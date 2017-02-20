Montana’s game managers try to outsmart elk Could unpredictable seasons trick elk into staying on hunting grounds?

Craig Jourdonnais

Craig Jourdonnais spots the elk herd within minutes of driving onto the MPG Ranch in the Bitterroot Valley south of Missoula, Montana. It’s a blustery December morning and the fresh-fallen snow on the mountainside provides a stark contrast to the animals’ two-tone tawny coats. He pauses to watch the 200-plus herd for a moment, then eases his pickup into gear to get a closer look. Elk are a familiar sight for the wildlife biologist and former game warden; he currently works for the MPG, managing the hunters the landowners allow in, as well as the elk when they’re on the 10,000-acre ranch.

Elk are thriving in parts of the West, and many states have areas where the populations surpass wildlife managers’ goals. Warmer-than-average winters during the past 30 years, combined with good forage and safe havens, mean that more calves survive to breeding age. In Montana, elk numbers grew from 65,000 in 1990 to 160,000 in 2015, despite the reintroduction of wolves. Hunting is the main tool for keeping elk in check, but as large ranches once open to hunting are sold to people who may prefer watching wildlife to hunting it, this management tool is becoming less effective, while elk numbers continue to grow.