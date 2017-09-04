Listen deep, be silent
A Response to Brian Calvert’s article “Down the Dark Mountain” (HCN, 7/24/17):
Yes, all these famous men
these deep thinkers
we revere
make laments
in beautiful words
while the world goes on.
While women give birth, nurse babies
care for sick and dying parents.
While nuns shelter the poor,
teach in ghettos, visit death row prisoners,
quietly, without fanfare
loving castaways.
And the world goes on.
Our Gaia soul, our planet,
what we are made of,
cannot be killed.
The feminine
in men and women
gives birth
takes care of life
no matter what.
My advice to these despairing men
is to get in touch
with our planet.
listen deep. Be silent.
Then and only then,
do what you can.
Onorina Vedovi-Rinker
Colorado Springs, Colorado