Letter to the editor FLDS leaders are ‘crime bosses’

“Change Comes to Short Creek” by Sarah Scoles illustrates why we need an impenetrable wall of separation between church and state (HCN, 5/1/17). If you ignore the religious blather of the leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and look at what they are actually doing, you can see that civil authorities should have stepped in long ago to curtail the FLDS’ illegal practices. While some may scream about the First Amendment rights of the FLDS church being violated, those rights have allowed young girls to be raped, the government to be defrauded and women to be “forced into relationships.” FLDS leaders appear to act like nothing more than crime bosses: terrorizing and abusing people who have been victimized since birth. This story stands as a dire warning to everyone about the tyranny that can occur when that wall of separation between church and state is breached. This situation was allowed to continue for decades because the civil authorities, who were members of the church in many cases, did not fulfill their obligations under the law.

Mary J. Talbott

Colorado Springs, Colorado