Water

Researchers solve one of the Borderlands’ biggest water puzzles

Officially, the U.S. and Mexico share 11 groundwater basins. A new map bumps that figure up to a stunning 72.

Caroline Tracey Jan. 9, 2023
Print Subscribe Donate Now
 

In an aerial view, a U.S.-Mexico border fence divides farmlands and water canals (not necessarily from groundwater) in Mexico (right) and the U.S. (left) near Yuma, Arizona. Between Sonora and Arizona, researchers mapped 26 shared aquifers.
David McNew/Getty Images

The U.S. and Mexico share underground water basins that span more than 121,500 square miles of the Borderlands. But the two countries have no regulations for managing those common aquifers, in part, because historically very little was known about them.

That’s changing. On Dec. 28, researchers released the first complete map of the groundwater basins that span the U.S.-Mexico boundary. It demarcates 72 shared aquifers — a striking contrast to the countries’ official count of 11. With water becoming an increasingly precious resource in the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, the researchers hope the new map will provide a basis for developing a binational legal framework to regulate the underground waters’ management.

“The lack of a legal framework that regulates the management of transboundary groundwater resources promotes the unsustainable use and exploitation of the resource,” wrote the authors, Rosario Sánchez, a scientist at the Texas Water Resources Institute, and Laura Rodríguez, a graduate student at Texas A&M University.

Their research, published in the book Transboundary Aquifers: Challenges and the Way Forward, builds on previous research that mapped segments of the Borderlands. It shows five shared aquifers between Baja California and California, 26 between Sonora and Arizona, and 33 between Texas and the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. Of these, 45% are considered to be in “good to moderate” condition.

“The lack of a legal framework that regulates the management of transboundary groundwater resources promotes the unsustainable use and exploitation of the resource.” 

One of the key contributions of the new research was to standardize the way that aquifers are delineated. While identifying aquifers might seem like a straightforward task, the two countries, and even individual states, have different criteria for where they draw the lines.

The researchers started by using those different definitions. “We put together what each state and country was doing, like a puzzle,” said Sánchez. But they realized that the data didn’t line up. “Texas uses geological boundaries, California uses a combination of watershed and geological boundaries, and Mexico uses administrative boundaries — a combination of geological and state boundaries. We realized that we couldn’t follow anyone.”

Instead, they put together their own methodology from scratch, drawing on geologic data from a wide variety of sources including 19th century geological surveys. They determined the aquifer boundaries using geological formations and the type of rock present, as well as waterways, changes in elevation, and topography. “That’s why it took us 10 years,” said Sánchez. “It’s been hard.”

transboundary-aquifers-23-1-jpg
A map shows the 72 shared aquifers along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Rosario Sánchez and Laura Rodríguez

Alfonso Rivera and Randy Hansen, the authors of a 2015 report identifying 11 transboundary aquifers along the U.S.-Mexico border, wrote that the compilation of this geologic data is “an important stepping stone to reconcile how groundwater resources will be shared, governed and managed” as demand for groundwater increases.

Sánchez and Rodríguez hope that, at a minimum, the new research will prompt Mexico and the U.S. to update the official count of the number of aquifers shared between the countries. It also has the potential to prompt border states and the U.S. and Mexico governments to agree on a common methodology for identifying aquifers, and beyond that, a legal framework for managing them.

Felicia Marcus of the Water Policy Group added that maps like the one Sánchez and Rodríguez produced “are helpful for transparency and allow for more engagement of the affected communities,” particularly in resolution of disputes.

Conflicts over groundwater are already here, with widespread drought affecting both Mexico and the southwestern U.S. Meanwhile, New Mexico and Texas are fighting each other in the Supreme Court over groundwater pumping, California is implementing sustainable groundwater regulations, and Arizona is voting on citizen-initiated groundwater management areas — all of which could impact the cross-border aquifers. A legal framework for dealing with the international implications of those conflicts can’t come fast enough.

Caroline Tracey is the climate justice fellow at High Country News. Email her at [email protected] or submit a letter to the editor. See our letters to the editor policy.

