Real reporting for a divided country

A post-election message from our publisher.

Paul Larmer Nov. 10, 2016 Web Exclusive

Shot-up stop sign at the crossroads
Crossroads in the 'dobes
Paul Larmer
Yesterday, the day after an election that, to the shock of many, landed Donald Trump in the White House, I drove the main highway through our rural county here in western Colorado. It was dusk, and there were just a few headlights on the road. As I passed the shuttered lumber mill, the drive-in movie theater (still operational!), and the well-lit Wal-Mart, and headed into the comfortable darkness of cornfields and the canyons beyond, I couldn't help but think about what the red and blue election maps showed so clearly: that there remains a profound divide between rural and urban people in this country. My county, Delta, voted 70 percent for Trump, as well as for the conservative congressman who represents our district. Delta County is one of the most impoverished counties in the state, with an average per capita income of $23,890. Its only coal mine closed a couple of years ago.
 

I often get asked why High Country News, a magazine that covers environmental and social issues, is based in a place like this. Why not Boulder or Portland? Because, I say, you can't really understand the West, or the nation as a whole, if you don't understand its rural communities. And you can't really understand rural communities unless you live in one.

The incoming Trump administration will be the ninth High Country News has covered since we began in 1970. The first was Richard Nixon, a conservative Republican who ironically passed the most significant environmental laws in history. They included a Clean Air Act that made western Colorado’s relatively clean coal marketable to Eastern and Midwestern utilities, providing thousands of miners and their families, some of them my neighbors, with good-paying jobs for decades.

What will a Trump administration mean for the West and the country? Can he bring back the coal mining jobs being lost to markets that favor natural gas and renewables? Will he accelerate oil and gas drilling on the public lands to pay for badly needed infrastructure projects? Will he rescind historic climate change compacts and national monuments forged by the Obama administration? Will he build a bigger wall on the Mexican border and drastically change our immigration policies? Will protest movements blossom as never before?

Wherever the storyline goes, HCN will be there, because we are in this for the long haul. Over the coming months and years, our dedicated reporters will monitor the changes a Trump administration brings, digging into the nitty-gritty details and examining how the new government plays out in our communities, both urban and rural. We will provide you with all the context we can muster, so you can understand not just what is happening today, but why. And we will continue to follow stories of progress on the ground, many of which have little to do with the machinations of administrations and Congress, but instead rely on the creativity and perseverance of Americans like you.

Delta County landscape
On the road to Delta, Colorado
Paul Larmer

Despite Trump's campaign rhetoric – much of it laced with meanness, bigotry and bravado – we know from our history that the things that presidents say they will do are quite different than what they can actually do. Even Ronald Reagan's apocalyptic Interior secretary, James Watt, and George W. Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney, could not reshape the public lands to fulfill their extraction-heavy dreams. Bedrock environmental laws and a citizenry vigorously exercising its constitutional right to speak and protest tempered their wilder proposals. 

As I pulled into town at the end of my drive, a single light winked high on the dark mountains; normally, you don't see any lights on the national forest. But then I remembered that it is rifle season, and no doubt some hunters were returning to their camp after a glorious day in the public's woods. There's a chance these hunters and I had different views at the ballot box, but there's an even better chance that we share more values in common than not. It is my hope that we'll all move forward on protecting those shared values. 

Thank you for your support of nonprofit, independent journalism. We need each other more than ever.

John DeVoe
Nov 10, 2016 03:48 PM
Dear Paul,

Have to bristle a bit at your claim that to understand the West (or the nation) one must live in a rural community. No monopoly on understanding there. If we, as you say, now need each other now more than ever (and I agree with that proposition), let's not undermine the discussion by claiming that those who reside outside of rural areas can't really understand the West or the nation.

