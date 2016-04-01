Have you experienced interference or intimidation?

High Country News is collecting reports of current federal or state employees who are experiencing interference, suppression or intimidation in regards to their work and/or scientific research about public lands and policy.

If you or someone you know have experienced any of the above, please contact us. The information on this tip form remains anonymous unless we have explicit permission to publish any details.

If you're uncomfortable using a form, you can email us at editor@hcn.org, call us at 970-527-4898 and ask for Anna Smith, or write to us at PO Box 1090, Paonia, CO 81428. If you are a federal employee, please use a non-governmental email and device.