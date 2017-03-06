Raptors in flight Enduring relationships begin with encounters.

Hyla is done for the morning. Amanda, crouching behind a snag, waves at her through the ocotillo and mesquite, but Hyla is not coming over, not in this wind. Not for all the glistening raw rodent flesh in the world. She’s down a hill, almost out of sight. She stays there.

Gliding near the ground, maneuvering between saguaros, braking precisely — this is difficult for Hyla to do on any day. Ferruginous hawks are the largest soaring hawks, or buteos, in the United States; they stand almost two feet tall, and their wings can reach four feet from tip to tip. Because of their size, buteos are slow to lift off. It takes them several broad flaps to clear grass clumps and junipers and ascend to where thermals can carry their weight for miles, sometimes thousands of feet above the ground. On especially windy days, short demonstration jumps are difficult for Hyla to navigate, and if she gets up a little too high, she soars like a kite. “Wheeeeeeee!” Amanda, Hyla’s handler, says by way of explanation. Hyla’s handlers don’t press her on days when she demurs. On the blustery morning I attend Raptor Free Flight at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum outside of Tucson, hoping for a glimpse of Hyla on the wing, all I see of her is a distant blur of white and rust-red, hopping once from a human’s glove-covered arm to a nearby tree branch and back. Carroll, the docent, a charmer with chin-length gray hair who is mic’ed over a loudspeaker, maintains a calm, engaging monologue about Hyla’s species, while making dramatic decapitation motions at Amanda — Should I cut Hyla’s part of the show? Amanda, in the creosote, gives a quick nod.

During Raptor Free Flight, birds of prey such as Hyla are handled without jesses or hoods, the leashes and eye-covers falconers use. They are tethered to their handlers by the draw of fresh, uncooked animal protein — rabbit chunks, mouse heads, quail eggs. A crowd of Desert Museum visitors jostles behind metal gates, gasping and shooting video as one bird after another flits up from the shrubs.

“Notice the top of your head and the bottom of your feet,” Carroll says. “That is your space.” Everything else belongs to the birds.

“Are our eyes the top of our heads?” a woman asks tremulously. Corralled with other humans while predators glide just overhead, it’s easy to feel like prey.