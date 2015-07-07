Stop the rock-stacking
A writer calls for an end to cairns.
Stones: We've built pyramids and castles with them and painstakingly cleared them out of farm fields, using them to build low walls for fencing. We marvel at the rocks in the Grand Canyon, Arches and Grand Teton national parks. Yet a perplexing practice has been gaining ground in our wild spaces: People have begun stacking rocks on top of one another, balancing them carefully and doing this for unknown reasons, though probably as some kind of personal or "spiritual" statement.
These piles aren't true cairns, the official term for deliberately stacked rocks. From middle Gaelic, the word means "mound of stones built as a memorial or landmark." There are plenty of those in Celtic territories, that's for sure, as well as in other cultures; indigenous peoples in the United States often used cairns to cover and bury their dead. Those of us who like to hike through wilderness areas are glad to see the occasional cairn, as long as it's indicating the right way to go at critical junctions in the backcountry.
Stone piles have their uses, but the many rock stacks that I'm seeing on our public lands are increasingly problematic. First, if they're set in a random place, they can lead an unsuspecting hiker into trouble, away from the trail and into a potentially dangerous place. Second, we go to wilderness to remove ourselves from the human saturation of our lives, not to see mementoes from other people's lives.
We hike, we mountain bike, we run, we backpack, we boat in wilderness areas to retreat from civilization. We need undeveloped places to find quiet in our lives. A stack of rocks left by someone who preceded us on the trail does nothing more than remind us that other people were there before us. It is an unnecessary marker of humanity, like leaving graffiti –– no different than finding a tissue bleached and decaying against the earth that a previous traveler didn't pack out, or a forgotten water bottle. Pointless cairns are simply pointless reminders of the human ego.
I'm not sure exactly when the practice of stacking stones began in the West. But the so-called Harmonic Convergence in 1987, a globally synchronized meditation event, brought a tighter focus on New Age practices to Sedona, Arizona, just south of my home. Vortexes, those places where spiritual and metaphysical energy are reputed to be found, began to figure prominently on national forest and other public lands surrounding Sedona. Hikers near these vortexes couldn't miss seeing so many new lines of rocks or stacks of stones.
Since then, the cairns, referred to as "prayer stone stacks" by some, have been multiplying on our public lands. Where there were just a dozen or so stone stacks at a much-visited state park on Sedona's Oak Creek 10 years ago, now there are hundreds. What's more, the cairn craze has mushroomed, invading wilderness areas everywhere in the West.
Why should we care about a practice that can be dismantled with a simple foot-push, that uses natural materials that can be returned quickly to the earth, and that some say nature will remove eventually anyway?
Because it's not a harmless practice: Moving rocks increases erosion by exposing the soil underneath, allowing it to wash away and thin soil cover for native plants. Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction.
But mainly, pointless cairns change the value of the wilderness experience by degrading an already beautiful landscape. Building cairns where none are needed for route finding is antithetical to Leave-No-Trace ethics. Move a stone, and you've changed the environment from something that it wasn't to something manmade. Cairn building might also be illegal, since erecting structures or moving natural materials on public lands often comes with fines and/or jail time. Of course, I doubt the Forest Service will hunt down someone who decided that his or her self-expression required erecting a balanced stone sculpture on a sandstone ridge. Yet it is an unwelcome reminder of humanity, something we strive to avoid as we enjoy our wild spaces.
Let's end this invasive practice. Fight the urge to stack rocks and make your mark. Consider deconstructing them when you find them, unless they're marking a critical trail junction. If you must worship in the wild, repress that urge to rearrange the rocks and just say a silent prayer to yourself. Or bring along a journal or sketchpad to recall what you felt in the wild.
Let's check our egos at the trailheads and boat launches, and leave the earth's natural beauty alone. Her geology, as it stands, is already perfect.
Robyn Martin is a contributor to Writers on the Range, the column service of High Country News. She is a senior lecturer in the honors program at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.
I think the author ought to breathe and look at the intrinsic beauty of a cairn and the human being who stacked it. And above all understand that cairns are temporary, they are not increasing erosion, there is no need to assert false pretences to try and get people to stop rock stacking, it's simply not going to happen. I urge the author to google Andy Goldsworthy and see that human/nature art is magnificent and not something to get angry about when hiking.
However, I am very concerned about the practice of leaving stacks of stones littering natural areas. There is a large worldwide community of stone balance artists who share this concern, and who practice a leave-no-trace approach in creating our temporary art. We build our balances, take some photos, and then dismantle. We strive especially to avoid disturbing natural and protected areas.
The last thing we want is for broad, vague restrictions and laws to be adopted as a result of selfish, insensitive people disrupting the natural beauty of the wilderness with their own personal art installations.
I agree with M Pinenut that we should have the right to express ourselves in wild places, but I don't agree that we should leave those expressions lying around the landscape for all to see.
