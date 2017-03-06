An expedition through the Edgelands This landscape isn’t always beautiful — but that’s what makes it loveable.

“I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.”

— John Muir

“I have traveled a good deal in Concord.”

— Henry David Thoreau

Very early one morning on the cold cusp of February, I leave my house in Paonia, Colorado, to tromp 10 miles to the next town, Hotchkiss. I do this maybe once a month, weather and health permitting: Walking for hours, then collapsing for the night at a motel. Next morning, I leave before sunrise, loving that long slow morning twilight, the way the light fills up the sky, like pale wine in a deep blue chalice.

My walkabout takes me some time; I’m not as young as I used to be, and I bear old injuries in my bones. I use crutches and sometimes need a lift. But mostly I just clomp along, one foot after another. I trudge through what I call the Edgelands: the scrubby, rumpled, ragged places that border the back roads of small rural towns. It is a landscape caught between the human and the wild — alpine and desert, farmland and town, with mesas rising into snow-capped mountains and a river wandering through it. Old gnarled cottonwoods and dry yellow grasses, bare fields enlivened by the reddish brushstrokes of low-growing willows.

The sky this morning is a high pale blue feathered with wispy clouds. In a downtown window, my reflection looks unnervingly like R2-D2: Short and squatty, two canes swinging like a droid’s long arms, woolen hat like a round little head. I beep cheerfully and trundle onward, in love with the world, entranced by the solid connection my boots make with it.