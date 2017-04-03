Dear Friends Spring’s skipped issue, and corrections Raven wordplay: Corvus, Corvax and Corax.

The daffodils are bright and the apricot tree behind the High Country News office in Paonia has burst into bloom. Spring is here — we think — so we’ll be taking one of our quarterly publishing breaks and skipping an issue. Look for another issue May 1.



As the days slowly lengthen, our visitors are returning like the robins on the back patio. In the first days of March, a group of friends who’d met on the Appalachian Trail stopped by. Gary and Kiki, who live in the North Fork Valley, and visiting friends Awesome and Possum (those are trail names, per AT tradition) had a story to share: The day before their visit, they’d rescued a man who’d broken the top of his femur in Dominguez Canyon, west of town — carrying him more than a mile to the parking lot. His hip was replaced that evening. Our readers are real American heroes.



