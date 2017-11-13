Books & Authors New books to read this fall A sampling of the season’s best new reads.

Here at High Country News, we’ve combed through hundreds of new titles that strike us as relevant to the American West, mostly from indie presses and other small publishers, to bring you a sampling of the season’s best new reads. Listings appear alphabetically by author; if a book is already available, no publication month is given. —Jodi Peterson

NOVELS & SHORT STORIES

Brave Deeds David Abrams, Grove Press

Black Jesus and Other Superheroes: Stories Venita Blackburn, University of Nebraska Press

Snow Mike Bond, Mandevilla Press

The Relive Box and Other Stories T.C. Boyle, Ecco

Watch Me Disappear: A Novel Janelle Brown, Spiegel & Grau

The Child Finder Rene Denfeld, Harper

In the Distance Hernan Diaz, Coffeehouse Press

Future Home of the Living God: A Novel Louise Erdrich, Harper

The Vengeance of Mothers Jim Fergus, St. Martin’s Press

Love and Other Consolation Prizes Jamie Ford, Ballantine Books

Absolutely Golden: A Novel D. Foy, Stalking Horse Press

Gangster Nation: A Novel Tod Goldberg, Counterpoint

Montana Noir James Grady and Keir Graff, eds., Akashic

The Flicker of Old Dreams Susan Henderson, HarperCollins, March 2018

Strange Weather: Four Short Novels Joe Hill, William Morrow

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden: Stories Denis Johnson, Random House, January 2018

The Disintegrations: A Novel Alistair McCartney, University of Wisconsin Press

Blackfish City Sam J. Miller, Ecco, April 2018

Some Hell: A Novel Patrick Nathan, Graywolf Press, February 2018

Savage Country Robert Olmstead, Algonquin

The Dark Net Benjamin Percy, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

The Dead Go To Seattle Vivian Faith Prescott, Red Hen Press

The Overstory: A Novel Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company, April 2018

Ash Falls Warren Read, Ig Publishing

Hour Glass Michelle Rene, Amberjack Publishing, February 2018

Fly Me Daniel Riley, Little Brown

Manifest West: Women of the West Caleb Seeling, Sapphire Heien and Sheena Feiler, eds., Western Press Books

Stanton, California: Stories Sam Silvas, Silver Birch Press

The Last Cowboys of San Geronimo Ian Stansel, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Parts per Million Julia Stoops, Forest Avenue Press, April 2018

Lord of California Andrew Valencia, Ig Publishing, January 2018

Wild Bird Wendelin Van Draanen, Knopf

Stony Mesa Sagas Chip Ward, Torrey House Press

The Saints of Rattlesnake Mountain: Stories Don Waters, University of Nevada Press

Muir Woods or Bust Ian Woollen, Coffeetown Press

Buckskin Cocaine Erika T. Wurth, Astrophil Press

NONFICTION, BIOGRAPHY, MEMOIR

You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir Sherman Alexie, Little, Brown & Company

American Wolf Nate Blakeslee, Crown

Confidential Source Ninety-Six: A Memoir Roman Caribe and Rob Cea, Hachette

Utopia is Creepy and Other Provocations Nicholas Carr, W. W. Norton & Company

Wonderlandscape: Yellowstone National Park and the Evolution of an American Cultural Icon John Clayton, Pegasus Books

Confessions of a Cartel Hit Man Martin Corona with Tony Rafael, Dutton

The Earth is Weeping: The Epic Story of the Indian Wars for the American West Peter Cozzens, Vintage

Stories Find You, Places Know: Yup’ik Narratives of a Sentient World Holly Cusack-McVeigh, University of Utah Press

Crown Jewel Wilderness: Creating North Cascades National Park Lauren Danner, Washington State University Press

The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle, W. W. Norton and Company, February 2018

Dodge City and the Birth of the Wild West Robert R. Dykstra and Jo Ann Manfra, University Press of Kansas

“That’s What They Used to Say”: Reflections on American Indian Oral Tradition Donald L. Fixico, University of Oklahoma Press

