This article by Diane Sylvain first appeared in the March 6, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “An expedition through the Edgelands .”

An expedition through the Edgelands

This landscape isn’t always beautiful — but that’s what makes it loveable.

Diane Sylvain Essay March 6, 2017 From the print edition

“I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.”

— John Muir

“I have traveled a good deal in Concord.”

— Henry David Thoreau

Very early one morning on the cold cusp of February, I leave my house in Paonia, Colorado, to tromp 10 miles to the next town, Hotchkiss. I do this maybe once a month, weather and health permitting: Walking for hours, then collapsing for the night at a motel. Next morning, I leave before sunrise, loving that long slow morning twilight, the way the light fills up the sky, like pale wine in a deep blue chalice.

My walkabout takes me some time; I’m not as young as I used to be, and I bear old injuries in my bones. I use crutches and sometimes need a lift. But mostly I just clomp along, one foot after another. I trudge through what I call the Edgelands: the scrubby, rumpled, ragged places that border the back roads of small rural towns. It is a landscape caught between the human and the wild — alpine and desert, farmland and town, with mesas rising into snow-capped mountains and a river wandering through it. Old gnarled cottonwoods and dry yellow grasses, bare fields enlivened by the reddish brushstrokes of low-growing willows.

The sky this morning is a high pale blue feathered with wispy clouds. In a downtown window, my reflection looks unnervingly like R2-D2: Short and squatty, two canes swinging like a droid’s long arms, woolen hat like a round little head. I beep cheerfully and trundle onward, in love with the world, entranced by the solid connection my boots make with it.

