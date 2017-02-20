Overdosed

Subscription Preview

This article by Eve Byron first appeared in the Feb. 20, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “Gaming the big game.”

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Hunting

Montana’s game managers try to outsmart elk

Could unpredictable seasons trick elk into staying on hunting grounds?

Eve Byron Feb. 20, 2017 From the print edition

A helicopter chases elk to radio-collar them in order to help improve management in the north Sapphire Mountains and the rest of Montana. The North Sapphire Elk Research Project collected information on elk movements and habitat use, forage quality and other factors that potentially affect elk distribution and migratory behavior.
Craig Jourdonnais

Craig Jourdonnais spots the elk herd within minutes of driving onto the MPG Ranch in the Bitterroot Valley south of Missoula, Montana. It’s a blustery December morning and the fresh-fallen snow on the mountainside provides a stark contrast to the animals’ two-tone tawny coats. He pauses to watch the 200-plus herd for a moment, then eases his pickup into gear to get a closer look. Elk are a familiar sight for the wildlife biologist and former game warden; he currently works for the MPG, managing the hunters the landowners allow in, as well as the elk when they’re on the 10,000-acre ranch.

Elk are thriving in parts of the West, and many states have areas where the populations surpass wildlife managers’ goals. Warmer-than-average winters during the past 30 years, combined with good forage and safe havens, mean that more calves survive to breeding age. In Montana, elk numbers grew from 65,000 in 1990 to 160,000 in 2015, despite the reintroduction of wolves. Hunting is the main tool for keeping elk in check, but as large ranches once open to hunting are sold to people who may prefer watching wildlife to hunting it, this management tool is becoming less effective, while elk numbers continue to grow.

Sample Gallery

From our friends

Serious words from a devoted reader:

"I've been a big fan of HCN since a friend first donated a subscription to me...I've received piles of HCN on at least four continents at this point. So, you see, the printed magazine, in the past 20 years, has become part of the warp and weft of my life and I am unwilling to leave it behind..."

Paul Brockmann, constant traveler

Quality Reporting is Not Free!

"I subscribed to HCN for a number of years, loved every issue...I stopped subscribing because my work load escalated. It was ok the first few months but after six months I was regretting the decision...the relevance of HCN did not diminish. I continued to look at the enticing titles of articles in the online newsletter but couldn't read enough to satisfy the craving. So I'm back. I also kicked in another 50 bucks as a personal reminder that quality reporting is not free."

Robert E. Hall, Washington D.C.