Best,

A Portlander
 
Colleen Cabot
Nov 10, 2016 03:51 PM
These have been tough days since the election, but I'm hoping we will learn to listen to more people who are different than us as a result. There are many Delta Counties around our nation, and we must reach out to them with better news for their families and futures. Green energy can offer them the jobs they have lost and I feel the environmental movement who wants fossil fuels left in the ground should also be in the vanguard of helping these communities transition into new jobs and prospects.
James Angerer
Nov 10, 2016 04:01 PM
You have an excellent Newspaper which I read all the time. We must keep up the pressure on Washington and Politicians to best serve our precious lands
Mark York
Nov 10, 2016 04:09 PM
I think by living in these places it does really help to understand, say, hardscrabble ranching and mining towns, and, the boon of environmentalism in rural counties is that it stems from the cities and is a liberal faction who has never set foot near the places they seek to protect. Maybe so. The election map makes it clear where the right and left live.
Rich Fairbanks
Nov 10, 2016 04:11 PM
I live in a rural area (the Applegate inSW Oregon) and the place is loaded with hippies and lefties. Sorry.
Richard W Chambe
Nov 10, 2016 04:12 PM
Divided Country. I guess it is because of your negative and divisive article is typical of reason why I discontinued my subscription to High Country. You and many others really missed the key to why Trump was elected. As I watched the early Primaries and saw Trump's thumping of the others in the race I quickly realized he would be our new President. The thing that resonated with the rest of the "real world" was that of the loss of jobs and lower pay of for blue collar workers in America - white men and women. And in fact other minorities. As these jobs moved to other poorer countries (Mexico, Asia) people here lost their jobs, benefits and retirements. These blue collar union workers who once were the base of the Democratic Party. But that party had moved on to more important issues of race, global warming, globalization, etc. The builders of America were forgotten. To them the most important thing is work. Notice that the votes sophisticated people of Philadelphia could not overcome the whelming vote by the people of the real working class from Pittsburg and Bethlehem - you know all those workers who used to have good paying union jobs in the steel and related industries. So went Pennsylvania. I was not surprised but you did not notice.

In this country we need a balance of priorities. We can't continue to move forward with the great environmental issues until we find a way to both reduce the loss of a basic job and protection of our wonderful, beautiful country.

That is why Trump won. And as a former union white man (Laborer and Teamster) I understand the pain of the working man and women who has lost their dignity and ability to work.

And the whining of the sophisticated white man and minorities will not change that. The demonstrations of the upper class white college students and black minorities cannot understand it. So be it.

Richard Chambers, PhD
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Jeff Cross
Nov 10, 2016 04:18 PM
Environmentalists should get to know hunters, ranchers and farmers better. Don't hunters want to preserve the western landscape, and want to maintain access to it? An abhorrence of guns and hunting has prevented some environmentalists from making this connection. I've met some environmentalists who have bigoted opinions of rural people. That, too, has prevented a connection. To preserve public land, and access to it, we'll do better if we're inclusive.
Kat Munro
Nov 10, 2016 04:19 PM
A President cannot bring back jobs or create. However if a President undermines environmental laws then that will lead the way to industry creating jobs. Jobs and environment are important to this country and its citizens. And there are those who feel money is more important than either. Now, we'll see what the new President thinks. Thus far he has not given the citizens any proposals for achieving what he sees that needs to be accomplished. Hopefully we will not be left high and dry.
Mark York
Nov 10, 2016 04:29 PM
Rich Fairbanks, the West Coast and Ecotopia doesn't count. Definitely liberal and immaterial to the subject, which is the Rocky Mountain north and the South and the Midwest.
William Mattsson
Nov 10, 2016 04:32 PM
I think the reverse would be a better fit: rural residents need to get away from their isolated, cocooned lives and see what's happening in the populous states and stop relying on the crapola shoveled by FoxNoise, Limburger, et al to describe the "libruls and their kind" in the coastal states. While I agree that both parties have sorely neglected the rust belt and the disappearing heartland of our nation, that doesn't excuse the apparent ignorance of those who vote Republican, given the continuous monkey-wrenching of that party to the wheels of our Democracy. How can supposedly Christian folk vote for an amoral, unethical, socially ignorant lout like Trump? How can these "angry whites" continue to put in office the very weasels who have done nothing but obstruct President Obama since the day he was elected, and in that obstructionism torpedo the very social programs that Obama tried to enact? And obstruct all the while working as few weeks as possible, collecting a fat salary with perks, and enacting the least amount of legislation in the history of Congress - except for the endless investigations which end with no findings of wrongdoing, and try to repeal the AHCA over sixty two times - and all on the taxpayer's dime. I have a difficult time sympathizing with folks who, knowing that when a course of action isn't getting results, continue to do it anyway, ad infinitum. That is why this Bernie Sanders supporter will be working hard to turn the rascals out of office and elect folks who can at least carry on a rational discussion.
Joseph Tieger
Nov 10, 2016 04:37 PM
I hope your neighbors are not counting on Trump to bring back the demand for coal. The declining demand for coal began decades ago. Forget the air regulations, when all direct costs are considered (land, labor, reclamation, waste management, water, equipment, worker health, etc, ) coal can not compete with fuel oil. The power plant operators moved away from coal because of cost and operational advantages. Now oil has to compete with natural gas, solar, wind and energy conservation. Coal, as a fuel, is not going to return. At some point in the future coal will be needed as a source of chemical feed stock but that time is not soon. Now those that thought that Trump would bring their coal mine jobs back are going to feel betrayed again. Even China is taking steps to improve air quality by reducing the burning of coal and installing air pollution equipment because of the health care costs. Blaming air quality regulations for the decline in the demand for coal is political BS.
Rosann Fillmore
Nov 10, 2016 04:41 PM
Thank you for your long view, for your perspective of the role of presidents in history. Thanks for your promise to continue reporting issues that impact the West, rural and urban, political and apolitical.
John DeVoe
Nov 10, 2016 04:42 PM
Nice gerrymander there. You're forgetting, of course, that Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico (and Hawaii) all went blue in this election. . . in addition to California, Oregon and Washington. I think California is the world's fourth largest economy. If you want to write that off those parts of the nation as "liberal and immaterial", do so at your own risk. There are also a lot of rural counties in Oregon and Washington (and New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado for that matter) that might want to be included in the discussion. . .