Please tread lightly. - Peter Juhl
The author comes across primarily as a misanthrope, offended that she cannot escape reminders that other humans exist - except perhaps for those stone turners and stackers who built roads to carry her to the wilderness edge, or the structures she lives, shops and lectures in.
http://www.mountaingazette.com/[…]/
my name is Michael Grab, and i am a professional stone balancer... and I practice every day. I also teach others about the practice and how to do it, RESPONSIBLY. Frankly, Robyn your argument is quite naive and narrow-minded. what gives you the high horse to impose on my freedom of expression and personal growth? Answer? i recon something having to do with ego. And maybe fear of the unknown? among other things i will not mention in light of the commenting policies on this site.
Believe it or not, there is a global community of practitioners in nearly every country you can imagine. balancing rocks is a very long standing meditative practice, not simply for trail marking, but also to practice patience and meditation, problem solving, critical thinking, among a huge range of other positive qualities.
Now one thing i would like to make clear about my own experience, I've been doing this for 7 years nearly every day. I've learned more in this time than anything i picked up through a college degree or broken education system, as far as dealing with life circumstances. Personally I do not agree with littering the landscape with "rockstacks" and just leaving them there, like i see in this article’s picture. to me that action is sloppy and a bit careless, and not visually appealing. in fact i usually destroy such gardens myself to refresh the energy of the space if i find them unattended. I am much more intentional with my work. it is purely meditative practice and also highly ephemeral land art… I usually spend an entire day on one single formation that challenges my skill a step further. but I still do not impose rules on other practitioners, nor other human beings for that matter. as far as I'm concerned, anyone who begins practicing this art on a regular basis tends to evolve toward minimal footprints, which means less formations of growing difficulty and transience. As for my own practice, I almost always dismantle and return the rocks to their original locations upon leaving the scene, out of respect for other people and the environment. where's the ego in that? nowhere. perhaps you should rebrand it as humility or mindfulness.
Throughout all my experience, stone balance has taught me to connect with my environment and myself in a very intimate way. i don't expect you to understand. that's fine. but please have the humility to recognize that the world is much bigger than your personal comfort zone. I would like to remind you that our entire modern culture is built on various degrees of environmental destruction, whether driving cars, or mountain top removal, industrial feed lots, down to the plastics (oil) that most likely pervade your daily life more than you realize. our collective footprint on the environment is mind-numbing compared to that of people playing with rocks. if anything, stone balance teaches practitioners to respect the temporary nature of life and environment. it is NOT some new age craze as you seem to argue in your article. it is a way for any human being to practice peace, with freely accessible objects, away from a city grind, in the silence of a forest or creek, etc. I teach people to be mindful of their surroundings, if a certain spot seems sensitive, then maybe it's best to leave it alone, etc. But it is MY RIGHT to interact in peace with the earth i grew out of, regardless of narrow-minded humans that try to control otherwise.
I highly recommend trying it out for yourself and see how it makes you feel before demonizing such a positive global human experience. you can waste as much energy as you like trying to fight it. but i will never stop. you are stuck with me :)) i run a Facebook page with over 100K followers who find peace and inspiration in my daily work. many use this practice to overcome psychological issues such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, among other conditions. I suggest you step back and expand your view before trying to strip people of such a powerful tool for personal therapy and growth.
Sincerely,
Michael Grab (http://gravityglue.com)
self
your
balance
I am worn out from our media and their intrusiveness.
Funny, they invade everybody and everything, but the rest of us know nothing about them nor will we ever.
I know that current-day rock balancing will not cease, but hope to walk into areas where it is not present. Enjoy doing it in Sedona to your heart's content, Adam.
I might limit myself to just reading these posts and not commenting in the future. You are quite correct in not taking ourselves so seriously. However, our society has been re-conditioned to make a federal issue out of nearly everything in our lives. Having been a long-distance traveler and involved with the darker side of life left its mark on me. I learned a few things, but paid for that so-called knowledge and experience. No regrets just the same.
I love and yearn for wilderness "as found."
(I will add that those who balance rocks also have an excellent eye for colour.)
Please be careful if you do this and be sure you are deconstructing a modern cairn. Colorado's Front Range, for example, has many Paleo-Indian game drives, some as much as 9,000 years old, and many of them were constructed with cairns. There are thousands of these prehistoric cairns in the area - one of the largest sites has over 800 cairns alone. These are important archeological and cultural sacred sites, and some are still visited by tribal members for prayers and offerings to this day. Some aren't far from modern trails... Please be careful!
It doesn't matter how many piles of rocks people stack up on the Western landscape because each of those piles was made by some Person for some reason. We must respect each Person's reason, and therefore each pile.
Further, because those piles were made from natural materials, that makes them natural. In fact, anything people construct from existing materials on our Western landscape is natural.
Correspondingly, EVERYTHING is "natural" because we humans and all resources came from nature. Thus everything we do and make is natural. Therefore, nothing we do to nature matters -- that is, unless it negatively affects us in some way.
