Communities HCN gets an editor-in-chief Managing Editor Brian Calvert steps into a new role.

Brooke Warren/High Country News

The winter weather here in Colorado continues to throw us for a loop, with a generally snowless and unusually warm February. Signs of an early spring are popping up: tentative buds and a crocus or two. Another frost is likely, though, so we hope the fruit trees stay dormant a while longer. Especially the apricot tree in HCN’s backyard: Slow down so we can have fruit this year!

Reader Dick Riger dropped by the office on the only snowy day in February. Paonia, HCN’s hometown, was a convenient stop on his tour around northern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado, where he visited friends, downhill skied and attended contra dance camp, activities he’s had plenty of time to enjoy since retiring from his job at a fire department in Albuquerque, New Mexico, 24 years ago. Enjoy the slopes and do-si-dos!

Behind the scenes, some members of the HCN team are moving up and around. Board President Dan Stonington recently joined the Washington State Department of Natural Resources as its policy director in Olympia, Washington. Board member Esther Rivera Murdock is taking the helm of Rocky Mountain Conservancy as its new executive director — moving from Washington, D.C., to northern Colorado, closer to our neck of the woods. And Brian Calvert is also stepping into a new role, accepting a promotion from managing editor to editor-in-chief. “Brian has done a tremendous job assembling, managing and leading an extraordinary editorial team that is producing great stories every day online and continuing to improve our flagship magazine,” Executive Director Paul Larmer says. “He has also displayed vision for what HCN can be in the national media environment. I look forward to seeing where Brian and the team take us next.”

We do, too. Congratulations to all three of you on your new positions!

And as if helping us churn out a magazine every two weeks isn’t enough, our far-flung contributors have been busy with other projects. Contributing Editor Sarah Gilman’s HCN travel essay, “Claustrophilia” (9/14/15), will be included in the anthology The Best Women’s Travel Writing, Volume 11, to be published later this year. In “Claustrophilia,” Sarah describes parallel experiences — life in a small mountain town and an adventure in Mongolia — finding that wide-open spaces bring people closer together. And frequent HCN contributor Laura Pritchett’s new novel, The Blue Hour, came out in February. Laura writes for HCN’s syndicated opinion service, Writers on the Range.

And, lastly, we have a correction from our Jan. 23 issue. In our story “Duty and #NoDAPL,” we incorrectly characterized the amount of oil the Dakota Access Pipeline could carry. It would be able to transport 570,000 barrels, not gallons. HCN regrets the error.