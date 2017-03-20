Busting the tree ring How a landmark investigation unraveled a Washington timber-poaching gang.

The clearing that tree poachers call the Slaughterhouse lies in the northwest corner of Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest, concealed behind the wall of hemlock and cedar that edges Forest Road 25. Ron Malamphy first visited the Slaughterhouse on a damp day near the end of winter in 2012. When he pushed into the glade, he found the scene matched the moniker. A jumble of felled bigleaf maple, chain-sawed into rough chunks, littered the forest floor, heartwood exposed to the chilly air. The most valuable wedges had been crudely hacked out, the rest left to rot. A patina of sawdust coated the moss and ferns. It looked, a federal prosecutor would say later, like a bomb had gone off.

Cutting bigleaf maple is generally legal, with the right permits, on private and state land in Washington. In national forests, however, protections on old growth keep the tree strictly off-limits. But in Gifford Pinchot, the law’s arm didn’t reach too far. Malamphy, who’d served as an officer with the U.S. Forest Service since 2000, patrolled the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District, a rough triangle formed by Mount Adams, Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens. His jurisdiction covered 575,000 acres — one cop, responsible for an area almost twice the size of Los Angeles. He cruised the woods alone in a Dodge pickup, inspecting meth paraphernalia dumps, checking hunting licenses, conducting traffic stops. In some ways, the job has changed little since the early 20th century, when Pinchot himself dispatched a ragged band of recruits to help a strange new agency called the Forest Service wrangle illegal loggers and miners. Everyone Malamphy met in the woods carried a gun or a knife, and usually both. Backup was hours away. In 2008, a Forest Service officer was murdered by a tree-trimmer down a remote road on the Olympic Peninsula. Malamphy was a tough customer — he had an offensive lineman’s physique, and hands that could crack walnuts. Still, he kept his Glock .40 close.

The tree poachers began showing up in 2001. Malamphy came to recognize their M.O. — the way they stripped bark with an axe to search for premier wood, the telltale teeth marks left by certain chain saws when they pillaged maple stands. But he lagged one step behind his quarry. He set up motion-triggered cameras and staked out fresh-cut sites. Nothing. The perps were like ghosts, if ghosts needed money to buy meth. They’d cruise past Malamphy’s house at 2 a.m. to make sure his truck was in the driveway before hitting the woods. Once, they messed with his brakes; another time, they loosened his lug nuts.

But now Malamphy had a lead, a good one. A tip led him to an informant, a member of the gang who had run into unrelated legal trouble and hoped to cut a deal. The first time they met, the informant pointed out the cut sites on a map. Malamphy roamed the woods for a whole damn day without seeing a stump. You must be blind, the informant said, before agreeing to personally lead Malamphy and Forest Service special agent Phil Huff to the site.