Concurrently, however, NOTHING is "natural" because when we homo sapiens came onto the scene we forever irreversibly changed the natural world. Effectively, nature no longer exists.
Allan Savory was right: this planet is now just a big ball of interrelationships of resources that we have the intelligence and power to manipulate for our benefit. And what's good for us is good for the earth! Nature is malleable clay in our hands. And the more hands the better! After 7 billion years of nature, we 7 billion people are now in the driver's seat, and we'll decide what's best for not only ourselves, but for the trillions and trillions of non-human entities that still exist.
Come on everyone, get with the program! Don't be naive, idealistic, self-centered, and stand in the way of progress! Take your assigned seats on the runaway Antropocene Train or get left behind. "Be happy."
Maybe this is -- or should be -- about more than just piles of rocks?
The author's statement that rock-stacking is "no different" than leaving behind a plastic bottle is just silly. And the claim of increased erosion is questionable (and hypocritical considering that the author doesn't seem to have a problem with mountain biking, which clearly increases erosion). And for all her concern about other peoples' egos, hers sure seems to be bruised by the fact that someone may have found a special place before she did.
This article is a good example of the axiom that a bad argument in favor of a good idea does that idea more harm than a good argument against it.
Here in the states, I follow my "bliss" by kicking over every human-produced stack of rocks I encounter in our wildlands. Even for those intended solely for purposes of orientation and navigation, I will often reduce their height to a bare minimum. In most cases, one rock placed atop another rock is sufficient for finding one's way. It needn't be a tower. So, for those of you who persist in constructing these monuments of ego in the wildlands of Washington state, rest assured they will last only until I discover them.
I, too, yearn for untouched, natural beauty. I think we share an instinct with many other species to seek areas that are not someone else's territory.
Regardless, when I'm walking in the woods and enjoying the pristine wildness, I find it annoying to come across a stack of "I was here" stones. I gently knock them over, and will do so again. I would never knock over anything that was obviously a memorial, nor do I think any decent person would. But these are not memorials. They are reminders that humans are overpopulated and altering every corner of nature.
If you love stone-stacking, why not do as the Tibetan sand-painters do, and dismantle your art after you've enjoyed it? Be considerate of others who want to enjoy the wilderness untouched. In an overpopulated world, we each need to make less of an impact, not more.
Any human presence will likely leave some detectable trace, but many of us work to minimize that, both during and after the event. Our goal, in line the with ethics used by most wild land managers, is to strive for mantaining the original, natural landscape in that form.
Stone stacking is at least careless, and, judging from many comments here, deliberate alteration of the natural landscape. Whether for noble purposes or not, it has no place in public wild lands.
Controversy and differing opinions are fine, but it appears that tolerance for opposite opinions has fled.
These two separate statements are made in the same article; the first one in justification for recreational activities in the environment.
“We hike, we mountain bike, we run, we backpack, we boat in wilderness areas to retreat from civilization. We need undeveloped places to find quiet in our lives. A stack of rocks left by someone who preceded us on the trail does nothing more than remind us that other people were there before us. It is an unnecessary marker of humanity, like leaving graffiti –– no different than finding a tissue bleached and decaying against the earth that a previous traveler didn't pack out, or a forgotten water bottle. Pointless cairns are simply pointless reminders of the human ego.”
The second statement complaining about rock stacking:
“Because it's not a harmless practice: Moving rocks increases erosion by exposing the soil underneath, allowing it to wash away and thin soil cover for native plants. Every time a rock is disturbed, an animal loses a potential home, since many insects and mammals burrow under rocks for protection and reproduction.”
So are you seriously expecting us to believe that the first activities have ABSOLUTELY NO IMPACT and leave NO TRACE of any activity? It seems to me that this would be impossible.
I am in no way advocating banning the responsible use of the areas in question for recreational activities. And I do agree that the proliferation of rock stacking is people not respecting nature and spoiling it for others. But the irony of the statements is glaring.
Again, the ONLY WAY that there is No Trace is to not visit, camp and hike. Please recognize that what the folks are doing in the first statement is different from that in the second; the aggravation of rock stacking notwithstanding.
In the context of building a cairn, this is laughable......
But I guess none of that matters to what seems to be most of the commenters here, so long as some Person gets something out of it. Yes, of course, we all have some impact on nature every time we go into it, but can People no longer even try to minimize their harm? The natural world is going down fast, and we'd better start caring, even about what seem like relatively little things. It doesn't take huge corporations and industries; 7, 10, or 15 billion people can nickle-and-dime the earth to death -- and they are! It's as much about People's attitude toward nature as it is about cairns.
I agree people should visit public wildlands! But why not try to MINIMIZE the impact while there? Is that such a great sacrifice to help save what remains of the natural world? Or maybe you're one of those growing number of supposedly "progressive" people who think nature has already been forever altered so saving wildness no longer matters?
