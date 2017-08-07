A wild sanity dance through the Rockies

Inspired by Wallace Stegner’s 1960 Wilderness Letter, a group of artists in Carbondale, Colorado, will celebrate public lands in music and dance in a unique outdoor film and performance this summer. Stegner concluded his letter by arguing that wild country can reassure us of “our sanity as creatures, a part of the geography of hope.” Letter To Congress: a WILD sanity is an attempt to advocate for that hope.

According to the artists, “This letter will be danced, spoken and sung into some of the most inspiring public lands found in the Rocky Mountains.” It’s a way of bringing the experience of those lands to lawmakers who may not have time to visit them. In addition to the film, the dancers and musicians are adapting the work into a live performance in Carbondale.

Letter To Congress: a WILD sanity

Directed by Deborah Colley

Performance Aug. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. at Sustainable Settings, Carbondale, Colorado

Tickets can be reserved at www.danceinitiative.org.