And let's not forget the popular vote - which the "liberals" actually won And the fact that Clinton was closer in Texas than any D presidential candidate in years. This perception of a uniform undifferentiated election landslide and way of thinking out there is erroneous.
Harvey H Reading
Nov 10, 2016 04:55 PM
No one who was the least bit aware of just how angry working people, -- and well-founded is their anger -- was surprised in the least about the outcome of the election. To us, the shock was how many votes the she-monster got. And, if that clown, Trump, tries to mess with public lands by caving into welfare ranching and energy interests, there will be a lot of shock going around ...
Robert Nein
Nov 10, 2016 05:37 PM
I was raised in a lumber town of 735 people in the '50s when a working man's wages funded the American Dream: a home, a car, and college for your kids. Why is that mostly gone? Read "The Betrayal of the American Dream" by Bartlett and Steele, which pins the theft on every US President and Congress since Carter, both parties. Now we'll see if President Trump can keep his promise of returning the middle class to prosperity. He'll have to deal with Republican majorities who have talked that talk, but never walked the walk.
Stephen Koenigsberg
Nov 10, 2016 05:53 PM
Paul-

You have a real good point about living among people in order to understand them. Having an opinion about a group of people that you've not met directly, then must come from media stories, movies, hearsay. You can't really know someone till you go over to their home and have dinner. Then they become real people with plans and dreams and families like everyone else. I think if more of us liberals took the time to know Trump supporters, what they experienced that made them elect Trump, the country would be different. Too many of us live in a "bubble". You think you know about stuff outside your bubble, but you really don't. Case in point: when the "black lives matter" activities were more of a news focus, many of my liberal friends were outraged about the shabby treatment of blacks. When I suggested we might go into a black neighborhood to talk with folks and hear about their experience, no one took me up on it. The fact that a journal like HCN is located in Delta County for me represents the best ideals our country has to offer.
Peter Sandrock
Nov 10, 2016 06:06 PM
Paul, HCN is more influential because it's based in the rural west. Thank you for your wisdom.
Jim Scarborough
Nov 10, 2016 06:06 PM
This notion that some hotel/golf course developer from New York City is going to be the savior of blue collar whites in the West and Midwest helps shed new light on why the working man is struggling so. They were happy to exchange their trade unions in order to line up behind their industrialist masters whose main intent for decades has been to automate them out of their jobs. And even then, suffering, starving, getting hooked on opioids, the blue collars were all too ready to blame their problems on the brown folks across the way, especially when encouraged to do so by the industrialists and their Republican pawns in government.

