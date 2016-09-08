Not on homepage Remembering High Country News Founder Tom Bell

Last week the founder of High Country News, Tom Bell, passed away at the age of 92. As a decorated veteran, biologist, environmental advocate, teacher and newsman, Tom made the West a better place for all of us.

We gathered Tuesday in Lander, Wyoming—the place where High Country News began—to celebrate Tom’s life. Among his many accomplishments, Tom wrote about and thwarted plans to operate power plants without modern pollution controls, use nuclear bombs to frack natural gas, divert water across the Continental Divide to cool power plants, use geothermal resources to the extent that Yellowstone’s geysers could be depleted, and drill for natural gas in designated wilderness. At High Country News, we are following Tom’s path.

It’s impossible to convey all of the ways Tom informed and conserved the West. But the video here begins to explain, and I hope you will enjoy it.

In the days following Tom’s death, the Bell family asked that donations in Tom’s memory be made to High Country News and the Wyoming Outdoor Council.

Since High Country News started in 1970, hundreds of people have contributed to carry out the work Tom began. Thank you for lending a hand now to ensure Tom’s legacy carries on.

Yours truly,

Laurie Milford

Development Director