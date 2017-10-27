for people who care about the West
A water-bottling plant creates a rift in Montana
Opponents say a proposal is tilting Flathead Valley development toward corporate interests.
Defense wants ‘domestic terrorism’ out of Bundy case
Public debate over gun rights and extremism hangs over trial.
Six bills that weaken species protections move in Congress
Lawmakers shift the focus to politics, not science, as a deciding factor of designation.
A national parks entrance fee hike would erode equity
The proposal could deter people from public lands and wouldn’t fix funding issues.
Glenn Nelson/Crosscut
Opinion
Oct. 27, 2017
When federal health care falls short, tribes improvise
A growing number of tribes manage their own clinics and behavioral programs.
Ed Williams/KUNM
Oct. 27, 2017
Interior sends mixed signals on California water project
Without agency approval, the Delta tunnels deal can’t proceed — but conflicting statements make next steps uncertain.
Emily Benson
News
Oct. 25, 2017
A flood of drought news can reduce water use
Drought-stricken California conserved more when media coverage spiked.
Emily Benson
News
Oct. 25, 2017
Ski resorts prepare for warmer Northwest winters
Shrinking snowpack has led some resorts to use costly, water-intensive snowmakers.
John Nelson/Crosscut
Analysis
Oct. 25, 2017
Can Utah’s centrists provide refuge for the disillusioned?
A new party called United Utah says that it is ‘Practical Not Partisan.’
In New Mexico, demographic shifts have helped job growth
An influx of immigrants is preventing economic stagnation in the borderlands.
Shrub-choked wildlands played a role in California fires
The deadly Wine Country blazes ignited and grew in forests and shrublands.
New Mexico breweries patch the gaps between oil booms
Rural towns explore ways to diversify their economies, from tourism to hospitality.
Senate opens a path to drill the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
However, several more steps would have to happen for drilling to be authorized.
As sediment builds, one dam faces its comeuppance
Officials at a Colorado reservoir are reckoning with decades of accumulation.
Canadian First Nations call for eviction of fish farms
British Columbia protests are rooted in a deeper conversation on Indigenous rights.
West Obsessed: The Bundy trial looms in Las Vegas
Editor Tay Wiles unpacks how the legal dispute embodies this political moment.
Myths about rooftop solar are outshining the reality
Jessica Herrera
Wild horse extremists obscure real-world solutions
Sharon O’Toole
Coexistence between wolves and livestock is a delusion
George Wuerthner
Feature
When private pain becomes a community problem
How a rural clinic sparked a small-town addiction crisis.
Water
Trump’s BLM removes a hurdle for controversial Cadiz project
The Mojave Desert project moves forward without typical environmental review.
One in 30 wells in the West failed in recent years
New research shows just how many wells ran dry between 2013 and 2015.
‘Diabolical’ mussels begin their march into Montana
Divisions between state and tribal agencies could keep the door open for a most unwelcome visitor.
Wildlife
A Northwest tribal sovereignty battle, centered on culverts
21 tribal nations wait to see if the Supreme Court will hear a decades-old case about salmon.
A glimpse of a family in the shifting West
A Montana family balances raising small children with the challenges of modern-day ranching.
The battle over Alaska refuge oil reignites under Trump
Will Congress break its stalemate on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge?
October 2
Growth & Sustainability
San Francisco sues Big Oil for climate adaptation
Sea level rise could lead to catastrophic flooding, and the city blames Exxon and BP.
In rural New Mexico, a new brewery creates momentum
Truth or Consequences looks for ways to attract a new generation of entrepreneurs.
Why save the small town?
Cities may seem inevitable, but rural communities are finding ways to hang on.
Tribal Affairs
Northern California tribes face down massive wildfires
Some evacuees return home as clean-up begins and resources are stretched thin.
The Navajo Nation has a wild horse problem
The population is exploding, but the tribe doesn’t have funding to manage it.
Indigenous knowledge helps untangle the mystery of Mesa Verde
Pueblo people and archaeologists work to understand the science of human migrations.
Haggling over the Grand Staircase-Escalante
Communities
Infographic: Where in the West young people are moving
Some counties in the region buck the aging trend.
Thousands find refuge from Northern California fires
Fast-moving wildfires have burned over 200,000 acres and killed at least 31 people.
One race may tip Washington’s state Senate from red to blue
Campaign donations are flowing at record pace for a state Senate seat in the high-tech suburbs of Seattle.
Books
A new way to understand 60s counterculture
A collection of personal stories and photos documents alternative lifestyles in the Southwest.
Following the path of the mythical Raven
Alaska’s writer laureate crosses boundaries and rediscovers home.
Vignettes of vessels crafted in the Southwest
Photos display an array of pottery made by Native American artists.