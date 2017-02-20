Overdosed

Subscription Preview

This article by George B. Sánchez-Tello first appeared in the Feb. 20, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “'A song in a meadow is a song in a city'.”

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Latinos

How a Chicano band blends urban and wild life

Quetzal finds a sense of place in East Los Angeles.

George B. Sánchez-Tello Feb. 20, 2017 From the print edition

The band Quetzal, founded by Quetzal Flores.
Pablo Aguilar

As a child, Quetzal Flores used to cut through Ascot Hills after school. On those walks through the 100-acre park, instead of railroad tracks, warehouses and chemical plants, Flores saw coyotes and hawks. That green refuge in dense, urban East Los Angeles County left a profound mark on the boy. “This is one of the last open spaces — the last spaces for animals: a refuge,” says Flores, now 43.

It’s a refuge for people as well, one of the area’s few safe open spaces. Los Angeles lags behind all the other major West Coast cities in terms of acres of park per resident, and East L.A. is especially park-poor; its largest open space is a 137-acre cemetery.    

As a Grammy-Award winning musician, Flores celebrates the open space of East L.A. and its urban animals with his Chicano rock band, Quetzal, and the songs on their 2014 concept record Quetzanimales.

Flores, Quetzal’s music director and guitarist, sprang from what has become known as the East Los Angeles Renaissance, an early-’90s blossoming of politically engaged musicians and artists, including Grammy Award-winner Ozomatli. These were multicultural groups led by the daughters and sons of Mexican immigrants and first-generation Mexican-Americans, who inherited both the gains and the ongoing struggles of a civil rights movement.

Sample Gallery

Comments about this article

Claudia Melendez Subscriber
Feb 20, 2017 11:01 AM
Love it! I want to know the rooster's name. And when is the nest FandangObon? I want to go!

From our friends

Inspiring words from a die hard reader:

"I subscribed to HCN for a number of years, loved every issue...I stopped subscribing because my work load escalated. It was ok the first few months but after six months I was regretting the decision...the relevance of HCN did not diminish. I continued to look at the enticing titles of articles in the online newsletter but couldn't read enough to satisfy the craving. So I'm back. I also kicked in another 50 bucks as a personal reminder that quality reporting is not free."

Robert E. Hall, Washington D.C.

From a HUGE admirer

I just want to tell you that I'm a huge admirer of High Country News. The reporting, the stories you write  it's so important to those of us in California who see ourselves as part of the West and share all its issues. And they're always all so well-written. When people I know move to the West, I give them a gift subscription.

— Dr. Stephanie Pincetl, UCLA