Tom -- Sorry, I guess if the shoe doesn't fit, don't wear it. But I think your comment could be easily misunderstood, especially following Hank and my comments. If it's a choice between cairns spaced out along a route through prime wilderness or constructed trails, then yes, I'll take the cairns just like you (assuming that's what you're saying). The thing is, that's not the situation with the vast majority of rock cairns and stacks. Most are built for reasons of personal vanity, as one-time "markers" by people who are afraid of getting lost (and will never take them down and probably don't belong in such "hostile" terrain in the first place), or, mostly, to lay out permanent routes into wild areas that have no constructed trails and otherwise would have little visitation and damage from people. These cairned, permanent routes become de facto trails, with all the attendant eco-damage. Without the cairns, few people would dare enter these last remaining wildernesses and they'd be much better off.
I grew up in Nebraska - one of the 'flyover states' of the midwest - and moved out to the west to enjoy the wilderness in the vast public lands. There is virtually not one square inch of my home state that has not been disrupted and 'improved' by the hand of man to suit his needs. When I look at the picture in the article showing a landscape littered - and I do believe littered is the correct word - with stacked rocks my reaction is equal parts disgust and amusement. Do these people really think they have 'improved' the natural beauty of nature?
For those who feel compelled to share the resulting disruptions of natural objects due to their intimate, personal meditative activities, I have a suggestion. Wouldn't it be much more spiritually and artistically challenging to dismantle a rock stack, and arrange the rocks so they appear to be completely natural? To all the rock stackers out there, if you feel a compulsion to move rocks around, please accept my challenge and reverse this proliferation of rock stacks.
There seems to be a lot of confusion surrounding Jeff Marion's title "Leave No Trace". Perhaps one way to understand this would be to think of it as "Leave the minimal possible trace". He does an excellent job of explaining this in his comments. While trails are indeed damaging to landscape and wildlife, they are created by conservationists to allow people to enjoy and appreciate magnificent places in nature. If there were no trails, people would scramble up the mountains themselves, which would be dangerous to them and also leave much more of the wildlife affected or damaged, as opposed to following one carefully planned and cleared path. People can use these paths and campsites while respecting the nature around them. This includes "pack in, pack out" and, as Marion argues, leaving minimal AVOIDABLE impact. This could include dismantling monuments after they are built.
A problem with creating the cairns as a certain symbol to leave behind for others is that others will not necessarily know what they mean. People may not recognize that a cairn is a trail marker or a way of saying that there's a cathole underneath, and I would hope that no one would destroy a memorial if they knew what it was (not to say that the previous commenter should alter their memorial in any way, but that I hope people know what it is and don't disturb it).
1) When in Iceland in the summer of 2011, our Icelandic guide lamented how much he and his fellow guides hate the cairns that are constructed by tourists during the summer season. At one specific location he told me that he and his fellow guides have an "end of season" party every fall, in which they go to a particularly cairn-polluted overlook and knock them all down.
2) In Puerto Vallarta Mexico, I observed VERY talented stone-stackers working with large, rounded boulders on the rocky beach to the west of the central "stage" area on the Malecon. Their talent was impressive and appreciated by all who watched. The beauty of their work was in the ephemeral nature of it; only those who watched the construction would appreciate the artistry, because the next high tide would return the rocks to their rolling place in the natural beach. That's the kind of rock-stacking I can appreciate.
-Margaret Bobb, Denver
Length: 3 miles round trip
Difficulty: Moderate
Description: Navajo Arch and Partition Arch are located on the Navajo Arch Spur Trail, which branches from the Devils Garden Primitive Loop about 1.2 miles west of the Devils Garden Trailhead. The spur trail takes visitors to the south side of the well-known collection of fins that contains the monumental Landscape Arch.
p.s. If you want to know my track record on working against desecration of Native American sacred places, google my name.
OK, follow that logic. Forget rock-stacking; infinitely more important to Penelope, the Taylors, and probably most other people is oil shale drilling (as it is even to me!). But forget oil shale drilling! In realty, cattle and sheep ranching has done infinitely more damage to our Western wildlands than shale-oil production ever will. How many people in our cowboy-worshipping culture would give up their biases and what's important to them to try to put a stop to that?
Yes, some things are way more important than others, but every issue is important, and to effectively put things into perspective and prioritize, one must see clearly and without bias.
Several years ago relocated to a new state. As an avid mountain biker and hiker I looked for and found residence near a state park. When I began exploring the trails there were no maps available except my own and the trails were poorly marked. The first time out I got lost for several hours and when I finally found the correct trail back I marked it with a small pile of rocks. I’ve hiked trails before where cairns were used especially above the tree line where painting the rocks would have been gauche.
Over the years the popularity of the trail grew and so did the pile of rocks, although I no longer needed it for guidance, I got a chuckle every time I passed it seeing smaller spires added and tiny pebbles I imagined added by children. At one point it got to be about six or seven feet high. It wasn’t one person’s monument to himself, it was a collaboration of many individuals sharing a connection. It was also a good way to differentiate one trail from another at an otherwise unmarked crossroad.
