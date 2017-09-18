Vignettes of vessels crafted in the Southwest

Spoken Through Clay features the artwork and stories of more than three dozen Native American potters from the American Southwest. Photographs of clay vessels — their sides painted or carved with designs ranging from abstract motifs to realistic depictions of people, butterflies, fish and other creatures — form the heart of this gathering of contemporary clay art, carefully chosen by author Charles S. King.

Vignettes describing the meaning and inspiration behind the pieces accompany the images. Each selection of vessels, grouped by artist, begins with a portrait of the potter by Diné photographer Will Wilson. Narrative accounts of each artist’s personal experience and creative process, written by the potters themselves, add depth and nuance to the collection of vessels and their histories. As one Pueblo artist writes, “You can look at pottery — and see there’s a story there.”

Spoken Through Clay: Native Pottery of the Southwest

By Charles S. King.

352 pages, hardcover: $125.

Museum of New Mexico Press, 2017.