Letter to the editor The best job in the West

Thank you, Hal Herring, from the bottom of my tree-planting heart. You presented the situation for forest workers that many of us have been trying to address for the last 20 years (“The Changing Face of Woods Work,” HCN, 10/30/17). You connected the dots in just the right way. You didn’t blame the victims (guest and local forest workers) for the greed and worker abuse of unscrupulous contractors and the complicity of the Forest Service in awarding below-cost bids and refusing to enforce labor laws or its own contract specifications. Like you and others in the story, I had the good fortune of being a forest worker. For all of my 35-plus years in the woods, I always thought of it as the best job in the West!

Cece Headley

Eugene, Oregon