Eventually an anti-cairn hiker came across the tower and kicked it down. By now I was using the trail a couple times a week. Saddened to the familiar object reduced to rubble, I placed a couple of rocks back on top of the base boulder. Several days later it had grown again to something near its original height only to be knocked down again then rebuilt. Eventually the zealous destructor began throwing the rocks far into the woods forcing builders to scavenge further out.
It’s still there, sometimes knocked down, sometimes built up. Sometimes I add a pebble but usually not. There are other ways to enjoy being in the woods.
I am using the term natural below to describe areas and processes that exist primarily without human presence.
Many people like to visit natural areas where the presence and evidence of humans is minimized. There are various degrees of natural, ranging from places where humans never go (like the 50 mile swath of land between N and S Korea) to places where there are always people (like Times Square NYC).
It would be great to have a few places where humans are not allowed (for ethical, environmental, scientific and spiritual reasons). Let me know when/if these are ever designated by humans.
Yes the presence and use of trails by humans both have negative impacts on the naturalness of an area. Trails can allow some human enjoyment of an environment where human presence is otherwise minimal. Trails can theoretically help concentrate human use of a primarily natural area onto smaller area/corridors. Trails are generally less intrusive than roads, although some trails (due to design, and allowed uses and the volume of use) have greater impacts than many roads. Designated trails on BLM and USFS land are facilities that should have undergone some level of environmental analysis to minimize their impacts and should be managed to do so. There are many areas where the addition of new trails would be inappropriate.
Trails and the physical appearance of trail tread are generally fairly uninteresting, similar and can be easily ignored by humans. The trail tread, and the rock cairns that help delineate it, are functional not decorative.
Increasingly, trails are managed not to provide access to some facility or destination but to provide an experience. Being able to experience the natural world that surrounds a trail is the end in itself for many trail users. Trails are a safer more sustainable way to allow users the experience of and window to a natural world.
I think stacks of rocks that are visible along trails (stacks placed for art, expression, meditation or whatever) significantly detract from the desired experiences of most trail users. Unlike the passage of another person, which might only leave footprints on the trail tread, rock stacks are the visible semi-permanent remnant of human use. Stacks can remain for days or even years. They are consciously placed by a person, and not an unavoidable consequence of passage.
A majority of people visit our primarily natural public lands to try to escape from excessive human development and experience a more natural world. Stacks of rocks detract from the natural sights that the vast majority wants to see and experience.
There might be some locations where placing and leaving stacks of rocks is appropriate. Your own private land. Perhaps city or county parks could designate rock stacking areas (similar to dogs off leash areas). Courtyards of art galleries may be more appropriate places to stack rocks. Perhaps all the rock stacking advocates that posted here could form a coalition and lobby the USFS or BLM to create designated rock stacking areas
The US Forest Service may have authority to prohibit rock stacking according to this existing regulation:
‘36 CFR 261.10 - Occupancy and use.
The following are prohibited:
(a) Constructing, placing, or maintaining any kind of road, trail, structure, fence, enclosure, communication equipment, significant surface disturbance, or other improvement on National Forest System lands or facilities without a special-use authorization, contract, or approved operating plan when such authorization is required.’
The assemblage of rocks may be interpreted as a structure. I have seen rock stacking on that covered an eighth of an acre.
Interestingly, I think stacking rocks in Times Square would be inappropriate, just as introducing wolves there would
It takes management, effort , cooperation and cooperation to keep natural areas natural, and Times Square as it is too.
BLM.gov
Colorado
C.R.S. 34-43-107. Marking boundaries
Such surface boundaries shall be marked by six substantial posts hewed or marked on the sides which are in toward the claim, and sunk in the ground, one at each corner and one at the center of each side line. Where it is practically impossible on account of bedrock to sink such posts, they may be placed in a pile of stones.........
Mineral trespass in various states:
Mineral trespass — Penalty.
(1) A person commits the crime of mineral trespass if the person intentionally and without the permission of the claim holder or person conducting the mining operation:
(a) Interferes with a lawful mining operation or stops, or causes to be stopped, a lawful mining operation;
(b) Enters a mining claim posted as required in chapter 78.08 RCW and disturbs, removes, or attempts to remove any mineral from the claim site;
(c) Tampers with or disturbs a flume, rocker box, bedrock sluice, sluice box, dredge, quartz mill, or other mining equipment at a posted mining claim; or
(d) Defaces a location stake, side post, corner post, landmark, monument, or posted written notice within a posted mining claim.
(2) Mineral trespass is a class C felony.
And for what reason? In my view, they certainly are NOT spiritual! In fact, they spoil my view, or they detract from my experience of the place.
Who knows, maybe they are a form of self-aggrandizement for certain people. Or they symbolize little shrines for a departed loved one...
My brother and I remember seeing bunches of them at various spots in the Swiss Alps, so this despoilment of nature is not just confined to North America. What a shame! Next time I see 'em (not legitimate trail-marking cairns), I will kick them over and spread the rocks all over the ground where they belong.
