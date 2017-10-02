Letter to the editor Boat burial

Thanks for the nice article about the Elwha (“The Elwha, Unleashed,” HCN, 9/4/17). It jogged some memories and provided some amusing solace and closure. Twenty-five years ago, I owned a one-quarter interest in an offshore racing sailboat. On the already very eventful return trip from a race to Hawaii, our boat hit a log in the permanent gyre off the mouth of the Elwha, and sank within 30 minutes. So close to home. It sank out of reach of salvage, and those on board (not me) got off into a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat with only the clothes on their backs.

I now am pleased to know that the boat is most certainly being entombed in the silt coming down the Elwha.

Robert Henry

Seattle, Washington