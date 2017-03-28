Firestorm

This article by Joshua Zaffos first appeared in the April 3, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “Anxious in Greeley.”

Immigration

What should a community do to protect its immigrants?

A conservative county in Colorado grapples over a new political reality for its refugee and immigrant residents.

Joshua Zaffos March 28, 2017 From the print edition

On a sunny morning in early March, over 400 people hit the sidewalks of Greeley, a small city on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. A diverse crowd in sweatshirts, blue jeans, robes, ankle-length skirts and headscarves, they marched to show their support for the city’s sizable refugee and immigrant population. They started at the University of Northern Colorado, wound toward downtown and ended up at the Global Refugee Center, a local nonprofit.

The route was no coincidence: Greeley is an island of cultural and intellectual diversity in a conservative, rural county. Refugees and undocumented workers help keep the agricultural economy afloat, and the university’s international student population has grown in recent years. By most accounts, these new residents have settled in with relative ease.

But as the targets of President Donald Trump’s nationalist rhetoric and new security measures, many have spent the last few months anxious about possible deportations, arrests and general hostility. Though Trump’s latest “travel ban,” which would have suspended immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries, has been blocked, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is stepping up detainments, arresting hundreds of immigrants nationwide. In Greeley, this new political reality has presented local leaders with sometimes uncomfortable choices: What can — and should — the community do to make its new residents feel safe?

Arafa Mhuammad-Yunus of Myanmar holds the hand of her daughter, Nurasmah, 7, during a march in Greeley in support of refugees and immigrants.
Alyson McClaran/Greeley Tribune

Comments about this article

Steve Snyder Subscriber
Mar 28, 2017 01:24 PM
Although it's technically not a "government," the University of Northern Colorado is very much a public-sector entity and probably shouldn't have been lumped with the private-sector employees. #EditorAvailableForHire
Kate Schimel Subscriber
Mar 28, 2017 02:19 PM
Hey Steve,

thanks for the comment. Are you pointing out a specific error in the story? If so, can you point me to it, so I can review it for accuracy?

Kate Schimel
Deputy editor-digital