This gullibility, along with the quick retreat to tribalism when the chips are down, is the rich loam in which the seeds of our coming neo-fascist administration and disembowelment of American democracy were sown. There's no turning back now, and the blue collars will find they've soon lost something else: access to their soon-to-be-privatized public lands.
Mark York
Nov 10, 2016 06:10 PM
Well, the Bernie people are well represented here and are a big part of the problem. They probably helped defeat Clinton.
David W Hamilton
Nov 10, 2016 06:13 PM
Paul.....The one prospect that you did not consider is that Trump means what he says!!......That environmental laws and regulations will be repealed and the international agreements will be abrogated by his fiat! That our Public Lands will be open for business on steroids...that the BLM WILL return to being the Bureau of Livestock and Mining....that he will pack the Supreme Court with Scalia and Alito and Thomas clones. To the contrary of your musings on the irrelevance of DC.....HCN is going to need to do a better job of tracking DC's centrality on the West (the one major weakness at HCN!...as I see it!).
As I insist on repeating...ad nauseam, I realize..(.because it is an unpleasant truth)....the underlying condition of the Euro-American culture is White Nationalism and Dominionism .....and that is the unavoidable , though oft denied!, context of American culture that includes the West.
I see this election as a seismic change for the Country....we are in a brave new world that is some new dystopian version of a 19th and 21st century mashup! Trump has no loyalty to anyone but himself and his family!...This Country will never be the same again!! in ways that we can both anticipate and not foresee! When Obama said that "If Trump is successful...we will all be successful"...he could not have been more wrong! I see an evil moon arising!!......but I may have mistaken it for an oncoming train!
Gary Frankford
Nov 10, 2016 07:12 PM
Most of the comments here are just more of the same arrogance--written by folks who "condescend" to "listen" to average Americans, who make up; the bedrock and substance of this nation. And BTW, it is they----not you---who just elected our next president. He will represent their wishes, their values, and seek to fulfill their needs, the ones the sniffers on the Left have no use for, and actually hold in contempt.

The idea that---now "we" have to listen to people, is itself atrocious. Who delegated you as 'the listeners?" Maybe now it they who will try to "listen" to you! If they can bear your insufferable arrogance and egoism! As for the "environmentalists" who now want "to get to know hunters," am I the only one commenting here who sees what this kind of comment is? Again, insufferable, arrogant, egoistic and plain idiotic!

Anyway, hats off to Paul Larmer for his reasonable observatiolns and analyses. He doesn'/t condescend. He becomes part olf what he cares about, as opposed to the guy above who had to "bristle" at the "outrageous" notion that to understand the West, one must live in it. Of course, for NYC and Portland leftists, "life" is whatever is in their heads, having nothing whatever to do with real people and real lives. Mostly, these are kids, and adults with the minds of kids.
Rich Fairbanks
Nov 10, 2016 07:25 PM
Mark York,
You are dismissing Oregon, Washington and California as 'ecotopia' and saying it 'doesn't count' and is immaterial to the subject, which you define as the rocky mountain west, south and midwest? I don't see how you got that configuration from the publishers message. Your position is as irrational as city people characterizing the rocky mountain west, south and midwest as dumbfuckistan. It lumps a whole lot of people into a category where they don't belong. Which was my point. Rural areas have plenty of lefties. Cities have lots of right wingers. Your attempts to marginalize the west coast's 50 million people serves to remind me of just how much politicians have succeeded in setting us against one another. You cant even hear me, because you labeled me as "Definitely liberal and immaterial." Liberal means I have no valid opinions? I have nothing in common with people in "the rocky mountain west, south and midwest?" Listen to how crazy that sounds. After 44 years working in forestry, I have something valid to say about how we manage the west and the west's natural resources. Deal with it.
Meg Scherch-Peterson
Nov 10, 2016 07:57 PM
I've lived for 35 years along the Rio Grande in Northern New Mexico in a village of about 100 people; the county is decidedly rural. It went 70 percent for HRC. The degree to which T has insulted and degraded Hispanic people was reflected in this vote. It has taken me all of these 35 years (I'm still considered an Anglo outsider) to begin to understand the feelings and attitudes of my neighbors. And yet, there's also the dawning insight that history has thrown us irrevocably into different camps. On another note, no one has commented yet on Trump's disgusting debasement of women and how that may have played out in the West. Indeed, most of the comments here reflect a decidedly male view (even a misogynistic one--"she-monster"). I don't buy into the righteous anger schtick that some comments here reflect. Gettin' all riled up is just about the easiest thing a person can do. I'm just not all that sympathetic to folks who have despoiled their land and their water and want to blame "ecoliberals" for pointing out those uncomfortable facts. In my land, each day brings another chance to contemplate the ups and downs of history: the beautiful and ancient Taos Pueblo; the adobe fortress churches tucked into the valles of the Sangre de Cristos. Things come together and they fall apart. Well, they've fallen apart right now, and the majority of Americans are not too happy about it.
Regina Johnson
Nov 10, 2016 08:31 PM
Trump was right about one thing - the election WAS rigged. Just not the way I thought he meant when he said it. Divided we stand! I want my country back.
Jack Nicholl
Nov 10, 2016 09:26 PM
Hi Paul--

