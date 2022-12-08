Climate Change

Utah dismisses youth climate case. But it’s not over.

What the state court’s decision signals for other similar cases.

Kylie Mohr Dec. 8, 2022
Print Subscribe Donate Now
 

Last month, a Utah judge dismissed a suit brought by a group of children and teenagers who alleged that the state was shortening their lives by authorizing fossil fuel developments. The plaintiffs’ lawyers, however, say their fight is only beginning.  

“It’s not a roadblock to us in pursuing litigation in states where we have lawsuits pending, or filing new cases for youth across the country,” said Andrew Welle, co-counsel and senior attorney at Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit law firm that exclusively represents youth plaintiffs in climate cases like this. The Oregon-based law firm pioneered this particular legal approach, which places the interests of children and young people at the center of climate action. 

Judge Robert Faust’s ruling states that the Utah and the United States constitutions do not address “anything about fossil fuels or global climate change which would permit the court to grant a judicial remedy,” a familiar line of reasoning that has been used to block climate litigation in the U.S. before. Faust noted that the plaintiffs had “a valid concern,” but argued that the executive and legislative branches, not the judiciary, are the proper venues for determining fossil fuel and climate change policy.

High school students walked out of classes to protest climate change inaction at the Utah State Capitol in 2019.
Natalie Behring

The ruling will not affect other similar lawsuits, including one in Montana, where youth climate activists continue to advance through the courts. Held v. State of Montana will become the first children’s climate lawsuit to go to trial in U.S. history; the trial starts June 12, 2023, at the 1st Judicial District Court in Helena, Montana.

While both cases face a legal system that has for years punted on or otherwise stymied similar cases — including the best-known predecessor, the federal case Juliana v. United States — the Montana Constitution offers different legal avenues.

Montana is one of six states — and the only one in the West — whose constitution enshrines environmental rights, including the right to “a clean and healthful environment.” The plaintiffs’ attorneys argue that two Montana policies that favor fossil fuel development violate this right. “Courts in Montana have interpreted the right to a clean and healthful environment to be really important and meaningful, and have shown a willingness to invalidate statutes and agency conduct when it violates that right,” Nate Bellinger, a senior staff attorney at Our Children’s Trust and part of the Montana youths’ legal team, told High Country News in May.

The Utah Constitution lacks a similar provision regarding the environment, something Faust noted in his ruling, so that case focused instead on the plaintiffs’ right to life. As High Country News previously reported, experts agree that explicit constitutional language could help youth climate cases win. “It certainly is possible that the existence of a constitutional right will give an individual judge some greater comfort in making a bold decision,” said Michael Burger, the executive director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School, earlier this year. 

The judge’s decision does not set a legal precedent for deciding similar or subsequent cases in Utah. The youth plaintiffs and their attorneys are preparing an appeal, and oral arguments could begin by mid-2023. Welle said he is disappointed by the delay his clients face before their claims can be heard in court: “That’s time they can’t afford to lose.” In the meantime, some activist plaintiffs are drawing attention to their plight, and that of the planet, in other ways, including by holding a public funeral for the shrinking Great Salt Lake.

Kylie Mohr is an editorial fellow for High Country News writing from Montana. Email her at [email protected] or submit a letter to the editor. See our letters to the editor policy

Republish Print
High Country News Classifieds
  • POLICY DIRECTOR - FRIENDS OF THE INYO
     Seeking Policy Director to lead our policy programs to ensure the health/vibrancy of CA's Inyo/Mono Co. public lands. FT or PT. Remote OK but frequent...
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
     Friends of the San Juans (Friends), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is seeking an experienced, passionate, and charismatic environmental leader to continue its strong community leadership...
  • DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT, ARIZONA CHAPTER
     What We Can Achieve Together: Arizona's Director of Development (DoD) is responsible for directing all aspects of one or more development functions, which will secure...
  • CAPACITY BUILDING PROGRAM MANAGER
     What We Can Achieve Together: The Capacity Building Program Manager works directly with the business unit's Arizona Healthy Cities Program Director to advance the Healthy...
  • MEMBERSHIP AND OFFICE MANAGER - FRIENDS OF THE INYO
     Friends of the Inyo - Donor database management & reporting, IT/HR, and office administrative support. PT or FT. Partly remote OK but some in-office time...
  • NORTHERN NEW MEXICO PROJECT MANAGER
     New Mexico Land Conservancy is seeking a qualified Northern New Mexico Project Manager to provide expertise, leadership and support to the organization by planning, cultivating,...
  • GRAPHIC AND DIGITAL DESIGNER
     Application deadline: December 17, 2022 Expected start date: January 16, 2023 Location: Amazon Watch headquarters in Oakland, CA Amazon Watch is a dynamic nonprofit organization...
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
     Eugene, Ore. nonprofit Long Tom Watershed Council is seeking a highly collaborative individual to lead a talented, dedicated team of professionals. Full-time: $77,000 - $90,000...
  • GIS SPECIALIST
     What We Can Achieve Together: The GIS Specialist provides technical and scientific support for Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, data management, and visualization internally and...
  • LOWER SAN PEDRO PROGRAM MANAGER
     What We Can Achieve Together: The Lower San Pedro Program Manager directs some or all aspects of protection, science, stewardship and community relations for the...
  • FOREST RESTORATION SPATIAL DATA MANAGER
     What We Can Achieve Together: The Forest Restoration Spatial Data Manager fills an integral role in leading the design and development of, as well as...
  • WATER PROJECTS MANAGER, SOUTHERN AZ
     What We Can Achieve Together: Working hybrid in Tucson, AZ or remote from Sierra Vista, AZ or other southern Arizona locations, the Water Projects Manager,...
  • SENIOR STAFF THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST: NATIVE AMERICAN STUDENT SPECIALIST
     Counseling Services is a department strategically integrated with Health Services within the Division of Student Services and Enrollment Management. Our Mission at the Counseling Center...
  • THE NATURE CONSERVANCY IS HIRING A LOCAL INITIATIVES COORDINATOR
     The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming seeks a Local Initiatives Coordinator to join our team. We're looking for a great communicator to develop, manage and advance...
  • LAND AND WATER PROTECTION MANAGER - NORTHERN ARIZONA
     We're Looking for You: Are you looking for a career to help people and nature? Guided by science, TNC creates innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our...
  • SENIOR CLIMATE CONSERVATION ASSOCIATE
     The Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC) seeks a Senior Climate Conservation Associate (SCCA) to play a key role in major campaigns to protect the lands, waters,...
  • CORTEZ COLORADO LOT FOR SALE
     Historic tree-lined Montezuma Ave. Zoned Neighborhood Business. Build your dream house or business right in the heart of town. $74,000. Southwest Realty
  • ENVIRONMENTAL AND CONSTRUCTION GEOPHYSICS
     - We find groundwater, buried debris and assist with new construction projects for a fraction of drilling costs.
  • STRAWBALE HOME BESIDE MONTEZUMA WELL NAT'L MONUMENT
     Straw Bale Home beside Montezuma Well National Monument. Our property looks out at Arizona fabled Mogollon Rim and is a short walk to perennial Beaver...
  • ATTORNEY AD
     Criminal Defense, Code Enforcement, Water Rights, Mental Health Defense, Resentencing.
 