Portraits of the protectors of Yellowstone

A backcountry ranger stands behind a downed log, one hand resting on the wooden handle of a saw. Her thick braid is slung forward over her shoulder, obscuring the badge on her National Park Service uniform. The image is one of 87 contemporary black-and-white photographs by Steve Horan collected in People of Yellowstone, which portrays some of the many women and men who have lived and worked in the iconic national park in recent years.

A profile by Ruth W. Crocker accompanies each portrait. The subjects, who include rangers, scientists, artists and others, have studied the wolves and fish of Yellowstone, gazed at its geysers, shoveled snow off the rooftops of its buildings, and wrangled horses for trail rides. But above all, they have shared their love of the park’s natural landscape with its many visitors. As one backcountry ranger in says, “People have no idea how wild Yellowstone

really is.”