Republish Print
High Country News Classifieds
  • GRASSLAND RESEARCH COORDINATOR
     The Grassland Research Coordinator is a cooperative position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that performs and participates in and coordinates data collection for...
  • HYDROELECTRIC PLANT
     1.3 MW FERC licensed hydroelectric station near Taylorsville CA. Property is 184 deeded acres surrounded by National Forrest.
  • "PROFILES IN COURAGE: STANDING AGAINST THE WYOMING WIND"
     13 stories of extraordinary courage including HCN founder Tom Bell, PRBRC director Lynn Dickey, Liz Cheney, People of Heart Mountain, the Wind River Indian Reservation...
  • GRANT WRITER
     JOB DESCRIPTION: This Work involves the responsibility of conducting research in the procurement of Federal, State, County, and private grant funding. Additional responsibilities include identifying...
  • MATADOR RANCH STEWARD
     The Matador Ranch Steward conducts annual stewardship projects at the Matador Ranch Preserve and occasionally supports stewardship projects elsewhere in Montana's Northern Great Plains. The...
  • COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT ASSISTANT
     The Idaho Conservation League is seeking a motivated individual to help build public support for key strategic initiatives in northern Idaho through public outreach and...
  • PROGRAM MANAGER
     Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation seeks a steward/educator to lead backcountry volunteer projects and community outreach. FT $36k-$40k, competitive time off. ALSO HIRING OPERATIONS MANAGER. More...
  • ASSISTANT RANCH OPERATIONS MANAGER
     WANTED: ASSISTANT RANCH OPERATIONS MANAGER ~ UTAH/COLORADO border ~ Looking to immediately hire an experienced and clean hardworker to join us on a beautiful, very...
  • WYOMING CONSERVATION MANAGER
     The Wyoming Conservation Manager is a member of The Wilderness Society's (TWS) Conservation program team, which plays a leading role in advancing the organization's mission...
  • VEGETATION MANAGEMENT PROGRAM COORDINATOR/ LEAD FORESTER
     The Vegetation Management Program Coordinator/Lead Forester position manages and implements WRWC's Vegetation Management Program - a flagship program of the organization - which provides technical...
  • DIRECTOR OF LANDSCAPE CONNECTIVITY
     Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative December 2022 Organizational Profile About the Organization The Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) is a joint Canada-U.S. not-for-profit organization...
  • ASPIRE COLORADO SUSTAINABLE BODY AND HOME CARE PRODUCTS
     Go Bulk! Go Natural! Our products are better for you and better for the environment. Say no to single-use plastic. Made in U.S.A., by a...
  • CONSERVATION PROGRAM MANAGER-PARK COUNTY
     Park County, Montana is located just north of Yellowstone National Park and includes the spectacular Paradise and Shields Valleys. The County is home to historic...
  • FINANCE AND OPERATIONS MANAGER
     Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA) is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to protecting, defending and restoring Oregon's high desert. For three decades ONDA has connected...
  • ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS & MARKETING, AZ
     What We Can Achieve Together: Ensure that the creative work reflects the positioning, platform and voice of organization's marketing objectives and meets client/internal partner needs....
  • COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER
     POSITION: Communications Manager REPORTS TO: Development Director LOCATION: Bend, Oregon CLASSIFICATION: Full-time, FLSA Exempt Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA) is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated...
  • FIELD CREW LEADER
     GAIN PROFESSIONAL JOB SKILLS, CONTRIBUTE TO CLIMATE RESILIENCE, AND LAUNCH YOUR NATURAL RESOURCE CAREER! At MCC, we focus on the growth of our participants, positively...
  • FINANCE MANAGER, ARIZONA
     What We Can Achieve Together: The AZ Finance Manager provides highly specialized finance, accounting, financial operations, compliance, and related services to the Arizona Business Unit....
  • 4 FIELD PROJECT SPECIALIST (FORMERLY TITLED TRAIL CREW TECHNICAL ADVISOR
     Open Positions: Four Field Project Specialists (position formerly titled Trail Crew Technical Advisor) Are you passionate about environmental conservation and connecting people to the outdoors?...
  • CANYONLANDS FIELD INSTITUTE
     Field seminars for adults in the natural and human history of the Colorado Plateau, with lodge and base camp options. Small groups, guest experts.
 