking is not fetishizing wilderness. Wilderness has signs that man has visited: old cabins, abandoned mines and trails. I don't even mind minimal cairns that are directional. In fact, I was glad for the presence of cairns on the Skyline Trail in Olympic National Park when I was caught in a whiteout above tree line. My partner stayed on the last known cairn and I circled until I found the next one. Then he walked over to me following my voice. Those cairns were useful; they marked a way through.
But rock stacks are self- aggrandizement. They are like graffiti. I don't want to see trash on the trail, "Donnie Loves Marie" carved into an aspen, Casey Nocket's cliff cartoons or rock stacks. Of course, man is part of wilderness. But be humble. Don't wreck the experience for the next person. The oldsters were right when they said," Leave only footprints; take only pictures."
Kat Munro
Kat Munro
Sep 03, 2016 04:40 PM
Stacking rocks has absolutely nothing to do with loving the wilderness and certainly doesn't indicate or mean someone hates it because they stack rocks. Humans before us have left evidence of their presence....should that be undone so one can experience their supreme nature experience? I don't think so. People have become so critical of what others do they have forgotten to simply enjoy life and the wilderness.

There are so many more things out there happening to our wilderness we should be more concerned about than stacking rocks. Such as fracking. Perhaps directing anger there would be more worthwhile.
Kat Munro
Kat Munro
Sep 03, 2016 04:40 PM
Stacking rocks has absolutely nothing to do with loving the wilderness and certainly doesn't indicate or mean someone hates it because they stack rocks. Humans before us have left evidence of their presence....should that be undone so one can experience their supreme nature experience? I don't think so. People have become so critical of what others do they have forgotten to simply enjoy life and the wilderness.

There are so many more things out there happening to our wilderness we should be more concerned about than stacking rocks. Such as fracking. Perhaps directing anger there would be more worthwhile.
Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Sep 03, 2016 06:55 PM
Unquestionably Kat...
Don Bertolette
Don Bertolette Subscriber
Sep 03, 2016 06:55 PM
Unquestionably Kat...
G M Ferguson
G M Ferguson
Sep 10, 2016 08:20 AM
Here's comment #200 on this huge "stack" of man-made drivel about the rocks we see on a trail, I guess. If anyone who objects to seeing rocks balanced in a somewhat vertical stack wants to go places without suffering from this exposure to the "hand of man", there are millions of places where this can be done. In fact you won't even see any footprints much less any carefully balanced rocks. OTOH, if you insist on re-tracing the paths followed by herds of humans in the most "popular" places and are angered to the point of destroying the visible balanced stacks of rocks from the "hand of man" then seek professional help to deal with your internal demons, please.
