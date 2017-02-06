Letter to the editor

Another wrong bird

Sally Sherman Feb. 6, 2017 From the print edition
 

Please relay my appreciation to author Michael Baughman for his essay on turkey vulture for Thanksgiving dinner (“Right holiday, wrong bird,” HCN, 12/26/16). I’m still laughing. When my boyfriend and I were duck hunting in the mid-’70s, I asked him if he’d ever tasted a mud duck. He hadn’t, so, being a curious type of gal, I shot one, cleaned it, cooked it and took a bite. Tasted just like mud. Spit it out just like Mr. Baughman did. Way high on the yuck factor!

Sally Sherman
Boise, Idaho

