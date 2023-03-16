Mining

The EV mining rush could come to Montana’s mountains

A company announced it found the country’s highest-grade rare earth deposit in Montana.

Kylie Mohr News March 16, 2023
Print Subscribe Donate Now
 

A mining company has identified potentially lucrative deposits of rare earth elements tucked in the Bitterroot Mountains near the Idaho-Montana border. These metallic elements are used in cellphones, laptops and TVs, as well as electric vehicles.

Two elements called neodymium and praseodymiumr make up the bulk of the deposit and are part of a once-overlooked group on the periodic table that are now an increasingly valuable resource. Demand for them is booming, fueled by their role in modern technology and the electric vehicle industry. The mining claims in the Bitterroot are part of a larger Western mineral rush for rare earth elements and for so-called green metals, such as copper, cobalt, lithium and nickel.

Allanite minerals in carbonatite rock found at the Sheep Creek site by U.S. Critical Materials. The company announced that its holdings contain the highest grade rare earth element deposits in the country.
Courtesy of U.S. Critical Materials

“The glaring irony there in all this is, we all love our green technologies and we want to reduce pollution and carbon footprints, etc.,” said Jeff Williams, CEO of U.S. Critical Materials. “But the materials required to make that happen have to come out of the ground.”

The company announced that its holdings contain the highest-grade deposits in the United States, although that hasn't been verified by any government agency. But U.S. Critical Materials, which is registered in Nevada and based in Salt Lake City, is confident about the testing. “There’s been no one that’s been able to dispute it,” said director Ed Cowle.

A potential new mine in the Bitterroot Mountains prompted local buzz in southwestern Montana. The Sheep Creek area is about 40 miles south of the town of Darby on Bitterroot National Forest land, and the West Fork of the Bitterroot River is downstream. The Bitterroot River is a tributary of the Clark Fork River, which eventually drains into the Columbia River. 

The potential mining site is in a remote forested area that has historically been mined. It contains 12 of the 17 rare earth elements across a 7-square-mile area. “One of the positives of having high grades in a fairly small area is that the work can be concentrated,” Cowle said. “We believe it’s economical.”

“One of the positives of having high grades in a fairly small area is that the work can be concentrated.”

The company re-opened old mining tunnels that were used to extract titanium and niobium decades ago, and explored its claims with an initial “notice of intent” to the Forest Service in the fall of 2022. That allowed surface sampling with hand tools, said Dan Pliley, West Fork district ranger, as well as mapping. That preliminary notice of intent, however, doesn’t allow what U.S. Critical Materials would like to do next: test drilling in seven to 12 drill holes, and eventually, open-pit or underground mining.

To proceed, the company has to submit a plan of operations to the Forest Service, including a project description, documentation of hazardous substances, reclamation standards and more. “Right now, there’s no plans for drilling as far as we’re concerned,” Pliley said. “There’s not a project that’s moving forward until we do see a plan of operations.”

An operational mine is still years out: The company wants to do exploratory drilling and the proposed operation would need to go through federal review, which could mean environmental assessments, public comment and objection periods.

Near Painted Rocks Lake, Montana, downstream from a new potential rare earth elements mine site.
Courtesy of Dan Pliley

Pliley said potential concerns could include water quality impacts, such as chemicals or sediment from the operation leaching into the ground or nearby streams. Private inholdings — a few small properties, homesteads, farms and ranches — are also nearby.

The project could also require a tribal consultation process, if it includes unceded or culturally sensitive lands. It isn’t clear yet if that’s the case: U.S. Critical Materials said it was not aware of any such lands overlapping its claims. However, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Nez Perce Tribe have weighed in on other projects in the national forest in the past. “If there were to be disturbance in that area, they would likely be consulted,” Pliley said.

Federal policy has given projects like the one at Sheep Creek a boost. Cowle called the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains a tax credit for electric vehicles if components are sourced domestically, a major motivation to stake out claims in Sheep Creek and a “shot in the arm” for rare earths. The U.S. would also like to rely less on China, which dominates the rare earths market. “We’ve got a lot of encouragement,” Cowle said. “Yet we know we have to do it right for the local community, right for the environment. So it’s a push-pull.”

