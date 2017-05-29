The cost of the bighorn comeback In California’s Eastern Sierra, bringing back bighorn has meant killing more mountain lions.

Standing in the middle of an icy trail on a bright December day, Tom Stephenson sweeps an H-shaped antenna overhead, searching for something he already knows is there. Through the blizzard of static on his handheld speaker, faint beeps confirm that a herd of bighorn sheep wearing telemetry collars hides somewhere in this valley on the eastern edge of California’s Sierra Nevada. But spotting the buff-colored ungulates can be tricky. “There’s an element of luck to it,” says Stephenson, an environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A rangy man with graying blond hair, he squints through binoculars at a craggy slope draped in morning shadows and snow. It’s a challenging backdrop even for Stephenson, who leads the Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep Recovery Program.

Like other bighorn populations across the West, Sierra bighorn were nearly wiped out after European settlers arrived in California, bringing domestic sheep that introduced virulent diseases. By the mid-1990s, scarcely more than 100 bighorn remained — just 10 percent of historic estimates. So the state launched the recovery program in a desperate bid to save this unique subspecies.

“There they are!” Stephenson says, handing me the binoculars and switching to a long scope. He counts 11 bighorn grazing at the base of a cliff — six ewes, two rams and three stub-horned lambs. By 2016, thanks to the efforts of Stephenson’s team and a run of favorable weather, the bighorn population had soared to roughly 600 animals living in 14 herds scattered across the range.

The bighorn’s recovery has been a remarkable success, but it’s come at a price. Ranchers in the Eastern Sierra have lost access to certain pastures, as managers cleared away domestic sheep to prevent another disease outbreak. Two dozen mountain lions lost their lives, too.

Healthy bighorn populations can handle natural levels of predation from mountain lions, their primary predator. But studies show that cougars can decimate struggling herds, like those in the Sierra. Managers often target the big cats when vulnerable bighorn populations can no longer withstand even minor losses.

Most scientists agree that predator control — often a sterile euphemism for killing lions — is sometimes necessary to protect endangered species. But lion advocates object when such measures take an unnecessary toll or drag on for too long. At best, they say, removing predators is a temporary stopgap. “The more complex discussion is, how do you get to this place in the first place,” says Mark Elbroch, the lead puma scientist at Panthera, a wildcat conservation organization. “Why is it even on the table?”

The answer, at least in the Sierra Nevada, is sadly familiar: Centuries of human impacts have left no simple solutions to ensure the sheep’s recovery. Those who want to see bighorn and big cats coexist again must reckon with the legacies of past wrongs while trying not to commit new ones — no easy task.