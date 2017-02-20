Artful science Data and poetry converge in an experimental forest.

In the western Cascade Range, just one hour east of Eugene, Oregon, there is an old-growth forest where ecosystem science and the humanities converge. Since 1948, the HJ Andrews Experimental Forest has been a research sanctuary for scientists studying biodiversity, climate, hydrology, soils and stream ecology. And so, 31 writers have taken to its slopes to collaborate on Forest Under Story: Creative Inquiry in an Old-Growth Forest. These environmental poets and -essayists — all of them participants in the -forest’s collaborative Long-Term Ecological Reflections Program — have pressed their literary stethoscopes to the roots and snags and cones of the 16,000-acre reserve to record what they observed, coming up with answers both empirical and oracular.

The forest’s oldest Douglas firs are 650 years old, meaning these 300-foot tall giants were just saplings when the Black Death was devastating Europe. Essayist John R. Campbell demonstrates how the forest’s topography defies the “usually horizontal, linear” way time is expressed. As he descends a creek cut, each step takes him not only downward, but back in time, millennium by millennium, until he is “entering the original pyroclastic flows … stepping, unsteadily, down (not back) toward 25 million years ago.” Another contributor, lepidopterist and writer Robert Michael Pyle, cranes his neck upward and catches a glimpse of the “old vine maples (that) hoop and droop under their epiphytic shawls.” He views the maples through the lens of gerontology, dressing old growth in the verbiage of old fashion so as to signal the forest’s enduring wisdom.