Anyone who's been to Dolly Sods Wilderness, WV, knows the wooded area. A buddy & I set out on a typical foggy, spitty-rain day. He was an avid AT section-hiker, so he was focused on packing light & stompin' on. No problem, except he got far too far in front (guess I stopped too often to sniff my surroundings.)
Anywho, he kept distancing me & not heeding any whistles/shouts to slow up. At twilight, I met the inevitable fork in the road: "Did he take the path over the creek & into the woods, or straight ahead skirting the forest for a meadow campsite?" No note or natural signal pointing the way, so I had to best-guess.
(Please don't reply to educate me on safety while backcountry hiking/camping — we were young & working too hard & needed to release testosterone.)
So I made a decision (the correct one, thankfully) and ventured into the forest. Veterans of the highly-recommended Dolly Sods Wilderness know the trail thru the woods is EXTREMELY dense. Add the impinging darkness, a sketchy, faint path, and plenty of tempting animal trails & we arrive at why I've spent this time to babble.
If there were no cairns, I'd have EASILY walked astray & gotten into serious trouble (abundant, wet wood & he had the whiskey for the hot chocolate!).
But rock-stacks saved me & led to a cozy-nook campsite, blazing fire, the hot chocolate — salvation. Sure cairns are kinda annoying when they upset a favorite rest-spot, but come on, fellow humans!…there're just too many of us on Earth to be so picky about this practice, whether artistic, directional, or any sorta way.
Whatdya say next time, let's choose a more worthy backcountry dilemma & put forth this type of effort? Come on, who's w/me & the wilderness?!
Cheers & Nature,
kC
It's not right. Stop it.
And a word about "cultural appropriation" in general. Unless someone is malicious or racially denouncing something cultural, there is nothing wrong with people enjoying a cultures food, music, art, clothing, etc. Our world is shrinking in this digital, technological age. Get used to living in one big racial and cultural melting pot.
I'm more turned off by the massive hotels and the bus loads of tourists coursing through my backyard wilderness.
I guess we don't have a problem here in Alaska with little hippie cairns because when the ice goes out on the rivers those huge slabs of ice relocate rocks, erode river banks, relocate viewing decks built by the park service...
Government agencies are so wise in their land management they cut down some dead trees on a hillside to "unclog" a "natural waterway"...
That "natural waterway" is runoff from an artesian well. The dead trees held that hill together and kept it from eroding. Now the hill is sliding down into the river along with the cabin on top of it, which is outside the park boundary on private property.
I think we have bigger problems, of which, little rock cairns are not at the root.
I'll trade you problems/complaints. I own 140 acres of forestland and recently I have discovered injured animals from snare trapping. First I saw a bear, young and healthy but in obvious pain from a hurt front paw. Then a coyote with an injured left rear foot, Now last week I found a dead fox close to my house with the snare that killed him still hanging from his neck. I use trail cameras as a hobby and that is how I saw these animals. If those three showed up on my cameras, over a short period of time, think of all the trapped/dead/injured animals that didn't make the video cams.
Now that is something to complain about, and be heartbroken over. I have posted these on youtube if anyone is interested.
Meanwhile: I haven't seen a lot of cairns.
Yeah Gravity...
Logging off this site and never looking back. Be warned, your ideas of controlling the real people of the land are expired. I would suggest rethinking your strategies.
I can see it now ... A rocks matter protester picking up a rock and throwing it! Idiots!
I guess many visitors don't really go to these places to enjoy a wild area, don't give a darn about special places, feel rotten in their own lives and resent any kind of what they see as control by someone else. This is about a concerted effort to keep special places special. Personally, I don't go to natural areas to be reminded someone else was there pissing on their post everywhere.
Maybe the rock stackers need to have a rock stacking park. But in the middle of nature which clearly many of the posters take for granted, that's arrogant. Incredibly Kat Munro call the writer arrogant. Kat, the thousands of rock stacks serve NO purpose other than an ego beacon, unlike in the past for obscure and safer routes over a pass in the Sierras or the like. Maybe people still don't value places that aren't all run over by mankind. Look at India, China and the like.
Rusty Shackelman writes "Be warned, your ideas of controlling the real people of the land are expired. I would suggest rethinking your strategies. " This person isn't in nature to enjoy it I guess. He thinks he has the right to do whatever to land that is owned and maintained by many. He sees this like a spoiled teenager rebelling against his parents with the nobody is going to tell ME what to do than protecting what is special about these areas.
The Taylors say "my "rock stack" just might be a "plug" for a cathole!!! you silly whining elitists." Honey, you are lucky it isn't all private land like in Texas where you have to get in good with land owners or you get buckshot in your shitting ass because honey, there's almost no public land in Texas. Ponder that smarty mouth the next time you enjoy a park.
