Growing up in timber country A writer returns to the old-growth forest of her youth.

This winter, at home for the holidays, I talked an old high school friend into visiting one of our favorite stomping grounds. The Valley of the Giants is a small public-land inholding hidden amid the carved-up timber country of western Oregon, a patch of old-growth forest that offered an escape from my home just outside of Dallas, Oregon. An awkwardly sized town, big enough for a Wal-Mart but surrounded by farmland, Dallas lies 15 miles west of Salem and doesn’t offer many reasons to visit. I had not seen the giants in eight years, but I had thought about the area often over the last few months. So I asked CJ Drake, a friend who was also in town, to come with me, because it was tricky getting around out there, and because he, too, loved the valley. We had gone to high school and college together in Oregon, and he was now in forestry school. And we both had begun to understand our roots in timber country in a different way, pushing past the teenage angst of small-town living and coming to see our hometown as part of a much larger picture.

The day was already getting on by the time we arrived at the trailhead. The winter sun had finally started to shine through the fog, and the thick trees on either side of the road cast deep shadows. It was chillier than I thought it would be, and my fingers began to turn red as we stood there on the gravel, the only noise the distant rumble of the North Fork of the Siletz River.