You're trying to collect a lot of different images in your piece which may not fit together...a hunter who values the environment but voted for T??? I get that but what you said indirectly was that your neighbors and those living in your part of the world voted for him not because they are racist and sexist but because they are poor and stranded and frankly desperate to find a way out of this mess. Hillary didn't create the mess, but she offered little hope that she would change things enough to help. T was going to blow it up and maybe, only maybe, that would help. Sure, we can label that as ignorant (which in so many ways it is), and we can concentrate on the racism and sexism and general inhumanity of T's comments and his supporters, but that won't help us construct a way out of this mess that will build a new consensus or coalition or whatever that can respond to this reality. People getting "f#@$ed over" will respond, and it usually isn't pretty and it usually isn't real sophisticated politically. It's raw, unfiltered anger, and that's what we got. So why are so many in the rural West feeling so left out and ignored by the new world growing up around us. How do you go about building connections and inclusiveness even among estranged neighbors. Right up your alley Paul...

Jack Nicholl
Gary Frankford
Nov 10, 2016 09:48 PM
It's not clear why the extreme Left---the kids who speak "inclusiveness" and talk as if Republicans want to pave over the forests and mountains, don't see how insane this kind of talk is? What is "inclusive" about how the radical-Left behaves? God help anyone who dares to disagree with them? Further, than cannot imagine a world that does not reflect their way of seeing things, or understand how anyone can disagree with them. And if you do, then you become a "four letter word."

As for who needs to be "included," I wonder if all the Chinese Americans who voted for Trump are worth including---or is it only the Mexican illegals who should be "included?" Is this because the Chinese work hard and send their kids to Harvard and Yale? Does that make them exploiters?

of course a lot of whzt I read here is nothing more than radical chic---sophisticated, sons and daughters of upper middle class parents who "identify" with they think "need their help." I recall a time when even black residents of the South Bronx sere unable to contain their rage when white do-gooders from the Upper East Side showed up one Sunday morning with cans of paint, roolers, ladders, and offered to paint the tenement apartments poor blacks were living in. Those blacks threw the paint into the streets, and sent the do-gooders running for the lives!

As for environmentalists, I'm 73. I've been a tree-hugger and defender of wild spaces and wild animals my whole life. I live in Oregon. Right now the insane kids are "occupying" the I-84 and the I-5, making rush hour commuters late to get home to their families! This is why Trump was elected---to stop the radicalizing, by the lunatic Left---of Ameriica's children. If we don't stop; it now, we'll have another ciivil war on our hands, or our own "Pinochet." No one who's sane wants either of those things. But the Left is talking "revolution" and in time the Right will reply with "Pinochet." So I advise those of you who seem unaware of how crazy your lingo is to figure it out, now. You enjoyed a good run with Obama for 8 years. That is not going to happen again. Nor should it.
Kenneth Keffer
Nov 10, 2016 09:51 PM
Trump has never worked a day in his life he doesn't know what labor is and he cares nothing about helping workers just ask the ones who have worked for him. He said what he was told to get discouraged people to vote for him, coal jobs are not coming back the steel mills are automated where are these jobs going to come. He is assembling a cabinet that has no one from the working class they're all white rich males so far. The people who put their hopes and dreams into this man were duped.
David Bailey
Nov 10, 2016 09:59 PM
For the long view and intimate knowledge of the West one could hardly do better than talk (and listen) to its first peoples. Those voices, raised loud at Standing Rock, have largely been eclipsed by the smoke of the election. Yet the future Trump has merely forecast is being prototyped today in North Dakota. We all care for our land, cherish our constitutional rights, and have deep (and diverse) cultural traditions and/or spiritual ties connected to the land. If the DAPL permitting process is the new normal, expect all 3 treasures to be pillaged regardless of where we live, what we do, and how long we've been here. I encourage everyone to take a close look, via HCN's coverage and other serious channels, then reflect upon where the new, New West leads us and our communities. I promise it will focus your mind. Then let Obama and the Corps know you are indeed dusted off and back in the saddle.
Jim Scarborough
Nov 10, 2016 10:22 PM
Gary, you sound like someone who's country is running away from him. You and your peers will be able to restrain it for only so long. Trump might just be your last grab.
Kat Munro
Nov 10, 2016 10:32 PM
