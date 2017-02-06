River of Healing

Subscription Preview

This article by Cally Carswell first appeared in the Feb. 6, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “The climate movement's Brown v. Board of Education.”

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Climate Change

Does the Constitution hold the key to climate action?

How a group of young climate plaintiffs are making their case.

Cally Carswell Feb. 6, 2017 From the print edition

Some of the 21 plaintiffs, along with attorneys and supporters, gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Eugene, Oregon, after a hearing demanding the U.S. government take science-based action against climate change in March 2016.
Robin Loznak/ZUMA PRESS

The day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, a group of environmental lawyers had hoped to depose Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of State, in Dallas, Texas. Julia Olson wanted to grill the former ExxonMobil CEO and American Petroleum Institute board member about climate change: what his industry knew, when they knew it, and how they lobbied the federal government to address — or ignore — the problem.

Industry lawyers disputed the request, and at press time it was unclear if the deposition would actually happen. But if it does, Olson will add Tillerson’s testimony to the evidence she is gathering for a trial in Oregon later this year, where she will try to convince a federal judge that the government’s failure to stem the climate crisis violates the constitutional rights of her clients — 21 young people not yet old enough to legally buy a drink.

This lawsuit is as broad as most are narrow. Environmental litigation is often incremental, ensuring that the government dots its i’s and crosses its t’s when permitting energy projects or carving out endangered species habitat. Olson’s case is instead designed to upend our entire fossil fuel-based energy system.

Sample Gallery

From our friends

What another journalist has to say about HCN:

"High Country News is a rich resource for those among us who long to hear the voices of the West. The stories and commentaries are always well-written, with strong regional flavor, by knowledgeable professionals, and prepared and presented by editors with high standards."

Barbara Ellis, Denver Post News Editor

Serious business

 "Keep up the good work. HCN is my daily read every morning at the outhouse!!! Sometimes I stay out there too long, just to finish an article." — Marc Valens, Ashland, OR