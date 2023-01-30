Forests

In a warming world, California’s trees keep dying

That could doom the state’s plan to fight climate change with the help of nature.

Maya L. Kapoor Jan. 30, 2023 From the print edition
Print Subscribe Donate Now
 

Ecosystems aren’t landscape paintings so much as mosaics, with different pieces that grow and change over time. In healthy forests, patches of recent disturbance, such as fire or logging, sit alongside patches of grasses and shrubs, fast-growing trees and centuries-old mature forests. But these ecological patterns require a climate stability that no longer exists. 

Due to human-caused climate change, California’s forest mosaics are vanishing. According to a study published in AGU Advances last July, the state’s forests lost almost 7%, or just over 1,700 square miles, of tree cover since 1985. That’s an area larger than Yosemite National Park. In particular, forests in California’s southwestern mountains lost 14% of tree cover.

Xulin/High Country News

Jon Wang, the study’s lead author and an Earth systems scientist at the University of Utah, said that at the current rate, “in a hundred years, we will have lost almost 20% of our forests. That’s like all of Southern California’s forests being gone, or all of the Southern Sierras being gone.” 

Thousand-year-old forests now get only a decade or less between fires to recover. California’s forests are “never going to get a chance to become old-growth forest again,” Wang said. Instead, they may have “more of a permanent stunted state.” And aridification means that forests once considered fairly fire-resistant, such as old-growth coastal redwoods, can no longer rely on wet weather conditions for fire protection. 

The dramatic loss of many of California’s giant sequoias, ancient trees that lived with fire for thousands of years, particularly troubles Wang’s co-author James T. Randerson, an Earth systems scientist at the University of California, Irvine.

“You can extrapolate out what’s going to happen to the forest,” Randerson said. “It’s horrific.”

“You can extrapolate out what’s going to happen to the forest. It’s horrific.”

To track how California’s forests changed over the past few decades, researchers used machine learning, training an algorithm to identify vegetation types in satellite images taken every few days, dating back to 1985. The algorithm differentiated between three causes of tree death: wildfires, logging and drought. As it turns out, far more of California’s tree cover is disappearing due to wildfires than from drought or logging.

The sheer amount of data that this study provides is important, said Philip Higuera, a fire ecologist at the University of Montana, who was not involved with the research. “The ability to quantify changes, not only from fire, but from forest die-back, and from timber extraction — to be able to do all of those three at once — is really valuable, because it helps place them in context” throughout California, Higuera said.

Fuel, biomass and runoff conditions in California as of 2021.
The Natural Climate Solutions Data Atlas/Center for Ecosystem Climate Solutions, UC Davis

To be clear, wildfires remain a natural part of healthy forest ecosystems across the West, and controlled burns are important tools in forest management. But California has a fire deficit. Colonizers stamped out Indigenous fire-management practices, so fuels keep building up, leading to ever more destructive conflagrations. Today, the astronomical costs of living in California’s cities encourage  people to move into forests, and fires follow. And those fires, combined with drought, are quickly changing California’s ecosystems. 

With effective fire management, some Northern California forests might eventually grow back. But in the southern mountains, where forests are dying even without fires because of drought stress, chaparral may replace trees permanently. 

One limitation of this study is its timescale. “Thirty-five years is a long study from the perspective of using satellite data, but in the context of forest development and ecosystem change, it can still be relatively short,” Higuera said. Wang and Randerson also cautioned that this research doesn’t model future fire recovery, so more work needs to be done before drawing conclusions about whether these ecosystem changes are permanent. 

Meanwhile, California is proposing an ambitious plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Right now, Wang said, the carbon offset market is really focused on growing trees. But his data suggests that California may have to lower its expectations. “We might be moving to a paradigm of saving what’s there,” he said.    

In “On the move,” Maya L. Kapoor writes about how the climate crisis is shifting life in the West. She writes about climate change, biodiversity and environmental justice. Previously, Maya was an associate editor at High Country News.

We welcome reader letters. Email High Country News at [email protected] or submit a letter to the editor. See our letters to the editor policy.

