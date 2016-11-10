Real reporting for a divided country
A post-election message from our publisher.
I often get asked why High Country News, a magazine that covers environmental and social issues, is based in a place like this. Why not Boulder or Portland? Because, I say, you can't really understand the West, or the nation as a whole, if you don't understand its rural communities. And you can't really understand rural communities unless you live in one.
The incoming Trump administration will be the ninth High Country News has covered since we began in 1970. The first was Richard Nixon, a conservative Republican who ironically passed the most significant environmental laws in history. They included a Clean Air Act that made western Colorado’s relatively clean coal marketable to Eastern and Midwestern utilities, providing thousands of miners and their families, some of them my neighbors, with good-paying jobs for decades.
What will a Trump administration mean for the West and the country? Can he bring back the coal mining jobs being lost to markets that favor natural gas and renewables? Will he accelerate oil and gas drilling on the public lands to pay for badly needed infrastructure projects? Will he rescind historic climate change compacts and national monuments forged by the Obama administration? Will he build a bigger wall on the Mexican border and drastically change our immigration policies? Will protest movements blossom as never before?
Wherever the storyline goes, HCN will be there, because we are in this for the long haul. Over the coming months and years, our dedicated reporters will monitor the changes a Trump administration brings, digging into the nitty-gritty details and examining how the new government plays out in our communities, both urban and rural. We will provide you with all the context we can muster, so you can understand not just what is happening today, but why. And we will continue to follow stories of progress on the ground, many of which have little to do with the machinations of administrations and Congress, but instead rely on the creativity and perseverance of Americans like you.
Despite Trump's campaign rhetoric – much of it laced with meanness, bigotry and bravado – we know from our history that the things that presidents say they will do are quite different than what they can actually do. Even Ronald Reagan's apocalyptic Interior secretary, James Watt, and George W. Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney, could not reshape the public lands to fulfill their extraction-heavy dreams. Bedrock environmental laws and a citizenry vigorously exercising its constitutional right to speak and protest tempered their wilder proposals.
As I pulled into town at the end of my drive, a single light winked high on the dark mountains; normally, you don't see any lights on the national forest. But then I remembered that it is rifle season, and no doubt some hunters were returning to their camp after a glorious day in the public's woods. There's a chance these hunters and I had different views at the ballot box, but there's an even better chance that we share more values in common than not. It is my hope that we'll all move forward on protecting those shared values.
Thank you for your support of nonprofit, independent journalism. We need each other more than ever.
Have to bristle a bit at your claim that to understand the West (or the nation) one must live in a rural community. No monopoly on understanding there. If we, as you say, now need each other now more than ever (and I agree with that proposition), let's not undermine the discussion by claiming that those who reside outside of rural areas can't really understand the West or the nation.
Best,
A Portlander
In this country we need a balance of priorities. We can't continue to move forward with the great environmental issues until we find a way to both reduce the loss of a basic job and protection of our wonderful, beautiful country.
That is why Trump won. And as a former union white man (Laborer and Teamster) I understand the pain of the working man and women who has lost their dignity and ability to work.
And the whining of the sophisticated white man and minorities will not change that. The demonstrations of the upper class white college students and black minorities cannot understand it. So be it.
Richard Chambers, PhD
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
And let's not forget the popular vote - which the "liberals" actually won And the fact that Clinton was closer in Texas than any D presidential candidate in years. This perception of a uniform undifferentiated election landslide and way of thinking out there is erroneous.
You have a real good point about living among people in order to understand them. Having an opinion about a group of people that you've not met directly, then must come from media stories, movies, hearsay. You can't really know someone till you go over to their home and have dinner. Then they become real people with plans and dreams and families like everyone else. I think if more of us liberals took the time to know Trump supporters, what they experienced that made them elect Trump, the country would be different. Too many of us live in a "bubble". You think you know about stuff outside your bubble, but you really don't. Case in point: when the "black lives matter" activities were more of a news focus, many of my liberal friends were outraged about the shabby treatment of blacks. When I suggested we might go into a black neighborhood to talk with folks and hear about their experience, no one took me up on it. The fact that a journal like HCN is located in Delta County for me represents the best ideals our country has to offer.
This gullibility, along with the quick retreat to tribalism when the chips are down, is the rich loam in which the seeds of our coming neo-fascist administration and disembowelment of American democracy were sown. There's no turning back now, and the blue collars will find they've soon lost something else: access to their soon-to-be-privatized public lands.
