Uncomfortable Corners

Subscription Preview

This article by Anna V. Smith first appeared in the March 6, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “Growing pains.”

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Forests

Growing up in timber country

A writer returns to the old-growth forest of her youth.

Anna V. Smith Essay March 6, 2017 From the print edition

Moss and lichen ornament the living branches and decomposing trunks of trees in the Valley of the Giants in Oregon.
Mike Scofield

This winter, at home for the holidays, I talked an old high school friend into visiting one of our favorite stomping grounds. The Valley of the Giants is a small public-land inholding hidden amid the carved-up timber country of western Oregon, a patch of old-growth forest that offered an escape from my home just outside of Dallas, Oregon. An awkwardly sized town, big enough for a Wal-Mart but surrounded by farmland, Dallas lies 15 miles west of Salem and doesn’t offer many reasons to visit. I had not seen the giants in eight years, but I had thought about the area often over the last few months. So I asked CJ Drake, a friend who was also in town, to come with me, because it was tricky getting around out there, and because he, too, loved the valley. We had gone to high school and college together in Oregon, and he was now in forestry school. And we both had begun to understand our roots in timber country in a different way, pushing past the teenage angst of small-town living and coming to see our hometown as part of a much larger picture.

The day was already getting on by the time we arrived at the trailhead. The winter sun had finally started to shine through the fog, and the thick trees on either side of the road cast deep shadows. It was chillier than I thought it would be, and my fingers began to turn red as we stood there on the gravel, the only noise the distant rumble of the North Fork of the Siletz River.

Sample Gallery

From our friends

From a HUGE admirer

I just want to tell you that I'm a huge admirer of High Country News. The reporting, the stories you write  it's so important to those of us in California who see ourselves as part of the West and share all its issues. And they're always all so well-written. When people I know move to the West, I give them a gift subscription.

— Dr. Stephanie Pincetl, UCLA

HCN in the outhouses of the West

From my Alaska trip: I flew into a small town that is not reachable by road, then hopped on a motorboat and drove across lakes and rivers for 2.5 hours to reach the scientists' camp way out in the boondocks -- out there they have a few rough cabins and a generator that makes electricity only in the evening and two outhouses -- and lo and behold, for reading material in the outhouses they have issues of the Economist magazines and HCN -- amazing to discover HCN readers way out there!

Ray Ring, HCN Senior Editor