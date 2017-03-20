What the Navajo Generating Station will leave behind Cleaner air, wounded economies.

Janice and Nolan Braud / Alamy

The smokestacks of the Navajo Generation Station rise 775 feet from the sere landscape of the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, just three miles away from the serpentine, stagnant blue wound in sandstone known as Lake Powell. Red-rock cliffs and the dark hump of Navajo Mountain loom in the background. Since construction began in 1969, the coal plant and its associated mine on Black Mesa have provided millions of dollars to the Navajo and Hopi tribes and hundreds of jobs to local communities, as well as electricity to keep the lights on and air conditioners humming in the metastasizing cities of Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Yet they also stand as symbols of the exploitation of Native Americans, of the destruction of the land and the sullying of the air, all to provide cheap power to the Southwest.

But coal power is no longer the best energy bargain. And in mid-February, the plant’s four private utility owners, led by the Salt River Project, voted to shut it down at the end of 2019, some 25 years ahead of schedule. When the giant turbines come to a halt and the towers topple in the coming years, the plant will become a new symbol, this time of a transforming energy economy and an evolving electrical grid that is slowly rendering these soot-stained mechanical megaliths obsolete.