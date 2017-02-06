Letter to the editor Another wrong bird

Please relay my appreciation to author Michael Baughman for his essay on turkey vulture for Thanksgiving dinner (“Right holiday, wrong bird,” HCN, 12/26/16). I’m still laughing. When my boyfriend and I were duck hunting in the mid-’70s, I asked him if he’d ever tasted a mud duck. He hadn’t, so, being a curious type of gal, I shot one, cleaned it, cooked it and took a bite. Tasted just like mud. Spit it out just like Mr. Baughman did. Way high on the yuck factor!

Sally Sherman

Boise, Idaho