Republish Print
High Country News Classifieds
  • NORTHERN NEW MEXICO PROJECT MANAGER
     Seeking qualified Northern New Mexico Project Manager to provide expertise, leadership and support to the organization by planning, cultivating, implementing and managing land conservation activities,...
  • REGIONAL TRAIL STEWARDSHIP COORDINATOR
     Are you passionate about connecting people to the outdoors? The Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) is looking for someone with trail maintenance and volunteer engagement...
  • TRAIL CREW MEMBER
     Position Title: Trail Crew Member Position Type: 6 month seasonal position, April 17-October 15, 2023 Location: Field-based; The RFOV office is in Carbondale, CO, and...
  • CEO BUFFALO NATIONS GRASSLANDS ALLIANCE
     Chief Executive Officer, Remote Exempt position for Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance is responsible for the planning and organization of BNGA's day-to-day operations
  • IDAHO DIRECTOR - WESTERN WATERSHEDS PROJECT
     Western Watersheds Project seeks an Idaho Director to continue and expand upon WWP's campaign to protect and restore public lands and wildlife in Idaho, with...
  • DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT, NA'AH ILLAHEE FUND
     Na'ah Illahee Fund (NIF) is seeking a highly qualified Development Director to join our team in supporting and furthering our mission. This position will create...
  • DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS, NA'AH ILLAHEE FUND
     Na'ah Illahee Fund (NIF) is seeking a highly qualified Operations Director to join our team. This position will provide critical organizational and systems support to...
  • DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
     Grand Staircase Escalante Partners (GSEP) is seeking a leader to join our dynamic team in the long-term protection of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (GSENM). We...
  • GRASSLAND RESEARCH COORDINATOR
     The Grassland Research Coordinator is a cooperative position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that performs and participates in and coordinates data collection for...
  • HYDROELECTRIC PLANT
     1.3 MW FERC licensed hydroelectric station near Taylorsville CA. Property is 184 deeded acres surrounded by National Forrest.
  • "PROFILES IN COURAGE: STANDING AGAINST THE WYOMING WIND"
     13 stories of extraordinary courage including HCN founder Tom Bell, PRBRC director Lynn Dickey, Liz Cheney, People of Heart Mountain, the Wind River Indian Reservation...
  • GRANT WRITER
     JOB DESCRIPTION: This Work involves the responsibility of conducting research in the procurement of Federal, State, County, and private grant funding. Additional responsibilities include identifying...
  • MATADOR RANCH STEWARD
     The Matador Ranch Steward conducts annual stewardship projects at the Matador Ranch Preserve and occasionally supports stewardship projects elsewhere in Montana's Northern Great Plains. The...
  • COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT ASSISTANT
     The Idaho Conservation League is seeking a motivated individual to help build public support for key strategic initiatives in northern Idaho through public outreach and...
  • PROGRAM MANAGER
     Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation seeks a steward/educator to lead backcountry volunteer projects and community outreach. FT $36k-$40k, competitive time off. ALSO HIRING OPERATIONS MANAGER. More...
  • ASSISTANT RANCH OPERATIONS MANAGER
     WANTED: ASSISTANT RANCH OPERATIONS MANAGER ~ UTAH/COLORADO border ~ Looking to immediately hire an experienced and clean hardworker to join us on a beautiful, very...
  • ASPIRE COLORADO SUSTAINABLE BODY AND HOME CARE PRODUCTS
     Go Bulk! Go Natural! Our products are better for you and better for the environment. Say no to single-use plastic. Made in U.S.A., by a...
  • CANYONLANDS FIELD INSTITUTE
     Field seminars for adults in the natural and human history of the Colorado Plateau, with lodge and base camp options. Small groups, guest experts.
  • CORTEZ COLORADO LOT FOR SALE
     Historic tree-lined Montezuma Ave. Zoned Neighborhood Business. Build your dream house or business right in the heart of town. $74,000. Southwest Realty
  • ENVIRONMENTAL AND CONSTRUCTION GEOPHYSICS
     - We find groundwater, buried debris and assist with new construction projects for a fraction of drilling costs.
 