The Great Quake: How the Biggest Earthquake in North America Changed Our Understanding of the Planet Henry Fountain, Crown

Unlikely Alliances: Native Nations and White Communities Join to Defend Rural Lands Zoltán Grossman, University of Washington Press

Way Out There: Adventures of A Wilderness Trekker J. Robert Harris, Mountaineers Books

American Indian History On Trial: Historical Expertise in Tribal Litigation E. Richard Hart, University of Utah Press

Grass Roots: A History of Cannabis in the American West Nick Johnson, Oregon State University Press

The Powell Expedition: New Discoveries About John Wesley Powell’s 1869 River Journey Don Lago, University of Nevada Press

Whale in the Door: A Community Unites to Protect BC’S Howe Sound Pauline Le Bel, Caitlin Press

Feverland: A Memoir in Shards Alex Lemon, Milkweed Editions

Nature, Love, Medicine: Essays on Wildness and Wellness Thomas Lowe Fleischner, ed., Torrey House Press

Open Spaces, Open Rebellions: The War over America’s Public Lands Michael J. Makley, University of Massachusetts Press, December

Both Sides of the Bullpen: Navajo Trade and Posts Robert S. McPherson, University of Oklahoma Press

Hunting El Chapo Cole Merrell, Harper, April 2018

Grand Canyon for Sale: Public Lands versus Private Interests in the Era of Climate Change Stephen Nash, University of California Press

Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America’s Power Meghan L. O’Sullivan, Simon & Schuster

Changing Energy: The Transition to a Sustainable Future John H. Perkins, University of California Press

Wild Horse Country: The History, Myth and Future of the Mustang David Phillips, Norton

Replenish: The Virtuous Cycle of Water and Prosperity Sandra Postel, Island Press

Making Friends with Death: A Field Guide for Your Impending Last Breath Laura Pritchett, Viva Editions

Eat Less Water Florencia Ramirez, Red Hen Press

Yellowstone Migrations: Preserving Freedom to Roam Joe Riis, Mountaineers Books/Braided River

Limits of the Known David Roberts, W. W. Norton & Company, February 2018

Interwoven: Junipers and the Web of Being Kristen Rogers-Iversen, University of Utah Press, January 2018

We Aspired: The Last Innocent Americans Pete Sinclair, University of Utah Press

Wolf Boys: Two American Teenagers and Mexico’s Most Dangerous Drug Cartel Dan Slater, Simon & Schuster

Stewart L. Udall: Steward of the Land Thomas G. Smith, University of New Mexico Press

A Temporary Refuge: Fourteen Seasons with Wild Summer Steelhead Lee Spencer, Patagonia

Squid Empire: The Rise and Fall of the Cephalopods Danna Staaf, ForeEdge

Blood Brothers: The Story of the Strange Friendship between Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill Deanne Stillman, Simon & Schuster

Firestorm: How Wildfire Will Shape our Future Edward Struzik, Island Press

Letters to Memory: A Memoir Karen Tei Yamashita, CoffeeHouse Press

River of Lost Souls: The Science, Politics, and Greed Behind the Gold King Mine Disaster Jonathan Thompson, Torrey House Press, February 2018

The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom Helen Thorpe, Scribner

Bones: Brothers, Horses, Cartels and the Borderland Dream Joe Tone, One World

Red Rock Stories: Three Generations of Writers Speak on Behalf of Utah’s Public Lands Stephen Trimble, ed., Torrey House Press

Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet Anna Tsing et al., ed., University of Minnesota Press

The Archaic Southwest: Foragers in an Arid Land Bradley J. Vierra, ed., University of Utah Press, February 2018

The Best Land Under Heaven: The Donner Party in the Age of Manifest Destiny Michael Wallis, Liveright

Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman, Bloomsbury, January 2018

Eat the Apple: A Memoir Matt Young, Bloomsbury, February 2018

The Misfit’s Manifesto Lidia Yuknavitch, Simon & Schuster/TED Books