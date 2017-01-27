Latest: Second male jaguar spotted in Arizona
New draft recovery plan for the Southwest released.
BACKSTORY
Jaguars once ranged from the U.S. to Argentina, but were listed as federally endangered in 1997. Today, most are found in South and Central America; a male occasionally wanders across the border in search of a mate. Debate continues over whether the American Southwest represents true jaguar habitat or the northern edge of its extent, and several livestock associations are suing to challenge the designation of critical habitat for the cat there (“The tenuous fate of the Southwest’s last jaguars,” HCN, 5/30/16).
FOLLOWUP
A previously unknown male jaguar appeared in Arizona’s Huachuca Mountains last December, only the second documented in the U.S. in seven years. In late December the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and bi-national Jaguar Recovery Team released a draft recovery plan that focuses on jaguar conservation in Mexico, and does not include plans for reintroducing females to the Southwest. The Center for Biological Diversity calls it “an extinction plan, not a recovery plan,” saying it fails to restore the species in the U.S.
This story has been updated to correct that most jaguars are found in South and Central America, not Mexico.
He could more effectively stem the mass immigration that caused the natural leveling of US population at around 285 million to fail, by using modern tech.
That modern technology is far less invasive - cameras, seismic detection of digging, infrared, and other imaging could pass through computer analysis, not needing intensive human monitoring, , and jaguars and other North America species could safely cross our artificial national borders. From Tortoises to other species damaged by the border roading and building, our environment could be far better protected and far more cheaply than a patrolled metal wall can ever do.
The jaguar once lived up the thickly vegetated riparian waterways, in California into the Tehachapis, just south of the Sierra Nevada, and up into the San Juan country of southern CO, and as far as the North Platte. There are some indicators of its existence in the Mississippi valley, and certainly east Texas.
This is not Europe or Asia, where humans immorally execute every large species of animal not profiting them throughout history; it is a continent still able to hold much of its original fauna, if such unethical and ignorant attitudes toward life can be eliminated.
"Jaguars are the largest of South America's big cats. They once roamed from the southern tip of that continent north to the region surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border. Today significant numbers of jaguars are found only in remote regions of South and Central America—particularly in the Amazon Basin."
http://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/j/jaguar/
Paige Blankenbuehler
Assistant Editor