Kevin Craig says "Whatdya say next time, let's choose a more worthy backcountry dilemma & put forth this type of effort? " To have a worthy effort means a constructive attitude. The small things, like the attitudes behind the rock stackers, speak volumes how they will manage the big things.
People, seriously - the numbers are on our side - it takes a good 5-10+ minutes for a stack of any consequence. It takes me a swing of the foot without breaking my stride to erase its existence. You could put 50 rock-stackers to work for a solid day and a few us can erase their graffiti in seconds. Its like picking up litter but you don't have to carry it home!
There is no need to keep chiming in and entertaining all these ridiculous arguments. Let's just smile, nod, knock over the stacks where we find them, get on with our lives.
Thankfully idiot rock stackers don't venture far from their SUV anyway. The following is from a Craig Childs article in this very magazine.
"On a warm week in early March, I hooked up with a friend to backpack 20 miles cross-wise, in and out of canyons on the northeastern lobe of the monument. He was a fishing guide from the nearby town of Escalante. We didn't follow trails. Instead, we let our bodies carry us, scanning ahead for gaps, feeling routes with our hands and through our bootsoles. We also didn't bring enough rope, so we did a lot of sliding on our asses with full packs.
Wherever we saw cairns, we destroyed them. The most gaudy stackjobs we pushed over, redistributing their rocks to wipe them from memory. Others we just kicked down, leaving a rock or two as a more subtle route-marker.
My friend told me that if you don't control them this way, cairns swiftly overpopulate, establishing new colonies hither and yon, until you can't go anywhere without seeing them. His way of keeping the land wild was to take them down.
This wasn't so much an act of sabotage, as compliance with NLCS strategy. Ace Kvale, a global mountaineer-adventurer turned volunteer backcountry ranger for Grand Staircase-Escalante, actually thanked me for removing cairns in his monument. I told him I had been a little hesitant at first, just following my buddy's lead, but it felt good. Even Rountree told me he'd kicked down cairns.
https://www.hcn.org/issues/[…]n-system?b_start:int=3#body
Many thanks to Robyn Martin for her words. Not a lot to add to other comments except to say just GOOGLE Budda Beach Sedona and then think if all you lost souls who think rock stacking is reminding yourself you are human is spiritual should perhaps wonder where you have gone wrong in your live. People now build rocks in the trees!!! Stacking rocks is not something to do for your soul or to enrich your hike when it is spoiling the areas for those who know they are humans and respect the environment. Stack rocks in your own backyard or apartment and pray to them if it makes you fell better. Rocks are also living things and if they could speak perhaps they would say "hands off me" I have lived in Sedona for 38 years and gone are the days when my husband and I enjoyed a walk down to Red Rock Crossing, along a beautiful sandy path to an area where people enjoyed sitting on a large rock and watching their dog catch sticks or children swimming. Visiting that once beautiful place to experience the wilderness is akin to visiting Times Square to experience the Australian outback. The environment and trees are being ruined by those who think it is such a wonderful experience to rearrange everything natural. The National Park Service should have a law against this inane practice. Don't come to Sedona and ruin our beautiful places. Buy yourself "pet rocks".
Joan Shannon
Sedona, Arizona
(Figure 71 also has a sketch of a "rock duck," with this caption: "Specius extinctus soonus", and the comment: "a puny imposer, the rock duck--death to rock ducks!.)
But S.K., "...Rock stacking actually ensures the propagation of only the strongest members within our species..." Really?! Is that your own epiphany, or an another's observation of a physical phenomena? Is there a citation for such a bold comment? Would you care to elaborate?
ornery Vietnam vet would say, "wear your gloves when you topple my rock stack, it just may be a plug for my latrine duty"
This morning I woke up next to campfire and stretched as I listened to the birds and distant wolf howls.
I went to the stream and rinsed myself and then banged my body skin (I believe that it was a bison) against some rocks and readjusted the skin so that I felt warm in the brisk air.
With nothing to do (I had been gathering berries to eat along the path), I thought that I would go up into the high rocks to etch a new rendering of myself (I have been doing that for all of my adult life sometimes to leave a story for humans who follow the same trail or just for the enjoyment of doing something different).
All the humans of my clan have been doing this since we crossed the waters in the very cold lands.
Then, when I arrived at the rocks and had picked up the appropriate sharp stone for etching, I came across a note on a piece of paper (something I don't see much of around these trails).
The note said that I could no longer etch my humanoid figures on the high rocks because someone wants us to not leave records of our passing
But my most relevant criticism is the following:
Fetishizing untouched wilderness is dangerous. It doesn't exist, and any attempts to create it foster an unhealthy dichotomy between ourselves and nature. Humans, our cave paintings, our rock piles, our cities, and our greenhouse gases all exist within nature. It is far too late to try to keep the humans in their human boxes and the nature everywhere else.
Don't knock over stacks of stones. Instead, allow nature back into your human boxes. Go birdwatching. Build a bat-house. Grow plants on your windowsills. Try growing oyster mushrooms on your compost. Learn about the trees in your neighborhood and what their vital signs are. If you want to feel connected to the sublime, I suggest starting in your own backyard.
