Letter to the editor Listen deep, be silent

A Response to Brian Calvert’s article “Down the Dark Mountain” (HCN, 7/24/17):



Yes, all these famous men

these deep thinkers

we revere

make laments

in beautiful words

while the world goes on.



While women give birth, nurse babies

care for sick and dying parents.

While nuns shelter the poor,

teach in ghettos, visit death row prisoners,

quietly, without fanfare

loving castaways.



And the world goes on.



Our Gaia soul, our planet,

what we are made of,

cannot be killed.



The feminine

in men and women

gives birth

takes care of life

no matter what.



My advice to these despairing men

is to get in touch

with our planet.

listen deep. Be silent.



Then and only then,

do what you can.





Onorina Vedovi-Rinker

Colorado Springs, Colorado