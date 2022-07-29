See the LA River at a fragile crossroads

This photo essay was originally published by Circle of Blue as part of their Water & Climate Fellowship program.

A dead pigeon, its neck twisted, lies on the slanted pavement. In the distance, a lone man makes his way across a slippery concrete riverbed that’s coated in algae. Occasionally, a piece of trash floats by, while a pair of Canadian geese pick casually through the garbage. The riverbed is guarded on both sides by steep hard slopes.

This is the tail end of the Los Angeles River, a waterway at risk.

From its source in the Santa Susana Mountains to its union with the sea at Long Beach, the river snakes through 17 different cities in just 51 miles. It might be a short journey, but there are perils along the way.

The LA River Master Plan, whose goal is to improve the river’s profile over the next 25 years, was approved by Los Angeles County officials in May. The plan seeks to renovate areas near riverside communities that have historically been impacted by racial, environmental and institutional injustices. These communities are home to some of Southern California’s most marginalized populations, and they tend to be more severely affected by climate change than their more affluent neighbors.

Environmentalists, however, have voiced concern over parts of the Master Plan. In addition to reservations about how its water-recycling goals will be implemented, they object to expanding the traditional concrete “hardscapes.” Since the late 1930s, nearly 3.5 million barrels of concrete have transformed the river into an industrialized flood-control channel. The Master Plan would use yet more concrete near communities that are already seriously impacted by industrial pollution and climate-related issues, such as extreme heat and lack of rain.

For four months in the spring and summer of 2022, I documented the LA River and the Angelenos who use it — the people and landscapes caught in the complex, widening story of climate change.

The men and women who allowed me to document their lives along the river illustrate the universal relationship we humans have with water, at a time when our access to this essential. resource is at a critical crossroads.

This is the current state of one of LA’s symbolic treasures, an enduring source of life for a unique region's environment, culture and people.









Pablo Unzueta / Circle of Blue

Los Angeles-based photographer Pablo Unzueta is a Spanish-speaking first generation Chilean-American photojournalist focused on the themes of inequality, displacement, and environmental justice. He is the recipient of Circle of Blue’s inaugural Water & Climate Fellowship.