Kylie Mohr is an editorial fellow for High Country News writing from Montana. Email her at [email protected] or submit a letter to the editor. See our letters to the editor policy

Republish Print
High Country News Classifieds
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BADLANDS CONSERVATION ALLIANCE
     The Executive Director of the Badlands Conservation Alliance (BCA) builds and leads a premiere North Dakota advocacy group that serves to protect the ecology of...
  • CLIMATE FELLOW
     Application deadline: Monday, March 6th, 2023, at 5 p.m. MST. Anticipated start date: May 15, 2023 About the position Are you ready to craft an...
  • RISING LEADERS MANAGER
     Application deadline: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. MST Anticipated start date: May 22 or May 30, 2023 About the position Do you want...
  • SENIOR SPECIALIST, LANDSCAPE CONNECTIVITY YELLOWSTONE TO YUKON CONSERVATION INITIATIVE
     About the Organization Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) is a joint Canada-U.S. not-for-profit organization with a mission to connect and protect wildlife habitat from...
  • VIRGINIA SPENCER DAVIS FELLOWSHIP
     High Country News, an award-winning magazine covering the communities and environment of the Western United States, seeks applicants for a Virginia Spencer Davis fellow. The...
  • GRANTS MANAGER
     The Grants Manager is a passionate information manager, fundraiser, and communicator versed in government and foundation grant and cooperative agreement writing and management, specifically to...
  • COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
     The Communications Director is a passionate communications professional versed in conservation and regenerative agriculture, as well as nonprofit communications and data management across several program...
  • EDUCATION AND OUTREACH PROGRAM DIRECTOR
     The Education and Outreach Director is a people-oriented facilitator, communications wizard, and team leader who has experience designing, managing, and fundraising for land based educational...
  • ADOBE HOME FOR SALE
     Restored traditional adobe home in No. New Mexico on 1+ acre site, irrigation water, separate large shop/studio. Please email for photos/full description.
  • HIGH COUNTRY NEWS EDITORIAL INTERNS
     High Country News, an award-winning magazine covering the communities and environment of the Western United States, is looking for its next cohort of editorial interns....
  • DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM SPECIALIST
     hat We Can Achieve Together: If you are a detailed individual that takes pride in your accuracy, this position may be the perfect opportunity for...
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - LEMHI COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY (SALMON, IDAHO)
     Are you ready to take the reins at Lemhi County Humane Society and make a difference in the lives of countless animals? We are seeking...
  • ENVIRONMENTAL AND CONSTRUCTION GEOPHYSICS
     We characterize contaminated sites, identify buried drums, tanks, debris and also locate groundwater.
  • DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
     The Clark Fork Coalition (CFC) seeks an enthusiastic Development Director to lead all fundraising activities in support of our mission to protect and restore the...
  • MATADOR RANCH MANAGER
     The Matador Ranch Manager directs operations, communication, and maintenance for TNC Montana's Matador Ranch preserve with a focus on ecological management and restoration, grazing management,...
  • WESTERN NATIVE SEED
     Native plant seeds for the Western US. Trees, shrubs, grasses, wildflowers and regional mixes. Call or email for free price list. 719-942-3935. [email protected] or visit...
  • CEO BUFFALO NATIONS GRASSLANDS ALLIANCE
     Chief Executive Officer, Remote Exempt position for Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance is responsible for the planning and organization of BNGA's day-to-day operations
  • "PROFILES IN COURAGE: STANDING AGAINST THE WYOMING WIND"
     13 stories of extraordinary courage including HCN founder Tom Bell, PRBRC director Lynn Dickey, Liz Cheney, People of Heart Mountain, the Wind River Indian Reservation...
  • GRANT WRITER
     JOB DESCRIPTION: This Work involves the responsibility of conducting research in the procurement of Federal, State, County, and private grant funding. Additional responsibilities include identifying...
  • ASPIRE COLORADO SUSTAINABLE BODY AND HOME CARE PRODUCTS
     Go Bulk! Go Natural! Our products are better for you and better for the environment. Say no to single-use plastic. Made in U.S.A., by a...
 