As I insist on repeating...ad nauseam, I realize..(.because it is an unpleasant truth)....the underlying condition of the Euro-American culture is White Nationalism and Dominionism .....and that is the unavoidable , though oft denied!, context of American culture that includes the West.
I see this election as a seismic change for the Country....we are in a brave new world that is some new dystopian version of a 19th and 21st century mashup! Trump has no loyalty to anyone but himself and his family!...This Country will never be the same again!! in ways that we can both anticipate and not foresee! When Obama said that "If Trump is successful...we will all be successful"...he could not have been more wrong! I see an evil moon arising!!......but I may have mistaken it for an oncoming train!
The idea that---now "we" have to listen to people, is itself atrocious. Who delegated you as 'the listeners?" Maybe now it they who will try to "listen" to you! If they can bear your insufferable arrogance and egoism! As for the "environmentalists" who now want "to get to know hunters," am I the only one commenting here who sees what this kind of comment is? Again, insufferable, arrogant, egoistic and plain idiotic!
Anyway, hats off to Paul Larmer for his reasonable observatiolns and analyses. He doesn'/t condescend. He becomes part olf what he cares about, as opposed to the guy above who had to "bristle" at the "outrageous" notion that to understand the West, one must live in it. Of course, for NYC and Portland leftists, "life" is whatever is in their heads, having nothing whatever to do with real people and real lives. Mostly, these are kids, and adults with the minds of kids.
You are dismissing Oregon, Washington and California as 'ecotopia' and saying it 'doesn't count' and is immaterial to the subject, which you define as the rocky mountain west, south and midwest? I don't see how you got that configuration from the publishers message. Your position is as irrational as city people characterizing the rocky mountain west, south and midwest as dumbfuckistan. It lumps a whole lot of people into a category where they don't belong. Which was my point. Rural areas have plenty of lefties. Cities have lots of right wingers. Your attempts to marginalize the west coast's 50 million people serves to remind me of just how much politicians have succeeded in setting us against one another. You cant even hear me, because you labeled me as "Definitely liberal and immaterial." Liberal means I have no valid opinions? I have nothing in common with people in "the rocky mountain west, south and midwest?" Listen to how crazy that sounds. After 44 years working in forestry, I have something valid to say about how we manage the west and the west's natural resources. Deal with it.
You're trying to collect a lot of different images in your piece which may not fit together...a hunter who values the environment but voted for T??? I get that but what you said indirectly was that your neighbors and those living in your part of the world voted for him not because they are racist and sexist but because they are poor and stranded and frankly desperate to find a way out of this mess. Hillary didn't create the mess, but she offered little hope that she would change things enough to help. T was going to blow it up and maybe, only maybe, that would help. Sure, we can label that as ignorant (which in so many ways it is), and we can concentrate on the racism and sexism and general inhumanity of T's comments and his supporters, but that won't help us construct a way out of this mess that will build a new consensus or coalition or whatever that can respond to this reality. People getting "f#@$ed over" will respond, and it usually isn't pretty and it usually isn't real sophisticated politically. It's raw, unfiltered anger, and that's what we got. So why are so many in the rural West feeling so left out and ignored by the new world growing up around us. How do you go about building connections and inclusiveness even among estranged neighbors. Right up your alley Paul...
Jack Nicholl
As for who needs to be "included," I wonder if all the Chinese Americans who voted for Trump are worth including---or is it only the Mexican illegals who should be "included?" Is this because the Chinese work hard and send their kids to Harvard and Yale? Does that make them exploiters?
of course a lot of whzt I read here is nothing more than radical chic---sophisticated, sons and daughters of upper middle class parents who "identify" with they think "need their help." I recall a time when even black residents of the South Bronx sere unable to contain their rage when white do-gooders from the Upper East Side showed up one Sunday morning with cans of paint, roolers, ladders, and offered to paint the tenement apartments poor blacks were living in. Those blacks threw the paint into the streets, and sent the do-gooders running for the lives!
As for environmentalists, I'm 73. I've been a tree-hugger and defender of wild spaces and wild animals my whole life. I live in Oregon. Right now the insane kids are "occupying" the I-84 and the I-5, making rush hour commuters late to get home to their families! This is why Trump was elected---to stop the radicalizing, by the lunatic Left---of Ameriica's children. If we don't stop; it now, we'll have another ciivil war on our hands, or our own "Pinochet." No one who's sane wants either of those things. But the Left is talking "revolution" and in time the Right will reply with "Pinochet." So I advise those of you who seem unaware of how crazy your lingo is to figure it out, now. You enjoyed a good run with Obama for 8 years. That is not going to happen again. Nor should it.