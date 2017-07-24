Welcome to the irrigator’s club An encounter with the wild during the hours of a thankless job.

My friend in Wyoming wrote me, saying one guy quit the ranch and they could use a sub. OK, why not? It was summer and my laptop was fast becoming an enemy of all things fresh, outdoorsy, healthy and inspired. I stowed the cursed machine, drove across two and a half states, suited up in old jeans and leaky waders, and got to work.

About that: Flood irrigating is a dirty job, a boring job, a thankless job. Grow grass to grow cattle to grow humans. Dam ditches. Shunt water left and right. Six days a week you’re out in the fields at sunup, sloshing around, heaving on tarps, taking your crowbar to a recalcitrant piece of plywood jammed tight in some culvert. Maybe your four-wheeler breaks down three miles from the barn. Maybe you splinter a thumb. Maybe you run out of smokes.

And there’s also the shit, of course. Grow grass to grow cattle to make shit, you think, not exactly chuckling at the joke, not exactly confident, after another nine-hour shift, that it is a joke. For the hundredth time you step in a mushy pile. For the thousandth time. You’re an irrigator. Welcome to the club.

Don’t get me wrong, though: It’s also a job of texture and rhythm, big skies and deep surprises. The ranch is wild. Black bears between cottonwoods. Elk snorting and bugling. Any morning you might see two bald eagles, a prairie falcon, a great blue heron, a yellow warbler and some 700 Canada geese. You might see a coyote pup. You might see a curious frog. You might encounter the real world, the elemental world, the world your laptop only offers in pretend. On rare occasions, if you’re lucky, you just might feel it, too.