But my most relevant criticism is the following:
Fetishizing untouched wilderness is dangerous. It doesn't exist, and any attempts to create it foster an unhealthy dichotomy between ourselves and nature. Humans, our cave paintings, our rock piles, our cities, and our greenhouse gases all exist within nature. It is far too late to try to keep the humans in their human boxes and the nature everywhere else.
Don't knock over stacks of stones. Instead, allow nature back into your human boxes. Go birdwatching. Build a bat-house. Grow plants on your windowsills. Try growing oyster mushrooms on your compost. Learn about the trees in your neighborhood and what their vital signs are. If you want to feel connected to the sublime, I suggest starting in your own backyard.
Rockstacking, on the other hand, it seems to me, to be not far from 'tagging' rocks with 'grafitti', which in trying to be objective, are often artistic. And while 'trainspotters' may object, I in idle traffic moments, appreciate their art work on trains, probably done furtively while railroad cars sat idle on sidings. But it's all in context.
The closest I can come to self-indulgent rock work is what in the American West is often seen along highways and railways, where folks having an abundance of time, leave their names, their loves, their messages with contrasting rocks on the railway fill slopes.
As to right to stack rocks as referred to in this forum, it is my opinion that those wishing to unstack them (making sure they're just capricious artwork, and not purposeful ducks or cairns), have exactly the same right.
Rockstacking, on the other hand, it seems to me, to be not far from 'tagging' rocks with 'grafitti', which in trying to be objective, are often artistic. And while 'trainspotters' may object, I in idle traffic moments, appreciate their art work on trains, probably done furtively while railroad cars sat idle on sidings. But it's all in context.
The closest I can come to self-indulgent rock work is what in the American West is often seen along highways and railways, where folks having an abundance of time, leave their names, their loves, their messages with contrasting rocks on the railway fill slopes.
As to right to stack rocks as referred to in this forum, it is my opinion that those wishing to unstack them (making sure they're just capricious artwork, and not purposeful ducks or cairns), have exactly the same right.
And you're right - there are places where I would prefer that there not be atv trails, and I think it's important that we be able to access something that we experience as removed from civilization. But being wanting to feel removed from civilization and demanding that you not see traces of human impact on the environment are different things in my mind.
Ultimately, this will require a different mindset, and not one that says "humans bad, nature good." For example, I'd love to see every city reduce light pollution as much as possible - it has a huge impact on enjoyment of night skies AND animal migration habits. The technology is there, but because it doesn't really affect us too much, we don't. Instead of simply measuring our impact on other humans, we really need to start measuring our impact relative to the total environment, and be more aware of our own intersection and dependence on the environment. So the issue with atvs is not how they bother hikers, but their erosive power(orders of magnitude greater than moving pebbles) and the noise pollution. And I think that puts them in a different category from rock stacking that I think is easier to justify banning in natural lands.
Just my thoughts! I invite you to read the rest of my article at the blog and continue the conversation there.
And you're right - there are places where I would prefer that there not be atv trails, and I think it's important that we be able to access something that we experience as removed from civilization. But being wanting to feel removed from civilization and demanding that you not see traces of human impact on the environment are different things in my mind.
Ultimately, this will require a different mindset, and not one that says "humans bad, nature good." For example, I'd love to see every city reduce light pollution as much as possible - it has a huge impact on enjoyment of night skies AND animal migration habits. The technology is there, but because it doesn't really affect us too much, we don't. Instead of simply measuring our impact on other humans, we really need to start measuring our impact relative to the total environment, and be more aware of our own intersection and dependence on the environment. So the issue with atvs is not how they bother hikers, but their erosive power(orders of magnitude greater than moving pebbles) and the noise pollution. And I think that puts them in a different category from rock stacking that I think is easier to justify banning in natural lands.
Just my thoughts! I invite you to read the rest of my article at the blog and continue the conversation there.
But rock stacks are self- aggrandizement. They are like graffiti. I don't want to see trash on the trail, "Donnie Loves Marie" carved into an aspen, Casey Nocket's cliff cartoons or rock stacks. Of course, man is part of wilderness. But be humble. Don't wreck the experience for the next person. The oldsters were right when they said," Leave only footprints; take only pictures."
But rock stacks are self- aggrandizement. They are like graffiti. I don't want to see trash on the trail, "Donnie Loves Marie" carved into an aspen, Casey Nocket's cliff cartoons or rock stacks. Of course, man is part of wilderness. But be humble. Don't wreck the experience for the next person. The oldsters were right when they said," Leave only footprints; take only pictures."
There are so many more things out there happening to our wilderness we should be more concerned about than stacking rocks. Such as fracking. Perhaps directing anger there would be more worthwhile.
There are so many more things out there happening to our wilderness we should be more concerned about than stacking rocks. Such as fracking. Perhaps directing anger there would be more worthwhile.